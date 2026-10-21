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AJC Varsity

Apalachee coach resigns amid investigation into alleged ‘derogatory language’

The school will be on its fourth coach in less than four years.
Alex Savakinas will serve as Apalachee's head coach for the remainder of the season. (Nell Carroll for the AJC)
Alex Savakinas will serve as Apalachee's head coach for the remainder of the season. (Nell Carroll for the AJC)
Caitlyn Stroh-Page
By
8 minutes ago

Apalachee football will see its fourth coach in less than four years after coach Charles “Chuck” Kenyon resigned Wednesday amid an investigation into reports of “racially derogatory language,” the Barrow County School District said.

A notice from the district to families of football players said: “Any inappropriate or unprofessional statement or behavior, even if intended or represented as a ‘joke,’ will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

The notice did not indicate if the allegations were related to language directed at or used around football players.

Alex Savakinas will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Kenyon was promoted from defensive coordinator in the offseason to replace Kevin Saunders, who led the team to its first win in 29 games. Saunders was there for one season, succeeding Mike Hancock, who resigned while citing anxiety, grief and depression in the wake of a 2024 school shooting that left two students and two educators dead.

Apalachee is 1-6, with three region games left against Mountain View, Loganville and Clarke Central.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated as more information is available.