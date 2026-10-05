Bradwell Institute QB is AJC Varsity Player of the Week

Jah’Barri Felix was an all-region quarterback last season but played for a 2-7 Class 5A team, so his 1,733 passing yards and 18 TD passes in nine games didn’t garner much attention beyond the Georgia coast.

His latest effort — 355 passing yards, 123 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in an overtime victory over a reigning region champion — is something different.

The senior, who is 6 feet, 200 pounds, was a driving force in Bradwell Institute’s 57-49 overtime victory over Brunswick last week. Bradwell had not beaten Brunswick since 2018.

Under new coach John Adams, Bradwell is 4-2 for the first time since 2017. Felix has thrown for 1,334 yards with 20 touchdowns with only one interception. He doesn’t have a scholarship offer.