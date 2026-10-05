In 68-0 shutout, South Georgia team scored 30 points in first 18 plays

Mitchell County put its game against Atkinson County out of reach incredibly quickly. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Mitchell County gave a new meaning to having a fast start on Friday.

Mitchell County gave a new meaning to having a fast start on Friday.

Mitchell County coach Kaream Hess said it best.

“That’s got to be some kind of record or something.”

There’s no way to know for sure, but it’s hard to imagine scoring 30 points faster than Mitchell County (5-1) did on Friday. The Eagles led Atkinson County 30-0 after just 18 total plays, according to Hess.

The fast start included 24 points in less than a minute and a 46-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“It could have been more,” Hess said. “We tried to pull back.”

The onslaught started with a 57-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive snap of the game. Mitchell County recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and scored again.