Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves Tuesday’s game with injury

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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1 hour ago

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Tuesday’s game with an apparent injury.

Batting in the bottom of the third with two outs against Reds starter Brandon Williamson, Acuña swung at a 3-1 cutter and fouled the pitch off his left leg near the shin area. Acuña immediately crumpled to the ground, tried to get up to walk, and quickly fell back on the grass to the right of home plate.

Acuña was tended to by Braves head athletic trainer George Poulis and manager Walt Weiss. He walked off the field on his own and was replaced by pinch-hitter Brewer Hicklen.

Acuña has already missed 52 games this season. He went on the injured list two separate times because of a hamstring injury.

Acuña was hitting .372 in his last 22 games before Tuesday — since Weiss gave him a day off Aug. 27 — with 20 RBIs, seven homers, six doubles, 10 walks and 16 runs scored. He is slugging .686 over that span with a 1.119 OPS.

The Braves later announced Acuña left the game with a shin contusion and X-rays were negative.