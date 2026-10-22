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THE LEADERBOARD

5-star Cartersville wide receiver takes GHSA lead in receiving yards

Below are the GHSA and GIAA leaders in rushing, passing and receiving yards.
Cartersville wide receiver Madoxx Davis celebrates his first half touchdown against Hiram during an August game. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Cartersville wide receiver Madoxx Davis celebrates his first half touchdown against Hiram during an August game. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
1 hour ago

Madoxx Davis is the highest-rated wide receiver prospect in Georgia.

Now, the Cartersville junior is the GHSA’s leading receiver in yards.

Davis, a 5-star prospect ranked in the top 10 nationally overall as a player, had a season-high six receptions for 167 yards in a 60-0 victory over Allatoona last week.

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That raised his season total to 850 yards. He has caught at least one TD pass in every game, 15 in all, for an 8-0 team ranked No. 1 in Class 5A.

Davis has played little in the second half of any game. Cartersville has won every game by 35 points or more and is the first team in state history to score 48 points or more in each of its first eight games.

Below are the GHSA and GIAA leaders in rushing, passing and receiving yards.

GHSA

Rushing

  • 1,820 - Quinton Edwards, Calhoun County (Class A leader)
  • 1,535 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County (Class 3A leader)
  • 1,535 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson (Class 4A leader)
  • 1,535 - Javarris Warner, Troup
  • 1,532 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area
  • 1,427 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh (Class 6A leader)
  • 1,418 - Austin Stinson, Houston County
  • 1,338 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange (Class 5A leader)
  • 1,301 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
  • 1,279 - Alex Baert, Towns County
  • 1,245 - Danarri Brown, Jackson
  • 1,226 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
  • 1,122 - Antonio Webster, Jordan
  • 1,096 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
  • 1,081 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
  • 1,080 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
  • 1,079 - Noah Parker, Macon County
  • 1,076 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
  • 1,075 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County (Class 2A leader)
  • 1,054 - Javion Wright, Locust Grove
  • 1,051 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro
  • 1,034 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb (Class 7A leader)
  • 1,010 - Kalil Charles, Cass
  • 1,007 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
  • 1,006 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
  • 1,003 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
  • 1,002 - Nigel Gardner, Brunswick
  • 1,001 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
  • 996 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
  • 995 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
  • 992 - Keylan Yates, Pike County
  • 981 - Xiquavian Teal, Cairo
  • 970 - Jeremiah Frost, Ringgold
  • 962 - Malik Madison, Wheeler County
  • 954 - Markyl Allen, Long County
  • 951 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
  • 946 - Jaiden Knight, Appling County
  • 943 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
  • 927 - Kingston Caesar, Etowah
  • 924 - Jamon Ellis, Bacon County
  • 922 - Joby McCannon, North Oconee
  • 914 - LJ Devine, Fitzgerald/Coffee
  • 913 - Carson Lott, Creekview
  • 912 - Zaire Sykes, North Springs
  • 899 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
  • 898 - Brycen Gault, Evans
  • 896 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
  • 893 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 887 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
  • 887 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
  • 880 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
  • 877 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
  • 876 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
  • 875 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian
  • 872 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 864 - Nick Archer, Carrollton
  • 860 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove
  • 852 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
  • 846 - Kartavias Gamble, Manchester
  • 845 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
  • 844 - Gary Walker, Creekside
  • 844 - Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central
  • 841 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
  • 839 - Caden Waye, Ola
  • 839 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
  • 835 - Bryson Cole, Fannin County
  • 825 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
  • 823 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)
  • 818 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
  • 814 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
  • 811 - Sam Chasteen, Holy Innocents’
  • 810 - Mason Woods, Lowndes
  • 804 - X’Zabion Jackson, Bainbridge
  • 797 - Linc Allen, Trion
  • 796 - Noel Best, Liberty County
  • 796 - Jase Kelsey, Pike County
  • 793 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
  • 788 - Christian Womack, Westlake
  • 786 - Calvin Wynn Jr., Washington-Wilkes
  • 784 - Ab Marsh, Emanuel County Institute
  • 780 - Amos Robinson, Whitefield Academy
  • 777 - Trayvian King, Turner County
  • 773 - Kevin Hartsfield, Newton
  • 772 - Josiah Gibbons, Brunswick
  • 772 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
  • 769 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
  • 768 - Jmere Doe-Davis, Effingham County
  • 764 - Ike Wyngaard, Pickens
  • 762 - Ryder Furtick-Williams, Walker
  • 761 - Jay’Andre Brown, Richmond Academy
  • 759 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
  • 757 - Bobby Reynolds, Coffee
  • 757 - John Miller, Wheeler County
  • 756 - KJ Hunter, Portal
  • 748 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
  • 739 - Kyson Nesbitt, Banks County
  • 739 - Kumari Thomas, Putnam County
  • 735 - Julian Love, McIntosh
  • 732 - Ridge Ginn, Glascock County
  • 732 - Christion Peacock, Walton
  • 731 - Ab Hilton, Screven County
  • 727 - CJ Menzie, Richmond Hill
  • 726 - Jakaden Fruster, Rabun County
  • 723 - Deuce Thigpen, Alexander
  • 723 - London Ruckert, Denmark
  • 721 - Matt Schletty, Roswell
  • 718 - Mead McGinnis, Madison County
  • 716 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 708 - Dylan Johnson, Pierce County
  • 707 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
  • 706 - Titus Grant, Marietta
  • 704 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
  • 703 - Jacob Jackson, Westlake
  • 702 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
  • 700 - Zeke Percell, Portal

