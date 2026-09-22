Georgia Bulldogs Report: Oklahoma star DT suffers serious knee injury ahead of Georgia game David Stone, a projected first-round draft pick, will undergo an MRI and could be out for the season. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (left) is tackled by Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone during their game on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oklahoma plays No. 2-ranked Georgia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. (Vasha Hunt/AP)

By Mike Griffith 18 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Oklahoma All-American defensive tackle David Stone suffered a “lower-body” injury in the Sooners’ practice on Monday, according to multiple reports, including SoonerScoop, Sooners On SI and ESPN. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Stone will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, while Sooners On SI reported the injury is to Stone’s left kneecap and there are concerns it could be season-ending. Oklahoma plays at No. 2-ranked Georgia at 3:30 p.m. against a Bulldogs offense that leads the SEC in scoring (59.3 points per game); yards per play (8.69); rushing yards per carry (7.31); and third-down conversion rate (62.1%).

Fifth-year senior Braxton Fely, a transfer from Boise State who started 14 games for the Broncos last season — and recorded 5.5 sacks and 6.5 TFLs, along with five quarterback hurries — is considered among the top options if Stone’s injury is as serious as feared. The Sooners (2-1), with Stone anchoring its defensive front through the first three games, lead the SEC in fewest points allowed, pass yards allowed and third-down conversion rate. Georgia coach Kirby Smart doesn’t often respond directly when asked about opposing players outside of the quarterback position, but he was quick to share his take on Stone and Oklahoma’s vaunted defense as a whole. “I’ve got much respect for him and all of them,” Smart said at his Monday news conference. “To be honest with you, there’s not a guy on their defense that comes in — and they rotate guys — that doesn’t play with great pad level and great effort.

“When you turn on the tape, they run to the ball like they’re in elite shape. They don’t get tired. They strike. They knock back. They get off blocks, and (Stone) is the leader of that, but they all do.”

Stone, a 6-foot-3, 315-pounder, had a career-high eight tackles in Oklahoma’s 14-6 win over New Mexico on Saturday. Two of those tackles against the Lobos were behind the line of scrimmage, and he also was in on a sack. Stone arrived in Norman, Oklahoma, as a 5-star recruit in 2024 and appeared in all 13 games as a freshman before enjoying a breakout campaign last season. Stone had 42 tackles including 8 TFLs and 1.5 sacks on an Oklahoma defense that led the SEC. Smart, in his news conference, noted how effective the entire Sooners defense has proved to be under coach Brent Venables.