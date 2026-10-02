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2 Class 7A schools leading state in points scored per game through Week 8

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification scoring the most points per game.
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Carrollton head coach Joey King calls a play during the first half of the Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Carrollton head coach Joey King calls a play during the first half of the Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
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52 minutes ago

Valdosta and Carrollton of Class 7A lead the state in points scored per game after the eighth week of the regular season.

Valdosta was off last week but maintained its overall all-classification lead with 56.0 points per game. Carrollton moved up to second place with 62 points in a victory over Douglas County, pushing its average up to 55.6.

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Which football teams are most underseeded in each class in latest PSR update?

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification scoring the most points per game.

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Class 4A-2A Private

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