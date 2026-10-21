LIST Six Georgia teams allowing less than a touchdown per game Lowndes was off last week and remains the state leader, giving up 3.9 points per game.
Touchdowns have been hard to come by for Lowndes opponents this season, as the Vikings leads the state in scoring defense by allowing just 3.9 points per game, including four shutouts. (Jack Leo/AJC 2025)
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Class 7A Lowndes, which was off last week, remains the state leader in fewest points allowed per game, giving up an average of 3.9.
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The Vikings have allowed just 27 points in their seven games, four of which were shutout victories.
Lowndes is one of six teams in the state allowing fewer than 7 points per game. The others are Cartersville (4.4), Appling County (4.7), Sandy Creek (5.4), Commerce (5.9) and Screven County (6.7). Another team, Holy Innocents’, is giving up 7.0 per game.
Here are the top 12 teams in each classification giving up the fewest points per game.
Class 7A 3.9 — Lowndes 7.6 — Buford 12.1 — Carrollton 14.3 — McEachern 14.4 — North Paulding 15.6 — North Gwinnett 17.1 — Brookwood 18.0 — Newton 18.4 — Peachtree Ridge 18.6 — Denmark 18.9 — North Cobb 18.9 — Harrison Class 6A 9.6 — Clarke Central 10.0 — Heritage (Conyers) 10.0 — Hughes 10.4 — Creekside 10.7 — Coffee 11.1 — Woodward Academy 11.3 — Thomas County Central 11.6 — Sequoyah 13.6 — Gainesville 13.9 — Shiloh 14.7 — Lassiter 14.7 — Creekview Class 5A 4.4 — Cartersville 7.6 — Mays 8.7 — Marist 9.0 — Jefferson 9.5 — Ola 10.7 — Tucker 11.0 — North Oconee 12.4 — Ware County 13.1 — Southwest DeKalb 13.7 — Jonesboro 13.8 — Blessed Trinity 13.9 — LaGrange Class 4A 5.4 — Sandy Creek 10.9 — Westover 12.4 — Troup 12.7 — Monroe Area 12.8 — Stephenson 13.4 — Cherokee Bluff 14.1 — Cairo 15.0 — Hampton 15.3 — Adairsville 17.1 — West Laurens 17.1 — Dougherty 17.9 — Northwest Whitfield 17.9 — Peach County Class 3A 4.7 — Appling County 9.9 — Toombs County 11.9 — KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 14.0 — Northeast 14.9 — Pierce County 16.0 — Lamar County 16.0 — South Atlanta 16.4 — Murray County 17.9 — Rockmart 18.3 — Hart County 18.4 — Burke County 19.3 — Miller Grove Class 2A 5.9 — Commerce 6.7 — Screven County 8.9 — Jeff Davis 10.7 — Heard County 11.9 — Model 12.3 — Bremen 13.4 — Dublin 14.5 — Bleckley County 15.1 — Fitzgerald 15.7 — Putnam County 18.0 — Social Circle 19.0 — Jasper County Class A 8.1 — Charlton County 10.1 — Johnson County 11.1 — Washington-Wilkes 12.0 — Taylor County 13.0 — Baconton Charter 13.1 — Macon County 13.3 — Randolph-Clay 13.7 — Clinch County 14.1 — Treutlen 14.3 — Lake Oconee Academy 14.3 — B.E.S.T. Academy 14.9 — Schley County Class 4A-2A Private 7.0 — Holy Innocents’ 10.0 — Prince Avenue Christian 11.4 — Calvary Day 16.1 — Westminster 17.4 — Lovett 19.5 — Mount Vernon 19.6 — Providence Christian 20.7 — King’s Ridge Christian 20.9 — Savannah Christian 21.0 — North Cobb Christian 21.4 — Mt. Bethel Christian 23.1 — Darlington GIAA 8.9 — John Milledge Academy 10.3 — Stratford Academy 11.5 — Windsor Academy 12.9 — Athens Christian 12.9 — Briarwood Academy 13.6 — Bulloch Academy 14.0 — Edmund Burke Academy 14.8 — Strong Rock Christian 15.4 — Valwood 15.4 — First Presbyterian 16.2 — Thomas Jefferson 17.4 — Flint River Academy