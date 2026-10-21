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Six Georgia teams allowing less than a touchdown per game

Lowndes was off last week and remains the state leader, giving up 3.9 points per game.
Touchdowns have been hard to come by for Lowndes opponents this season, as the Vikings leads the state in scoring defense by allowing just 3.9 points per game, including four shutouts. (Jack Leo/AJC 2025)
Touchdowns have been hard to come by for Lowndes opponents this season, as the Vikings leads the state in scoring defense by allowing just 3.9 points per game, including four shutouts. (Jack Leo/AJC 2025)
Todd Holcomb
By
20 minutes ago

Class 7A Lowndes, which was off last week, remains the state leader in fewest points allowed per game, giving up an average of 3.9.

The Vikings have allowed just 27 points in their seven games, four of which were shutout victories.

Lowndes is one of six teams in the state allowing fewer than 7 points per game. The others are Cartersville (4.4), Appling County (4.7), Sandy Creek (5.4), Commerce (5.9) and Screven County (6.7). Another team, Holy Innocents’, is giving up 7.0 per game.

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification giving up the fewest points per game.

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Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

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Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

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Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA