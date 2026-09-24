Georgia Bulldogs SEC availability report provides new injury intel on key Georgia playmakers Georgia’s game against Oklahoma is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Georgia running back Nate Frazier walks back to the field after going to the locker room during the second half against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

There are injury questions surrounding two of Georgia’s top playmakers entering Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. Running back Nate Frazier and wide receiver Isiah Canion both left Georgia’s win over Arkansas this past weekend. As for the upcoming game against Oklahoma, Frazier was listed as questionable on the SEC’s availability report. Canion received a questionable designation as well. Frazier has run for 202 yards and five touchdowns in Georgia’s first three games. In his absence, Chauncey Bowens ran for three touchdowns in the win for the Bulldogs against the Razorbacks. Bowens has also been Georgia’s top pass-catching running back this season.

“Interchangeable parts,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the Georgia running back room. “I mean, they all play, they all work, they all do the same practice habits. So I love those guys. I like all our backs.” Georgia could also lean on Dwight Phillips and Bo Walker in the event that Frazier is limited after taking a shot to the ribs against Arkansas. As for Canion, Georgia leaned on Thomas Blackshear against Arkansas. The second-year wide receiver from Savannah, Georgia, led all Georgia receivers in snaps with 39 against Arkansas. Blackshear was targeted three times but did not come down with a reception. Plenty of eyes will be on second-year receiver Talyn Taylor. He is the only Georgia receiver with multiple touchdowns to this point in the season.

“He’s done a great job,” Smart said of Taylor. “He’s improved on his physicality and blocking. That’s always a big asset for him. But he runs good routes. I think he’s gotta continue to get better and improve, but it’s on little things that he continues to grow and get more confidence in.”

Georgia has had five different tight ends catch touchdown passes in the first three games of the season. Defensive back Tyriq Green, outside linebacker Chase Linton and offensive lineman Marcus Harrison were all listed as out on the availability report. Those three all missed the game against Arkansas. As for Oklahoma, star defensive tackle David Stone was listed as questionable. He suffered a knee injury in practice on Monday. Georgia’s game against Oklahoma is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, with ESPN broadcasting the game. The SEC will provide another availability report on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.