Passing

  • 2,475 - Ashton Clare, Trinity Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 2,400 - CJ Cypher, Carrollton (Class 7A leader)
  • 2,377 - JR Harris, Central (Carrollton) (Class 5A leader)
  • 2,359 - Kamden Patterson, Baldwin (Class 4A leader)
  • 2,014 - Elijah Fudge, Spencer
  • 1,943 - Jordan Wiggins, Northeast (Class 3A leader)
  • 1,884 - Christion Peacock, Walton
  • 1,844 - Branson Stowe, Stephens County
  • 1,840 - Aiden Watson, Harrison
  • 1,824 - Brodie Campbell, Newnan (Class 6A leader)
  • 1,805 - Tucker Parson, Hart County
  • 1,805 - Tristin Sharpe, Union Grove
  • 1,762 - Jayden Whiteside, Marietta
  • 1,735 - Boston Pierce, Kell
  • 1,714 - Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage
  • 1,703 - Micah Joyner, Dougherty
  • 1,699 - James Mobley, Calvary Day
  • 1,695 - Rex Greene, Flowery Branch
  • 1,692 - Justin Stephenson, Lithia Springs
  • 1,690 - Evan Jones, Denmark
  • 1,648 - Czar Daniels, Columbia
  • 1,638 - Cannon Robinson, Westlake
  • 1,627 - Noah Bourque, North Forsyth
  • 1,620 - Greg Hart, Parkview
  • 1,618 - Derrick Baker, Milton
  • 1,616 - Alex Schlieman, North Hall
  • 1,591 - Brody Fleming, Bleckley County (Class 2A leader)
  • 1,584 - Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute
  • 1,567 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
  • 1,564 - Braden Stark, North Paulding
  • 1,561 - Caden Jones, Lassiter
  • 1,541 - CJ Peoples, South Gwinnett
  • 1,541 - Brinn Robinson, White County
  • 1,539 - Jorden Guinn, Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 1,535 - Gavin Hollum, Prince Avenue Christian
  • 1,490 - Jax Bowles, East Coweta
  • 1,482 - Chris Miller, Kennesaw Mountain
  • 1,474 - Savoy Nichols, Creekside
  • 1,474 - Leland Holder, Taylor County (Class A leader)
  • 1,465 - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County
  • 1,463 - Win Garmany, Dade County
  • 1,450 - Jamal Ambler, Archer
  • 1,443 - Caden Hight, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 1,442 - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County
  • 1,436 - Weston Goodman, North Atlanta
  • 1,424 - Khi Mitchell, Colquitt County
  • 1,418 - Josiah Frazier, Newton
  • 1,418 - Clay Hicks, Schley County
  • 1,412 - Cohen Lawson, Lee County
  • 1,405 - Gary Chatman, Brookwood
  • 1,402 - Kain Mincey, Dodge County
  • 1,391 - Boone Horn, Jefferson
  • 1,387 - Bode Spence, East Paulding
  • 1,374 - Jameson Hilton, Wesleyan
  • 1,350 - RJ Perry, Dacula
  • 1,349 - Turner Stevenson, Aquinas
  • 1,348 - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County
