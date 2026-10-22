These 25 pairs of Top 10 teams show where Georgia’s football talent is densest

Creekside's Daniel Holt (right center) celebrates with teammates Tavarre Terrell (left, with arms raised) and Cassius Burch (center) during the 2025 Class 4A championship game, which Creekside won over Benedictine. All three players are back this season, and Creekside plays Hughes on Friday night in a game of Fairburn neighborhood rivals. (Courtesy of Cassius Burch and IQue Media Group)

Six of the closest pairs of Top 10 teams are in South Fulton or Atlanta and include Douglass, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Mays, Westlake, Creekside and Hughes. Creekside is playing Hughes on Friday night.

Six of the closest pairs of Top 10 teams are in South Fulton or Atlanta and include Douglass, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Mays, Westlake, Creekside and Hughes. Creekside is playing Hughes on Friday night.

High school football fans in south Fulton County have good choices and short drives if they want to see some of the best games Friday night.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

No. 2 Carrollton is playing at No. 6 Westlake in a Class 7A game, and No. 2 Creekside is playing at No. 7 Hughes in Class 6A. Westlake’s stadium, in a straight line, is less than 10 miles from Creekside’s.

Creekside and Hughes, playing each other for the first time since 2019, are just 4 miles apart, making them the third-closest pair of Top 10 teams that are scheduled to meet. Closer are LaGrange and Troup in Troup County and Mount Vernon and Holy Innocents’ in north Fulton County.