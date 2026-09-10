Atlanta Braves Rays rout Braves again, 7-2 López roughed up in return to the mound. Atlanta Braves left fielder Mauricio Dubón is tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Jorge Mateo in the first inning at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Chad Bishop 30 minutes ago Share

The Braves had it handed to them for a second straight night, losing 7-2 to the visiting Rays at Truist Park. In the first two games of a three-game series, which is scheduled to conclude at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, the Braves (85-61) have been outscored 14-3. Dating back to Sunday in Philadelphia against the Phillies, they’ve plated just three runs in their last 27 innings and are now on a three-game losing streak. The Phillies’ win over the Astros on Wednesday cut the NL East lead to three games. Reynaldo López’s return to the Braves’ rotation was also forgettable Wednesday.

The right-hander lasted just 4 2/3 innings in his first start since July 26, allowed six earned runs (a season-high) on seven hits and three walks. He threw 80 pitches (47 for strikes). López, activated from the injured list before the game, got through the first with a one-out double play and got a grounder to short for the first out of the second. But then Victor Mesa Jr. crushed a 1-0, elevated fastball for a solo home run to right. That foreshadowed a long night ahead. Chandler Simpson, the former Georgia Tech star, lined a single to center after that. Simpson took second when López threw to first three times — the rule is that a pitcher can only throw to first twice. Richie Palacios drew a walk. Then Simpson and Palacios pulled off a double steal.

Former Braves’ shortstop Jorge Mateo, released by the club Aug. 9, came up and lined a two-run single to center, making it 3-0. Mateo had one hit in his previous 18 at-bats.