  • 1,342 - Caden Houston, B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 1,335 - Deuce Smith, Grayson
  • 1,335 - Zion Butler, Mountain View
  • 1,324 - Knox Whitworth, Franklin County
  • 1,299 - Brody Cato, West Forsyth
  • 1,296 - Cason Carrigan, Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 1,295 - Blaine Brown, Villa Rica
  • 1,287 - Omari Burse, Benedictine
  • 1,279 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 1,278 - Joseph Owens, Toombs County
  • 1,270 - Ryan Dvce, Lambert
  • 1,267 - Braylon Carter, Southwest DeKalb
  • 1,265 - Trayvian King, Turner County
  • 1,263 - Maximus Newson, Discovery
  • 1,257 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
  • 1,250 - Demond Slaughter, Chattahoochee
  • 1,232 - Sebastian Heard, Carver (Columbus)
  • 1,223 - Riley Braiden, Providence Christian
  • 1,209 - Luke Wood, Ringgold
  • 1,206 - Eli Brock, Bremen
  • 1,204 - Jody Dudley, East Hall
  • 1,204 - Kaleb LaCarter, Westside (Augusta)
  • 1,191 - Noah Rogers, Cass
  • 1,186 - Nolan Shakar, Sequoyah
  • 1,185 - Matthew Dillon, Effingham County
  • 1,184 - Smith Browning, Northwest Whitfield
  • 1,181 - Jayden McCullough, North Cobb Christian
  • 1,175 - Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central
  • 1,173 - Brody Sorensen, Dawson County
  • 1,159 - Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek
  • 1,155 - Jhamard Cobb, Perry
  • 1,143 - Keygan Walker, Brunswick
  • 1,143 - Drew Beane, Northview
  • 1,142 - Marcus Turk, Cambridge
  • 1,141 - Tanner Bail, Pickens
  • 1,135 - Zeke Douglass, Etowah
  • 1,135 - Gunner Mobley, Richmond Hill
  • 1,133 - Chase Mosley, Troup
  • 1,132 - Ryan Woods, Holy Innocents’
  • 1,131 - Ben Musser, Jackson County
  • 1,128 - Patrick McCollough, Wheeler
  • 1,120 - Bryce Puckett, Cairo
  • 1,117 - Xavier Collins, Camden County
  • 1,115 - Landon Ryan, Whitefield Academy
  • 1,114 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area
  • 1,110 - Ben Halevi, North Cobb
  • 1,110 - Joshua Scott, Stockbridge
  • 1,107 - Jordan Singleton, Mary Persons
  • 1,105 - Durrell Wilson, Sprayberry
  • 1,103 - Marion Luckett, Duluth
  • 1,096 - Fisher Blankenship, Coahulla Creek
  • 1,091 - Marcus Rainey, Marion County
  • 1,068 - Dominic LaRocca, Lanier
  • 1,066 - Ben Herrington, Lakeside (Evans)
  • 1,060 - Trust Mack, Hephzibah
  • 1,054 - Omarion Guilford, Calhoun County
  • 1,050 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
  • 1,050 - Antonio Benton, New Hampstead
  • 1,050 - Keirion Tate, Northside (Warner Robins)

