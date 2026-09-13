Atlanta Braves Setup man Robert Suarez takes next step, throws to hitters at Truist Park The right-hander has been on the injured list since June. Braves pitcher Robert Suarez — pictured throwing against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — went on the injured list June 26 after experiencing forearm tightness. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 40 minutes ago Share

On Sunday morning, Braves reliever Robert Suarez took another small yet significant step toward his return. Suarez threw about 15 pitches to three hitters at Truist Park. The hard-throwing right-hander, placed on the 15-day injured list June 26 and transferred to the 60-day injured list Sept. 1, said he was just continuing to trust the rehab process and was “feeling good.” “Mostly working on rhythm,” Suarez added via Braves team interpreter Franco García. “I just want my body to be in the right sequence, and just kind of be around the zone and to be able to attack hitters. When the time comes, I just want to be in that game-time rhythm.”

Suarez last pitched for the Braves on June 19. He had forearm tightness in his right arm soon after that outing, and then was placed on the 15-day IL on June 26 (backdated to June 23) with right elbow inflammation. An All-Star the past two seasons with the Padres, Suarez had a 0.56 ERA in 31 appearances for the Braves and had collected four saves in his role as setup man for closer Raisel Iglesias. But the 35-year-old Venezuelan has been out this summer. His absence hasn’t been terribly detrimental to the first-place Braves. But his return could be a major boost as the club readies for the postseason. Suarez is scheduled to pitch another live batting practice session this week. A rehab assignment is not likely since Triple-A Gwinnett’s season ends Sept. 20, but Suarez can continue workout and train with Gwinnett while the Braves are on the road this week in both Chicago and Houston.

“I don’t have an exact date (for a return), but I’m feeling really good,” Suarez said. “I’m just continuing the rehab process and I’m hoping to kind of just finish strong and be ready to play in the games.”