Kirby Smart updates injury status of Ellis Robinson, quiet about Nate Frazier

Oklahoma wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne (right) catches a pass against Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (left) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Smart did not provide an update on Frazier when asked about how close he was to returning.

Smart did not provide an update on Frazier when asked about how close he was to returning.

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an optimistic update on star Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, who left the game in the third quarter of the 41-13 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Smart said after the game that Robinson “looks good.”

Before exiting the game, Robinson had two tackles.

With Robinson out, Georgia played Braylon Conley, who played opposite Demello Jones. Georgia was rotating Conley into action before Robinson’s injury.

Behind Conley on the depth chart are Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams, second-year cornerback Jontae Gilbert and first-year options Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris. Saturday marked the first game all season Fitzpatrick dressed after he suffered a knee injury at the end of his senior season of high school.