Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves Tuesday’s game with injury

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Tuesday’s game with an apparent injury.

Batting in the bottom of the third with two outs against Reds starter Brandon Williamson, Acuña swung at a 3-1 cutter and fouled the pitch off his left leg near the shin area. Acuña immediately crumpled to the ground, tried to get up to walk, and quickly fell back on the grass to the right of home plate.

Acuña was tended to by Braves head athletic trainer George Poulis and manager Walt Weiss. He walked off the field on his own and was replaced by pinch-hitter Brewer Hicklen.