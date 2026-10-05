In 68-0 shutout, South Georgia team scored 30 points in first 18 plays

“That’s got to be some kind of record or something.”
There’s no way to know for sure, but it’s hard to imagine scoring 30 points faster than Mitchell County (5-1) did on Friday. The Eagles led Atkinson County 30-0 after just 18 total plays, according to Hess.
The fast start included 24 points in less than a minute and a 46-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“It could have been more,” Hess said. “We tried to pull back.”
The onslaught started with a 57-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive snap of the game. Mitchell County recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and scored again.
Roughly 20 seconds into the game, the Eagles led 16-0. They didn’t stop there.
Mitchell County quickly fell on another fumble and took a 24-0 lead all before a minute of game time had expired. The Eagles recovered another fumble on the ensuing kickoff and scored for the lightning-quick 30-0 advantage.
“My (athletic director) was like, ‘Man, what in the world is going on?’” Hess said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, but it’s good for us.’”
The Eagles rolled to a 68-0 win, improving to 5-1 and 1-0 in region play. Between kickoff and defense, Hess said, they forced and recovered seven fumbles.
Mitchell County running back Montorie Lee led the offense with seven carries for 133 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Jerran Grissom hauled in two passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
Mitchell County found a way to possess the ball well despite the explosive touchdowns. Hess said the Eagles only had 18 defensive snaps.
“I’ve got a linebacker that has over 80-something tackles, but I don’t think he even had a tackle besides special teams we really weren’t out there,” Hess said.
Hess said the Eagles have redirected focus to this weekend. Mitchell County will visit Clinch County in a game that could eventually decide the Region 2-A champion.
“It was just a different experience that I never had a chance to be a part of,” Hess said.