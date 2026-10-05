South Georgia region joins 24 in history that have had Nos. 1, 2 and 3 teams

Toombs County, Appling County and Pierce County from Region 3-3A are ranked 1-2-3 this week. They also were 1-2-3 in the Sept. 13 and 20 polls, but with Pierce County at No. 2 and Appling County at No. 3.
There have been 24 regions since the AJC began doing high school football rankings in 1952 that have played three teams in the top three.
It happened earlier this season with Region 2-6A, the home of current No. 1 Thomas County Central, No. 3 Lee County and No. 6 Coffee.
Twice, one region has had the top three teams in the final poll, most recently with Sandy Creek, Cedar Grove and Carver of Atlanta from Region 5-3A going 1-2-3 in 2022. It also happened in 1993 with Thomas County Central, Thomasville and Dougherty.
Below are the 24 regions.
**2026 — Region 3-3A: Toombs County, Appling County, Pierce County
2026 — Region 2-6A: Thomas County Central, Lee County, Coffee
2023 — Region 6-A Division II: Schley County, Manchester, Macon County
*2022 — Region 5-3A: Sandy Creek, Creek, Cedar Grove, Carver (Atlanta)
2021 — Region 1-5A: Warner Robins, Ware County, Coffee
2021 — Region 2-A: Brooks County, Irwin County, Clinch County
2020 — Region 2-A: Irwin County, Brooks County, Clinch County
2018 — Region 1-6A: Lee County, Coffee, Northside (Warner Robins)
**2016 — Region 1-6A: Houston County, Northside, Valdosta, Lee County
2016 — Region 5-A: Eagle’s Landing Christian, Wesleyan, Landmark Christian
2014 — Region 1-6A: Colquitt County, Camden County, Lowndes
2006 — Region 4-4A: Northside (Warner Robins), Griffin, Baldwin
*1993 — Region 1-3A: Thomas County Central, Thomasville, Dougherty
**1975 — Region 6-B: Gordon Lee, Adairsville, Bremen
1972 — Region 5-A: Rockmart, Carrollton, Bowdon
1966 — Region 4-B: Washington-Wilkes, St. Joseph, Roswell
1963 — Region 1-A: Americus, Thomasville, Fitzgerald
1963 — Region 1-AA: Wayne County, Cairo, Waycross
**1961 — Region 1-AA: Waycross, Wayne County, Cairo, Bainbridge
1960 — Region 1-AA: Bainbridge, Waycross, Wayne County
1960 — Region 4-B: Morgan County, Washington-Wilkes, Thomson
1959 — Region 4-B: Morgan County, Jefferson, Tucker
**1953 — Region 1-A: Wayne County, Valdosta and Americus
1953 — Region 1-C: Warrenton, Jasper County, Hawkinsville
*Finished 1-2-3.
**In changing orders