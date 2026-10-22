Cartersville wide receiver Madoxx Davis celebrates his first half touchdown against Hiram during an August game. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Below are the GHSA and GIAA leaders in rushing, passing and receiving yards.

Below are the GHSA and GIAA leaders in rushing, passing and receiving yards.

Madoxx Davis is the highest-rated wide receiver prospect in Georgia.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Now, the Cartersville junior is the GHSA’s leading receiver in yards.

Davis, a 5-star prospect ranked in the top 10 nationally overall as a player, had a season-high six receptions for 167 yards in a 60-0 victory over Allatoona last week.

That raised his season total to 850 yards. He has caught at least one TD pass in every game, 15 in all, for an 8-0 team ranked No. 1 in Class 5A.

Davis has played little in the second half of any game. Cartersville has won every game by 35 points or more and is the first team in state history to score 48 points or more in each of its first eight games.