AJC Varsity

South Georgia region joins 24 in history that have had Nos. 1, 2 and 3 teams

Twice, one region has had the top three teams in the final poll.
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Toombs County defensive tackle Jamarcus Johnson is one of the star players for No. 1-ranked Toombs County. Toombs' region rivals Appling County and Pierce County are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Toombs County defensive tackle Jamarcus Johnson is one of the star players for No. 1-ranked Toombs County. Toombs' region rivals Appling County and Pierce County are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
1 hour ago

Toombs County, Appling County and Pierce County from Region 3-3A are ranked 1-2-3 this week. They also were 1-2-3 in the Sept. 13 and 20 polls, but with Pierce County at No. 2 and Appling County at No. 3.

There have been 24 regions since the AJC began doing high school football rankings in 1952 that have played three teams in the top three.

It happened earlier this season with Region 2-6A, the home of current No. 1 Thomas County Central, No. 3 Lee County and No. 6 Coffee.

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Twice, one region has had the top three teams in the final poll, most recently with Sandy Creek, Cedar Grove and Carver of Atlanta from Region 5-3A going 1-2-3 in 2022. It also happened in 1993 with Thomas County Central, Thomasville and Dougherty.

Below are the 24 regions.

**2026 — Region 3-3A: Toombs County, Appling County, Pierce County

2026 — Region 2-6A: Thomas County Central, Lee County, Coffee

2023 — Region 6-A Division II: Schley County, Manchester, Macon County

*2022 — Region 5-3A: Sandy Creek, Creek, Cedar Grove, Carver (Atlanta)

2021 — Region 1-5A: Warner Robins, Ware County, Coffee

2021 — Region 2-A: Brooks County, Irwin County, Clinch County

2020 — Region 2-A: Irwin County, Brooks County, Clinch County

2018 — Region 1-6A: Lee County, Coffee, Northside (Warner Robins)

**2016 — Region 1-6A: Houston County, Northside, Valdosta, Lee County

2016 — Region 5-A: Eagle’s Landing Christian, Wesleyan, Landmark Christian

2014 — Region 1-6A: Colquitt County, Camden County, Lowndes

2006 — Region 4-4A: Northside (Warner Robins), Griffin, Baldwin

*1993 — Region 1-3A: Thomas County Central, Thomasville, Dougherty

**1975 — Region 6-B: Gordon Lee, Adairsville, Bremen

1972 — Region 5-A: Rockmart, Carrollton, Bowdon

1966 — Region 4-B: Washington-Wilkes, St. Joseph, Roswell

1963 — Region 1-A: Americus, Thomasville, Fitzgerald

1963 — Region 1-AA: Wayne County, Cairo, Waycross

**1961 — Region 1-AA: Waycross, Wayne County, Cairo, Bainbridge

1960 — Region 1-AA: Bainbridge, Waycross, Wayne County

1960 — Region 4-B: Morgan County, Washington-Wilkes, Thomson

1959 — Region 4-B: Morgan County, Jefferson, Tucker

**1953 — Region 1-A: Wayne County, Valdosta and Americus

1953 — Region 1-C: Warrenton, Jasper County, Hawkinsville

*Finished 1-2-3.

**In changing orders