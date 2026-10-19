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AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary: Colquitt County falls out of Top 10 after loss to Valdosta

The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.
(Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
(Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
AJC
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

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