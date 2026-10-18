Skip to Main Content
AJC Varsity

Newton is one of only 19 teams in state history to do this

With a victory over No. 10 Grayson, Newton has five victories over Top 10 opponents in the regular season.
Newton beat Grayson on Friday night, its fifth victory over a team ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game. The others were against Douglas County, Roswell, Thomson and Westlake. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Newton beat Grayson on Friday night, its fifth victory over a team ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game. The others were against Douglas County, Roswell, Thomson and Westlake. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
30 minutes ago

Newton’s victory over No. 10 Grayson in a Class 7A game last week put Newton in prime position to win its first region title since 2016.

Newton (8-0, 2-0) and South Gwinnett (5-2, 1-0) are the only Region 7 teams without region losses.

The victory also was Newton’s fifth over a team ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game. The others were against Douglas County, Roswell, Thomson and Westlake. Roswell and Thomson play in lower classifications. Neither of Newton’s final two opponents are ranked.

Only 19 teams in state history have beaten five Top 10 teams in a regular season. Valdosta holds the record of seven, set in 2016, the year of the Wildcats’ most recent state title.

Related Story
AJC Varsity rankings: 3 teams enter Top 10 for 1st time this season