32 GHSA football teams are still undefeated. Here’s how that stands in history.

Thirty-two GHSA teams are unbeaten through seven weeks.
Only Jackson County is undefeated with its current record (6-0) for the first time. Jackson County played its first varsity game in 1980.
Cairo, which is 6-0 for the first time since 2010, is breaking the next-longest drought.
Below are the 32 teams with their records, the most recent season of matching that record and the number of times they have matched that record.
Valdosta is 6-0 for the second straight season and 39th time in program history.
- Appling County (6-0) / 2021 (8)
- Blessed Trinity (6-0) / 2020 (5)
- Bremen (6-0) / 2017 (8)
- Buford (5-0) / 2025 (21)
- Cairo (6-0) / 2010 (10)
- Carrollton (6-0) / 2025 (27)
- Cartersville (6-0) / 2025 (19)
- Commerce (5-0) / 2018 (16)
- East Paulding (5-0) / 2012 (4)
- Heard County (6-0) / 2025 (4)
- Holy Innocents’ (7-0) / 2019 (1)
- Jackson County (6-0) / (0)
- Jeff Davis (5-0) / 2021 (8)
- Johnson County (5-0) / 2025 (9)
- Lowndes (6-0) / 2025 (13)
- Macon County (5-0) / 2021 (10)
- Mays (6-0) / 2015 (5)
- Monroe Area (6-0) / 2021 (9)
- Newton (6-0) / 2023 (1)
- North Gwinnett (6-0) / 2024 (7)
- Peach County (6-0) / 2025 (10)
- Peachtree Ridge (6-0) / 2023 (1)
- Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) / 2023 (8)
- Randolph-Clay (6-0) / 2016 (4)
- Ringgold (6-0) / 2021 (2)
- Sandy Creek (7-0) / 2025 (10)
- South Forsyth (6-0) / 2015 (1)
- Thomas County Central (6-0) / 2025 (12)
- Toombs County (6-0) / 2024 (4)
- Troup (6-0) / 2025 (6)
- Tucker (5-0) / 2013 (17)
- Valdosta (6-0) / 2025 (39)