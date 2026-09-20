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How the Top 25 should look: Texas holds No. 1, Ole Miss win shuffles Top 10

Georgia maintains No. 2 spot by pounding Arkansas
Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman, left, catches a touchdown pass as UTSA cornerback RJ Lester Jr., right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman, left, catches a touchdown pass as UTSA cornerback RJ Lester Jr., right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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39 minutes ago

Saturday’s college football action proved that every week is a test, as Coach Kirby Smart said after his No. 2-ranked Georgia program disposed of Arkansas.

Texas, which seized the No. 1 ranking last week on the heels of its come-from-behind 24-23 win over Ohio State, should hold serve at the top of the poll after pounding UTSA, 30-6.

The Longhorns earned the No. 1 ranking with their win over the Buckeyes last week, which still stands as the most impressive win by any college football team this season.

Smart’s Bulldogs look like the No. 2 team after beating the Razorbacks 45-17, having pulled a majority of starters with a 38-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Things could get interesting after that, but Miami’s offense proved explosive enough in Friday night’s 33-20 win at Wake Forest for the Hurricanes to maintain the No. 3 position on this voter’s AP Top 25 ballot.

Ohio State dominated Kent State in a 59-3 victory and should be the No. 4 team in the nation, looking very much like a College Football Playoff field lock.

Ole Miss served former coach Lane Kiffin a dose of revenge late Saturday night, spoiling his return to Oxford as the LSU coach with a 32-24 victory that should vault the Rebels into the top five.

Ole Miss held a 24-7 halftime lead before the Tigers battled back to tie the game 24-24, only to see quarterback Trinidad Chambliss lead a game-winning drive and Coach Pete Golding’s defense get a late red zone stop.

Notre Dame pulled away from Michigan State for a 27-10 home win that made the Irish look like the No. 6 team with its efficient offense and fierce defense.

Indiana wasn’t flashy against an overmatched opponent, but the defending national champions flexed defensive muscle in moving to 3-0 with their second consecutive shutout, blanking Western Kentucky 38-0 in Bloomington to earn a No. 7 ranking.

Kiffin’s Tigers still look like championship contenders and should drop no lower than No. 8 as the transfer-heavy team looks to come together after the defeat.

Alabama rallied to beat Florida State at home, its offense lethal enough to edge out rising Tennessee for the No. 9 spot.

Texas A&M, previously No. 9, suffered a shocking 31-21 home loss to 17-point underdog Kentucky and should tumble down, if not out, of the Top 25.

Mississippi State’s 41-31 win at South Carolina adds more flavor near the bottom of the Top 25, with QB Kamario Taylor a rising star to keep an eye on.

Mike Griffith’s AP Top 25 ballot

1. Texas (3-0)

Beat UTSA, 30-6

2. Georgia (3-0)

Won at Arkansas, 45-17

3. Miami (3-0)

Won at Wake Forest, 33-20

4. Ohio State (2-1)

Beat Kent State, 59-3

5. Ole Miss (3-0)

Beat No. 7 LSU, 32-24

6. Notre Dame (3-0)

Beat Michigan State, 27-10

7. Indiana (3-0)

Beat Western Kentucky, 38-0

8. LSU (2-1)

Lost at No. 8 Ole Miss, 32-24

9. Alabama (3-0)

Beat Florida State, 50-36

10. Tennessee (3-0)

Beat Kennesaw State, 42-9

11. Utah (3-0)

Beat Utah State, 33-0

12. BYU (3-0)

Beat Colorado State, 41-23

13. Penn State (3-0)

Beat Buffalo, 55-13

14. Texas Tech (3-0)

Beat No. 22 Houston, 28-26

15. Louisville (2-1)

Beat No. 18 SMU, 41-31

16. Florida (3-0)

Beat Auburn, 44-39

17. Michigan (3-0)

Beat UTEP, 52-17

18. USC (4-0)

Won at Rutgers, 42-35

19. SMU (2-1)

Lost at No. 19 Louisville, 41-31

20. Iowa (3-0)

Beat Northern Iowa, 55-0

21. Oregon (2-1)

Beat Portland State, 84-0

22. Houston (2-1)

Lost at No. 17 Texas Tech, 28-26

23. Mississippi State (3-0)

Won at South Carolina, 41-34

24. Virginia Tech (3-0)

Won at Maryland, 35-26

25. Oklahoma (2-1)

Beat New Mexico 14-6