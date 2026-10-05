South Georgia region joins 24 in history that have had Nos. 1, 2 and 3 teams

Toombs County defensive tackle Jamarcus Johnson is one of the star players for No. 1-ranked Toombs County. Toombs' region rivals Appling County and Pierce County are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Twice, one region has had the top three teams in the final poll.

Twice, one region has had the top three teams in the final poll.

Toombs County, Appling County and Pierce County from Region 3-3A are ranked 1-2-3 this week. They also were 1-2-3 in the Sept. 13 and 20 polls, but with Pierce County at No. 2 and Appling County at No. 3.

There have been 24 regions since the AJC began doing high school football rankings in 1952 that have played three teams in the top three.

It happened earlier this season with Region 2-6A, the home of current No. 1 Thomas County Central, No. 3 Lee County and No. 6 Coffee.

Twice, one region has had the top three teams in the final poll, most recently with Sandy Creek, Cedar Grove and Carver of Atlanta from Region 5-3A going 1-2-3 in 2022. It also happened in 1993 with Thomas County Central, Thomasville and Dougherty.