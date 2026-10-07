32 GHSA football teams are still undefeated. Here’s how that stands in history.

North Gwinnett quarterback Banks Halcomb (left) passes under pressure from Grayson defensive back London Goggans during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This game was the first of North Gwinnett’s six victories this season. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Jackson County is the only undefeated team that has never gone this far without a loss. Valdosta is 6-0 for the 39th time.

Jackson County is the only undefeated team that has never gone this far without a loss. Valdosta is 6-0 for the 39th time.

Thirty-two GHSA teams are unbeaten through seven weeks.

Only Jackson County is undefeated with its current record (6-0) for the first time. Jackson County played its first varsity game in 1980.

Cairo, which is 6-0 for the first time since 2010, is breaking the next-longest drought.

Below are the 32 teams with their records, the most recent season of matching that record and the number of times they have matched that record.

Valdosta is 6-0 for the second straight season and 39th time in program history.