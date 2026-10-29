Douglas County forfeits 3 football wins over transfer violation, GHSA confirms

A helmet rests on the football field at Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Douglas County’s record is now 2-6, and its standing in the Post Season Rankings in Class 7A falls to No. 36 from No. 18.

Douglas County’s record is now 2-6, and its standing in the Post Season Rankings in Class 7A falls to No. 36 from No. 18.

Douglas County will make no further appeals to the GHSA’s ruling on two ineligible players, meaning the Tigers must forfeit three victories won in September, GHSA executive director Tim Scott confirmed Thursday.

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Victories over Douglass, Rome and Carver of Columbus from September have been overturned.

One of the two players — both starters — won his appeal, and the other did not, Scott said. The ineligible player participated in all three games. The GHSA ruled the player did not make a legal move into his new school district upon transferring, Scott said.

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Douglas County’s record is now 2-6, and its standing in the Post Season Rankings in Class 7A falls to No. 36 from No. 18, according to the Maxwell Ratings calculations. The top 32 teams in each class make the playoffs.