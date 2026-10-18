Newton is one of only 19 teams in state history to do this

Newton beat Grayson on Friday night, its fifth victory over a team ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game. The others were against Douglas County, Roswell, Thomson and Westlake. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

With a victory over No. 10 Grayson, Newton has five victories over Top 10 opponents in the regular season.

With a victory over No. 10 Grayson, Newton has five victories over Top 10 opponents in the regular season.

Newton’s victory over No. 10 Grayson in a Class 7A game last week put Newton in prime position to win its first region title since 2016.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Newton (8-0, 2-0) and South Gwinnett (5-2, 1-0) are the only Region 7 teams without region losses.

The victory also was Newton’s fifth over a team ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game. The others were against Douglas County, Roswell, Thomson and Westlake. Roswell and Thomson play in lower classifications. Neither of Newton’s final two opponents are ranked.

Only 19 teams in state history have beaten five Top 10 teams in a regular season. Valdosta holds the record of seven, set in 2016, the year of the Wildcats’ most recent state title.