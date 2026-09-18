Georgia Bulldogs Lane Kiffin return to Ole Miss ignites SEC action: Game times, TV info LSU’s game at Ole Miss has a get-in price approaching $600. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin reacts in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Baton Rouge, La. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

By Mike Griffith 26 minutes ago Share

The so-called “Magnolia Bowl” rivalry game featuring LSU at Ole Miss is in full bloom. The hype surrounding the game has grown like kudzu throughout the offseason, with seemingly everyone having something to say about LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford to face his former Ole Miss team. Kiffin famously accepted the LSU job on Nov. 30 after a much-publicized flirtation with Florida. The Rebels’ leadership sent Kiffin packing rather than allow him to carry out his coaching duties through the postseason, appropriately concerned LSU’s new head coach might try to persuade Ole Miss players to follow him to Baton Rouge.

Rebels’ defensive coordinator Pete Golding assumed head coaching duties and led Ole Miss to College Football Playoff wins over Tulane in the first round and Georgia in the quarterfinals before Carson Beck and Miami eliminated them in the semifinals. Saturday’s top-10 matchup featuring the No. 7-ranked Tigers (2-0) and the No. 8-ranked Rebels figures to be a good one. If it’s not the game of the year, it will likely provide a setting like no other. Kiffin was pelted with trash in 2021 when he returned as Ole Miss head coach to Tennessee — a program he left under a cloud of NCAA investigations after just one season (2009) in Knoxville.

A yellow golf ball and bottle of mustard were among the projectiles hurled Kiffin’s way in Neyland Stadium, and there are real concerns a dangerous reception awaits him in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

There were 51 fan ejections, 18 arrests and a $250,000 SEC fine for Tennessee as a result of the extracurricular activity. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry joked with ESPN on Monday about the level of security in order. “I’m thinking about having to send him in on an F-16 and maybe the team on a C-130,” Landry told ESPN. “Security is going to be really tight. You know, we might need the National Guard out there to protect our team. I think it’s going to be an interesting weekend.” College GameDay will be aired from the Ole Miss campus on Saturday morning, which should only fuel the hype. According to ESPN, the lowest ticket price at noon on Friday was $594 — a contrast to the $10 get-in price for Georgia’s game at Arkansas.

The only other SEC game with as much anticipation on Saturday features the battle of first-year coaches at Florida and Auburn, with a get-in price of $253 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here’s a look at the games involving SEC teams on Saturday: Spread, Game Time, TV Channel Georgia (-24.5) at Arkansas, Noon, ABC Pick: Georgia 52, Arkansas 10 N.C. State at Vanderbilt (-3), 12:45 p.m., SEC Network Pick: Vanderbilt 31, N.C. State 24 Kentucky at Texas A&M (-15.5), 3:30 p.m., ESPN Pick: Texas A&M 31, Kentucky 20 Florida State at Alabama (-19.5), 3:30 p.m., ABC Pick: Alabama 34, Florida State 17 Miss. State at South Carolina -4, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network