Receiving

  • 850 - Madoxx Davis, Cartersville (Class 5A leader)
  • 831 - Eron Mallard, Benedictine
  • 830 - Jarious Hamm, Union Grove
  • 828 - Tyler Robinson, Flowery Branch
  • 803 - Kamari Frazier, Lithia Springs
  • 794 - Aiden Opore, Walton (Class 7A leader)
  • 792 - Kaiden Harbin, Stephens County (Class 3A leader)
  • 771 - Bryce Bell, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
  • 770 - Jett Whitworth, Franklin County
  • 755 - Collins Price, Lassiter (Class 6A leader)
  • 735 - King Bateman, Turner County (Class A leader)
  • 722 - Jaylen Britt, Newnan
  • 719 - Jeffery Thomas, Houston County
  • 716 - Jake Ivester, Central (Carrollton)
  • 708 - Jackson Nesmith, Marietta
  • 707 - Jordan Peacock, Walton
  • 705 - Jaden Upshaw, Lee County
  • 696 - Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute
  • 691 - Qua Pinkard, Taylor County
  • 689 - DJ Huggins, Harrison
  • 687 - Roscoe Hayes, Westlake
  • 681 - Duke Collins, Stephens County
  • 674 - Brock Burrus, Kell
  • 671 - Jordan Kendrix, Central (Carrollton)
  • 663 - Jayden Juniors, South Gwinnett
  • 661 - Antwan Lockett, Colquitt County
  • 653 - Christian Ema, Parkview
  • 651 - Justin Burton, Baldwin
  • 649 - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 648 - Aidan Randolph, Trinity Christian
  • 641 - Jordan Carrasquillo, Milton
  • 640 - JD Arnette, Perry
  • 638 - Brandon Stevens, Toombs County
  • 635 - Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’
  • 627 - Kurston Curry, Hart County
  • 626 - Zalen Green, Douglass
  • 624 - Jason McNulty, Bleckley County (Class 2A leader)
  • 617 - Quinn Smith, Blessed Trinity
  • 616 - Luke Thompson, Trinity Christian
  • 608 - Neal Sajere, Denmark
  • 608 - Jordan Hudson, Spencer
  • 604 - Cash Martin, North Forsyth
  • 602 - Jakhi Litmon, B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 602 - Jacob Springer, Discovery
  • 602 - Kenderzous Wylie, Washington-Wilkes
  • 596 - Robbie Dunn, Archer
  • 596 - Mason Stephens, Mary Persons
  • 594 - Cade Zeman, Northview
  • 594 - Tooga Whatley, Paulding County
  • 585 - Ian Kelly, Whitefield Academy
  • 584 - Marlon Knight, Calvary Day
  • 584 - Geno Houchins, Wesleyan
  • 580 - Gunnar Weaver, Dawson County
  • 580 - Jordan Christie, Southwest DeKalb
  • 575 - Mohamed Toure, Dacula
  • 574 - Cole Cable, North Hall
  • 564 - Mason Malone, Providence Christian
  • 559 - Matis Saint Jean, Lambert
  • 559 - Tavares Tinsley Jr., Northeast
  • 555 - Bryson Niehr, North Paulding
  • 555 - Andrew Spaulding, West Forsyth
  • 554 - Oakleen Padgett, North Cobb Christian
  • 548 - David Burgess, Dougherty
  • 542 - Brock Teal, Pickens
  • 542 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
  • 537 - Ty Pinckney, Calvary Day
  • 537 - Dextavion Reese, Hephzibah
  • 537 - Carter Ross, South Forsyth
  • 536 - Darrell McFadden, Carrollton
  • 533 - Carlos Robertson Jr., Trinity Christian
  • 532 - Timothy Woodson, Carver (Columbus)
  • 532 - Eli Grant, Richmond Hill
  • 531 - Sean Green, Camden County
  • 531 - Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County
  • 528 - Jamarian Mingo, Valdosta
  • 527 - Jeremiah Mathis, Douglas County
  • 523 - Derek Lofton, Union Grove
  • 521 - Jerimiah Burns, Dodge County
  • 520 - Isaiah Alford, East Coweta
  • 520 - Dondre Mulligan, Jackson
  • 513 - Dylen James, Harrison
  • 513 - Kyle Cummings, Northwest Whitfield
  • 512 - Austen Kitchings, Jefferson
  • 510 - Kaiden James, Callaway
  • 510 - Matthew Morris, Wheeler
  • 508 - Jaquaveon Nelson, Worth County
  • 505 - Cameron Matthews, Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 498 - London Munoz, Carrollton
  • 498 - Elliot Jackson, Westside (Augusta)
  • 496 - Damarion Davis, Columbia
  • 496 - Blake Dowler, Trinity Christian
  • 495 - Lo’than McBride, Richmond Academy
  • 495 - John Jarrard, White County
  • 494 - King Grissom, Mitchell County
  • 493 - Curt Walker, Kennesaw Mountain
  • 493 - Kay Kelley, Marion County
  • 492 - Waseem Murray, Brunswick
  • 492 - Spencer Cohen, Spencer
  • 490 - Canyon Carter, Bremen
  • 490 - Cornell Watkins, Ridgeland
  • 487 - Isaiah Brown, Effingham County
  • 486 - Brad Sanders, Hampton
  • 485 - Dwane Franklin, Windsor Forest
  • 484 - Jack Floyd, Dade County
  • 479 - Lyriq Davis, Centennial
  • 477 - Jabari Wade, Banneker
  • 476 - Cohen Fletcher, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 476 - Marcus Jones, Schley County
  • 472 - Taurean Rawlins, Mount Vernon
  • 472 - Jeremiah Mathis, Northeast

