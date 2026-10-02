2 Class 7A schools leading state in points scored per game through Week 8

Carrollton head coach Joey King calls a play during the first half of the Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification scoring the most points per game.

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification scoring the most points per game.

Valdosta and Carrollton of Class 7A lead the state in points scored per game after the eighth week of the regular season.

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Valdosta was off last week but maintained its overall all-classification lead with 56.0 points per game. Carrollton moved up to second place with 62 points in a victory over Douglas County, pushing its average up to 55.6.

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Here are the top 12 teams in each classification scoring the most points per game.

Class 7A