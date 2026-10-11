LIST

Cartersville ranks No. 1 all-time in this list of best scoring starts

This season, three teams began the season by scoring 48 or more in five straight games.
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Cartersville quarterback Brody Jones runs against Hiram's Kendall Robinson during the second half of a high school football game between Hiram and Cartersville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Cartersville quarterback Brody Jones runs against Hiram's Kendall Robinson during the second half of a high school football game between Hiram and Cartersville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
21 minutes ago

Cartersville set a state record last week by becoming the first Georgia team to score at least 48 points in its first seven games of a season.

The Purple Hurricanes beat Cedartown 52-8 in the latest of those games. Cartersville has scored at least seven touchdowns in every game.

Entering the season, only one team — Warner Robins in 2021 — had scored at least 48 points in its first six games.

This season, three teams began the season by scoring 48 or more in five straight games. Carrollton’s streak ended at five. Valdosta’s remains active at five, although the Wildcats did get an unplayed forfeit victory that is not counted.

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Below are teams that have scored 48 points or more in the first four games. All except two have been achieved since 2005.

First seven

2026 Cartersville (active)

First six

2021 Warner Robins

First five

2026 Carrollton

2026 Valdosta (active)

2025 Thomas County Central

2021 Trinity Christian

2005 Dublin

1998 Crim

First four

2024 Camden County

2023 Walton

2023 ACE Charter

2021 Hart County

2021 Cherokee Bluff

2015 Thomson

2012 Monroe Area

2009 Fitzgerald

2008 Westside (Macon)

2000 Warner Robins

1975 Warner Robins