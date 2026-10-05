AJC Varsity

Bradwell Institute QB is AJC Varsity Player of the Week

All-region quarterback Jah’Barri Felix also has a 4.0 GPA.
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(Jason Getz/AJC)
(Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
12 minutes ago

Jah’Barri Felix was an all-region quarterback last season but played for a 2-7 Class 5A team, so his 1,733 passing yards and 18 TD passes in nine games didn’t garner much attention beyond the Georgia coast.

His latest effort — 355 passing yards, 123 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in an overtime victory over a reigning region champion — is something different.

The senior, who is 6 feet, 200 pounds, was a driving force in Bradwell Institute’s 57-49 overtime victory over Brunswick last week. Bradwell had not beaten Brunswick since 2018.

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Under new coach John Adams, Bradwell is 4-2 for the first time since 2017. Felix has thrown for 1,334 yards with 20 touchdowns with only one interception. He doesn’t have a scholarship offer.

“He’s a 4.0 (grade point average) student who is really intelligent,” Adams said. “The biggest thing is he and his offensive coordinator (Alex Modicue) are starting to gel. He’s understanding the vision. He’s an accurate thrower with a strong arm with some dual-threat ability to extend plays.”