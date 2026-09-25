Why Georgia is among best of the best in College Football Playoff history

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick celebrates following the Bulldogs' 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game following the 2021 season. ESPN recently ranked the game the 16th-best CFP game of all time. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2022)

ESPN’s recent story on top CFP games of all time reflects well on Bulldogs.

ESPN’s recent story on top CFP games of all time reflects well on Bulldogs.

ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t made the most College Football Playoff appearances or won the most CFP games, but the Bulldogs have played in and won some of the best.

This, according to a recent ESPN story that ranks the top 20 College Football Playoff games.

Author Bill Connelly puts the 2018 Rose Bowl semifinal between Georgia and Oklahoma at the top of the list, timing his article in conjunction with the Sooners’ trip to Athens for a 3:30 p.m. game against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Connelly’s article points out Oklahoma had a 92.6% win probability after jumping out to a 31-14 lead in the second quarter before a Rodrigo Blankenship 55-yard field goal closed the gap to 31-17 at the half.