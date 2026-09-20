Georgia heaviest favorite in SEC league games this week

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV during the first half in their SEC football game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Bulldogs are a double-digit favorite over an Oklahoma team once viewed as league contender.

The Bulldogs are a double-digit favorite over an Oklahoma team once viewed as league contender.

ATHENS — Sanford Stadium boasts one of the largest scoreboards in the country, but Kirby Smart says he doesn’t often pay attention to it.

“I don’t look at the scoreboard — I look at how we play; you never look at the scoreboard,” Smart said after Georgia disposed of Arkansas 45-17 on Saturday. “So when you look at the scoreboard, it affects things that are out of your control a lot of times.

“So obviously, situationally, we look at the scoreboard, but I’m not measuring our team based on the scores. I’m measuring our team based on execution.”

It’s a sure bet that’s where Smart’s focus has been from the time the team arrived back on Saturday to review film and turn the focus to Oklahoma (2-1), who the Bulldogs will play host to Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.