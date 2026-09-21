Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart gives optimistic injury update for Georgia RB Nate Frazier Bulldogs coach says running back is going to be fine and available to play against Oklahoma. Georgia running back Nate Frazier walks off of the field after the Bulldogs' win over Arkansas on Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 24 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia takes on Oklahoma on Saturday in what will be the Bulldogs’ biggest game to date. But Kirby Smart’s team is waiting to see the status of two of its top playmakers in running back Nate Frazier and wide receiver Isiah Canion. Frazier left the game in the third quarter of Georgia’s win over Arkansas. He had 75 rushing yards and a touchdown when he exited. Smart said Saturday that Georgia’s leading rusher had gotten dinged up and could’ve returned to the game if need be. On Monday, Smart said Frazier is going to be fine, and the Georgia running back should play this week.

Through three games, Frazier has run for 202 yards and five touchdowns. Chauncey Bowens ran for three touchdowns in the win for the Bulldogs against the Razorbacks. “Interchangeable parts,” Smart said of the Georgia running back room on Monday. “I mean, they all play, they all work, they all do the same practice habits. So I love those guys. I like all our backs.” Canion left on Georgia’s opening drive of the game with what the broadcast said was a right leg injury. With Canion out, Georgia saw Thomas Blackshear have an uptick in snaps. He played a career-best 39 snaps in the win over Arkansas, also leading the wide receiver room in snaps. He had zero receptions on three targets.

Georgia expected Canion to be a big-time addition out of the transfer portal after he spent the previous two seasons at Georgia Tech. Through three games, Canion has three receptions for 28 yards.

Craig Dandridge leads Georgia in receiving to this point, thanks in part to a 61-yard touchdown catch he had in the win over the Razorbacks. “He works really hard,” Smart said. “Craig is very smart and very intelligent. He’s savvy. He plays fast. He catches the ball, and he runs after the catch. He made a great catch on a bubble pass that he probably shouldn’t have caught. And then he caught the big ‘over’ and broke a tackle. So we tell our guys all the time: If you catch the ball well and you break tackles, you’re gonna get touches.” The SEC will provide an official update on the status of Georgia’s injured players on Wednesday as a part of the league’s availability reports. Georgia was also without Tyriq Green, Chase Linton, Justice Fitzpatrick and Marcus Harrison on Saturday. “They’ll all be back soon,” Smart said when asked about Green, Linton and Canion.