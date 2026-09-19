Georgia Bulldogs KJ Bolden’s ‘knockout’ mentality sets tone in 45-17 Georgia win at Arkansas Bolden’s aggressive play kept Hogs at bay early, but late scores allowed by reserves an issue. Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (left) tackles Arkansas wide receiver Donovan Faupel (right) after a short reception by Faupel during the first half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. Georgia won 45-17. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 55 minutes ago Share

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Bolden was running hot for Georgia on Saturday, delivering tone-setting hits from the opening of the game. “When they see you go out there and attack the field, it shows them right there this defense is ready to go, we’re ready to attack,” Bolden said when asked how the Bulldogs’ defense took control early in a 45-17 win at Arkansas on Saturday. “We have all hats to the ball, play with physicality, that’s how we think about it — we’re going to set that tone real quick, you’re going to know that we’re here for sure.”

The Bulldogs scored on three of their first four first-half possessions in jumping out to a 21-3 halftime lead as the defense took the Razorbacks’ run game away early and made them one-dimensional. Bolden shared the mentality he takes when zeroing in on ball carriers, as he did when taking down Arkansas receiver Jelani Watkins on a jet sweep five plays into the game before coming off a block to upend tailback Sutton Smith three plays later. “Just go knock them out, hit them as hard as you can without getting targeting,” said Bolden, who had four tackles and a pass breakup on Saturday. “Don’t put your head down or put your helmet on their helmet, make good position tackles and use all your force and run through them.” Georgia held Arkansas to just 17 yards rushing on its 20 attempts, including three sacks that cost the Razorbacks 25 yards.

Still, Bolden shared that the Bulldogs will be doing extra running on Monday, because their defense yielded a rushing touchdown that closed out the scoring with 40 seconds left.

“I know our defense is going to run for that on Monday. Every time a team runs the ball in on us, it doesn’t matter if it’s the first, second or third unit, we’re gonna go back and run gassers for it,” Bolden said. “You have to practice good habits; red zone (inside the 20) is important — those are important points.” Opponents are 7-for-7 in the red zone against Georgia, with five of those seven scores coming without the entire UGA starting unit on the field. Georgia was leading 31-3 entering the fourth quarter when Arkansas began moving the ball against a defense made up mostly of backup players. The Razorbacks accumulated nearly half their total yards (142 of 300) after the majority of the Bulldogs’ starters were out. Through three quarters, with Bolden and UGA starters in, Arkansas had just 158 yards on 38 plays.