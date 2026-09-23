Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart shares how Baker Mayfield went from foe to ‘good friend’ As Georgia and Oklahoma get set to face each other again, Mayfield has once again become one of the subplots. Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs hugs quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners after the Bulldogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in double overtime in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, California. (Courtesy of Harry How)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Kirby Smart ended Baker Mayfield’s legendary college career when Smart’s Bulldogs beat Mayfield’s Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl. Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, was an easy villain for Georgia fans to root against. He was cocky and brash and great. After Rodrigo Blankenship missed an early field goal in the 2018 Rose Bowl, cameras caught Mayfield flashing a choke sign at Georgia. Georgia would get the last laugh, thanks to Sony Michel’s walk-off touchdown run in double overtime. After the game, Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy saw Mayfield on the field and told the Oklahoma quarterback to “humble yourself.”

As Georgia and Oklahoma get set to face each other for the first time since that iconic game, Mayfield has once again become one of the subplots of the game. Not for anything he’s said or done, but because of a surprising detail revealed by Smart. The Georgia head coach shared this week that he and Mayfield are now good friends. “We’ve just crossed paths from time to time,” Smart said on this week’s SEC coaches teleconference. “I have a lot of respect for him as a player and his family and the community work they do down in Tampa.” Smart’s mother is originally from Plant City, Florida, just outside of Tampa. Smart shared earlier this year that he spent a lot of summers as a child in the Tampa area.

Mayfield was taken with the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He spent his first four seasons in Cleveland, where he played with former Georgia running back Nick Chubb. Chubb was also drafted by the Browns in the 2018 NFL draft.

After bouncing around during the 2022 season, he found a home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s made the Pro Bowl twice while leading the team to multiple playoff games. Mayfield recently signed a three-year, $165 million contract to remain with the franchise. Smart isn’t the only one who seems to have softened his stance on Mayfield. Bellamy himself revealed how Mayfield earned his respect both during and after the game. In the fourth quarter of the Georgia win, Bellamy shared an anecdote of Georgia defensive lineman Julian Rochester landing on Mayfield. Rochester, at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, dropped his knee on Mayfield’s ribs. “You could hear the breath leave, you know, Baker’s body,” Bellamy said on Wednesday. And he got up, and he was grabbing his rib. And he looked at us and said, you know, is that all y’all got? Bellamy noted that his retelling was the family-friendly version of what Mayfield said.