GIAA

Rushing

  • 1,588 - Bryse Peachey, Terrell Academy
  • 1,467 - Jake Johnson, Strong Rock Christian
  • 1,310 - JJ Blackwell, Riverside Military
  • 1,227 - Dillon Terry, Brookstone
  • 1,039 - Reid Jackson, Bethlehem Christian
  • 1,021 - Noah Hickman, Edmund Burke Academy
  • 994 - Seth Royal, Tiftarea Academy
  • 859 - Jaquan Lewis, Windsor Academy
  • 832 - Evan Stasney, John Milledge Academy
  • 822 - Jamel Cooper, John Milledge Academy
  • 794 - Orin Wynn, Briarwood Academy
  • 754 - Heath Woodard, Windsor Academy
  • 751 - Thomas Holland, Savannah Country Day

Passing

  • 1,862 - Cutler Fleming, Briarwood Academy
  • 1,643 - Braxton Wilkinson, Calvary Christian
  • 1,414 - Brock Johnson, Westfield
  • 1,362 - Tucker Johnston, Stratford Academy
  • 1,327 - Luke Stansell, Creekside Christian
  • 1,281 - Angelo Bellamy Jr., Tattnall Square
  • 1,186 - Matthew Alexich, St. Anne-Pacelli
  • 1,170 - Case Jones, Tiftarea Academy
  • 1,131 - AJ Bassett, Heritage (Newnan)
  • 1,111 - Benjamin Burney, Mount de Sales
  • 1,109 - Broughton Branch, Brookstone
  • 1,000 - Ezra Harrison, Loganville Christian
  • 989 - Heath Woodard, Windsor Academy
  • 933 - Nathan Snow, John Milledge Academy

Receiving

  • 948 - Banks DeMore, Briarwood Academy
  • 692 - Stone St. Clair, Westfield
  • 681 - Jaikari Harris, Calvary Christian
  • 664 - Asa Wall, John Milledge Academy
  • 617 - Masen Biggs, Heritage (Newnan)
  • 596 - Jason Davis, St. Anne-Pacelli
  • 553 - Brady Johnson, Loganville Christian
  • 466 - Jett Johnston, Stratford Academy
  • 451 - Win Hoots, Westfield
  • 450 - Reed Jackson, Tiftarea Academy
  • 429 - Quez Collins, Brentwood