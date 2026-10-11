Cartersville ranks No. 1 all-time in this list of best scoring starts

Cartersville quarterback Brody Jones runs against Hiram's Kendall Robinson during the second half of a high school football game between Hiram and Cartersville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

This season, three teams began the season by scoring 48 or more in five straight games.

This season, three teams began the season by scoring 48 or more in five straight games.

Cartersville set a state record last week by becoming the first Georgia team to score at least 48 points in its first seven games of a season.

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The Purple Hurricanes beat Cedartown 52-8 in the latest of those games. Cartersville has scored at least seven touchdowns in every game.

Entering the season, only one team — Warner Robins in 2021 — had scored at least 48 points in its first six games.

This season, three teams began the season by scoring 48 or more in five straight games. Carrollton’s streak ended at five. Valdosta’s remains active at five, although the Wildcats did get an unplayed forfeit victory that is not counted.