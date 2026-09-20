AJC Varsity Howard coach on historic win over a ranked team, Super 11’s six TD receptions The victory was Howard’s first over Baldwin, first over a Top 10 team from its classification or higher and first over a Top 10 team from any class since 2015. Ta’Shawn Poole poses for a portrait at Howard High in Macon in July. Poole had six touchdown receptions in a victory over Baldwin on Sept. 18, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 0 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Howard coach Trey Porter, whose team defeated then-No. 9 Baldwin 49-43 in a Region 2-4A opener last week. AJC Super 11 wide receiver/safety Ta’Shawn Poole had six touchdown receptions. The victory was Howard’s first over Baldwin, first over a Top 10 team from its classification or higher and first over a Top 10 team from any class since 2015. Porter is a Missouri native who became Howard’s coach in 2024. 1. What did it mean for Howard to win this game? “It was a gut check. We’d lost the last two games to a juggernaut in Valdosta and a former state champ in Perry. This was my third time playing Baldwin. The first time we lost a shootout. Last year they beat the crap out of us. A lot of our kids have been part of those games. It was time for our guys to show up in a meaningful game. We hadn’t won a game of that magnitude against a state-ranked opponent. We were underdogs. You’ve just got to have some grit about yourself going into a game like that, and they showed they had it. Our players responded.”

Note: Howard’s other victory over a Top 10 team came against No. 4 Lamar County of Class 2A in the 2015 season opener. Howard had been 0-11 against Baldwin, losing 49-36 and 41-14 the past two seasons. 2. Ta’Shawn Poole had perhaps a career night. What makes him the player he is? “It’s just ball skills, man. It’s the ball skills. He has a knack for the football on offense, defense and special teams. He catches one-hop bounces on punt returns. He high-points the ball on offense and goes up and catches it. And on defense, if the ball is thrown up and it’s in his radius, he’s going to get it. He’s someone you always want around the football.” Note: Poole was the first Macon player to make the AJC Super 11 since its inception in 1985. The consensus No. 64 prospect nationally according to 247Sports Composite, Poole is committed to Florida State.

3. What was the difference against Baldwin? What did you do that allowed you to win?