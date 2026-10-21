Apalachee coach resigns amid investigation into alleged ‘derogatory language’

Alex Savakinas will serve as Apalachee's head coach for the remainder of the season. (Nell Carroll for the AJC)

The school will be on its fourth coach in less than four years.

The school will be on its fourth coach in less than four years.

Apalachee football will see its fourth coach in less than four years after coach Charles “Chuck” Kenyon resigned Wednesday amid an investigation into reports of “racially derogatory language,” the Barrow County School District said.

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A notice from the district to families of football players said: “Any inappropriate or unprofessional statement or behavior, even if intended or represented as a ‘joke,’ will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

The notice did not indicate if the allegations were related to language directed at or used around football players.

Alex Savakinas will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season.