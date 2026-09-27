Kirby Smart updates injury status of Ellis Robinson, quiet about Nate Frazier
Smart did not provide an update on Frazier when asked about how close he was to returning.
Oklahoma wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne (right) catches a pass against Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (left) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an optimistic update on star Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, who left the game in the third quarter of the 41-13 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.
Smart said after the game that Robinson “looks good.”
Before exiting the game, Robinson had two tackles.
With Robinson out, Georgia played Braylon Conley, who played opposite Demello Jones. Georgia was rotating Conley into action before Robinson’s injury.
Behind Conley on the depth chart are Oklahoma transfer Gentry Williams, second-year cornerback Jontae Gilbert and first-year options Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris. Saturday marked the first game all season Fitzpatrick dressed after he suffered a knee injury at the end of his senior season of high school.
Georgia was also without leading rusher Nate Frazier and transfer receiver Isiah Canion.
Frazier suffered a rib injury against Arkansas. He dressed out Saturday but did not play.
With Frazier out, Dwight Phillips Jr. was the team’s leading rusher. He finished with 84 yards on eight carries in the game, including a 54-yard touchdown.
Chauncey Bowens added nine carries for 26 yards. He had two short touchdown runs for the Bulldogs.
“Gotta do a better job of getting yards after contact,” Smart said of his running backs after the win.
Smart did not provide an update on Frazier when asked about how close he was to returning to play.
Canion left the game against Arkansas with a right leg injury that prevented him from dressing out Saturday.
With Canion out, Talyn Taylor was Gunner Stockton’s favorite target, recording with four receptions for 110 yards. Taylor hauled in a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a two-score lead.
Georgia wide receiver Will Taylor briefly left the game with an apparent injury in the first half, but he was able to return.
The Bulldogs take on Vanderbilt next week at home. An exact game time has not yet been announced, but it will start at either noon or 12:45.
Georgia football injury report
Defensive back Tyriq Green (ankle) — out
Outside linebacker Chase Linton (ankle) — out
Offensive lineman Marcus Harrison (undisclosed) — out