AJC Varsity Running backs, two-way standouts lead top performances of Week 10 Here’s this week’s list of outstanding performances. Share (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 46 minutes ago

Top five *Burke County RB/DB Mykheal Smith rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown, scored a 2-point conversion, intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and had three tackles in a 34-6 victory over Washington County. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? *Dunwoody RB Bradley Stephens rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries and caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 45-24 victory over Decatur. *Lamar County WR/DB Jayden Doctor rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, threw a 6-yard TD pass, made five tackles, forced a fumble, returned two kickoffs for 79 yards and punted twice for a 38.5-yard average in a 33-6 victory over Pike County.

*North Hall WR/DB Noah Kemp had eight receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns, scored a rushing touchdown, had three solo tackles, broke up three passes and recovered an onside kick in a 49-13 victory over Pickens. *Sonoraville WR/DB Braxen McMahan had five receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, blocked a field goal, recovered a fumble, had six solo tackles and two assists and intercepted three passes, returning one 60 yards for a clinching touchdown, in a 43-32 victory over LaFayette. Best of the rest *Arabia Mountain QB Nicholas Lawton was 15-of-25 passing for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-32 loss to Forest Park. *Bacon County RB Jamon Ellis rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown and threw a 72-yard pass in a 45-21 loss to Thomasville.

*Benedictine DL Isaac Scott had nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in a 50-0 victory over Wayne County.

*Bleckley County QB Brody Fleming was 17-of-22 passing for 326 yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 7-yard run in a 49-13 victory over Vidalia. *Bremen WR Canyon Carter had seven receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-0 victory over Armuchee. *Briarwood Academy QB Cutler Fleming was 9-of-13 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 28-6 victory over Edmund Burke Academy. *Buford LB Will Wyatt had a team-leading seven solo tackles with four assists and a QB pressure in a 40-0 victory over Mill Creek.

*Callaway QB AJ Williams was 9-of-10 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on two carries in a 53-6 victory over Rutland.

*Carrollton WR Keaires Miller had six receptions for 111 yards and four touchdowns in a 66-27 victory over Westlake. *Cherokee Bluff WR/DB Dylan Haley had six receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown and had six tackles, one for a loss, in a 35-31 loss to Monroe Area. *Coffee RB Bobby Reynolds rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 37-7 victory over Northside of Warner Robins. *Collins Hill QB Makyree Cross was 15-of-22 passing for 270 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 52-40 victory over Dacula.

*Columbia LB Gemere Adams had nine solo tackles, five assists and two sacks and forced two fumbles in a 43-0 victory over Carver of Atlanta.

*Dacula RB Kobi Brown rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and had two receptions for 25 yards in a 52-40 loss to Collins Hill. *Dalton QB Caine Woods was 18-of-24 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 57-19 victory over Villa Rica. *Dodge County DB/WR Aamaury Fountain caught four passes for 125 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 53-47 loss to Dublin. *East Paulding QB Bode Spence was 14-of-15 passing for 292 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-13 victory over Alexander. *Fellowship Christian PK Colt Turner was 5-of-5 on extra points, made field goals of 38 and 29 yards and threw a 48-yard TD pass in a 41-26 victory over King’s Ridge Christian.

*Fitzgerald RB Landon Curry rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown in a 47-7 victory over Berrien. *Greater Atlanta Christian DE Tyler Younger had eight tackles, 4½ tackles for loss and three sacks and caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in a 51-6 victory over Salem. *Greenville QB Zayden Kelley rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns and was 3-of-5 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown in a 28-20 victory over Scintilla Charter. *Griffin WR Cordae Alexander had three receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 31-7 victory over Harris County. *Hart County QB Tucker Parson was 26-of-35 passing for 426 yards and five touchdowns and scored on a 47-yard run in a 49-35 victory over Morgan County.

*Heard County LB Braeden McKenzie had 12 total tackles, one for loss, and caused a fumble in a 48-7 victory over Pepperell. *Houston County WR Jeffery Thomas had 12 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Veterans. *Irwin County RB Evan Stephens rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 46-8 victory over Atkinson County. *Jefferson RB/LB Max Brown rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries and had 11 tackles and four tackles for loss in a 41-7 victory over Winder-Barrow. *John Milledge Academy ATH Asa Wall rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and had five pancake blocks, 14 total tackles and three tackles for loss in a 28-20 victory over Stratford Academy.

*Kell QB Boston Pierce was 17-of-22 passing for 396 yards and five touchdowns, three to Brock Burrus, who had seven receptions for 226 yards, in a 56-24 victory over Woodstock. *LaGrange LB Xavier Parks had 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an assist in a 35-7 victory over Starr’s Mill. *Lincoln County RB/DB Jonathan Norman rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns and broke up two passes in a 21-7 victory over Washington-Wilkes. *Lowndes QB Jayce Johnson, a Texas A&M commit playing his first game since Sept. 4, was 6-of-10 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 36-15 victory over Richmond Hill. *McIntosh County Academy QB Earnest McIntosh rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and threw a 41-yard TD pass in a 26-24 victory over Claxton.

*Milton QB Derrick Baker rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and was 11-of-21 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-46 victory over Gainesville. *Mount Paran Christian WR Alejandro Torres caught 10 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over Walker. *North Cobb QB Ben Halevi was 14-of-23 passing for 359 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-14 victory over Wheeler. *North Cobb Christian DB Jason Smith had three solo tackles, broke up three passes and returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown in a 28-10 victory over Temple. *North Gwinnett LB Marshall Brown had 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in a 39-18 victory over Peachtree Ridge.

*Northeast DB Maurice Wilson had 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble in a 40-0 victory over Southwest. *Ola RB Jaquan Adams rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 35-21 victory over Warner Robins. *Osborne WR Jevon Marion had two receptions for 49 yards, one carry for 25 yards and three kickoff returns for 126 yards – 200 all-purpose yards on six touches – in a 28-24 loss to Hiram. *Parkview QB Greg Hart was 14-of-20 passing for 234 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-21 victory over Norcross. *Peachtree Ridge WR Langston Abernathy had seven receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-18 loss to North Gwinnett.

*Prince Avenue Christian DL Cayden Gordon had six solo tackles, five assists, one tackle for loss and a sack in a 24-9 victory over Commerce. *Providence Christian DB Rico Newman had 17 tackles in a 35-28 victory over Athens Academy. *Savannah Christian WR/DB Cain Tomlin had five receptions for 75 yards, three carries for 24 yards, two returns for 25 yards and two solo tackles in a 31-22 victory over Screven County. *Screven County RB AB Hilton had an 82-yard TD reception on a fake punt, a 96-yard kickoff return for a score and two 2-point conversions in a 31-22 loss to Savannah Christian. *Seckinger DE KJ Sims had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and three QB pressures, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in a 34-20 loss to Central Gwinnett.

*Sequoyah WR Duke Sanders had five receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-13 victory over Lassiter. *Thomasville DL Jace Alexander had six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in a 45-21 victory over Bacon County. *Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 241 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries and caught a 14-yard pass in a 52-40 loss to Creekside Christian. *Wesleyan LB Luke Gingrey had eight tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in a 18-14 victory over Therrell. *Westside (Augusta) freshman RB Sidney Johnson rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns, scored two 2-point conversions and had four tackles in a 28-22 victory over Thomson.