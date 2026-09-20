Georgia Bulldogs How the Top 25 should look: Texas holds No. 1, Ole Miss win shuffles Top 10 Georgia maintains No. 2 spot by pounding Arkansas Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman, left, catches a touchdown pass as UTSA cornerback RJ Lester Jr., right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Mike Griffith 39 minutes ago Share

Saturday’s college football action proved that every week is a test, as Coach Kirby Smart said after his No. 2-ranked Georgia program disposed of Arkansas. Texas, which seized the No. 1 ranking last week on the heels of its come-from-behind 24-23 win over Ohio State, should hold serve at the top of the poll after pounding UTSA, 30-6. The Longhorns earned the No. 1 ranking with their win over the Buckeyes last week, which still stands as the most impressive win by any college football team this season. Smart’s Bulldogs look like the No. 2 team after beating the Razorbacks 45-17, having pulled a majority of starters with a 38-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Things could get interesting after that, but Miami’s offense proved explosive enough in Friday night’s 33-20 win at Wake Forest for the Hurricanes to maintain the No. 3 position on this voter’s AP Top 25 ballot. Ohio State dominated Kent State in a 59-3 victory and should be the No. 4 team in the nation, looking very much like a College Football Playoff field lock. Ole Miss served former coach Lane Kiffin a dose of revenge late Saturday night, spoiling his return to Oxford as the LSU coach with a 32-24 victory that should vault the Rebels into the top five. Ole Miss held a 24-7 halftime lead before the Tigers battled back to tie the game 24-24, only to see quarterback Trinidad Chambliss lead a game-winning drive and Coach Pete Golding’s defense get a late red zone stop.

Notre Dame pulled away from Michigan State for a 27-10 home win that made the Irish look like the No. 6 team with its efficient offense and fierce defense.

Indiana wasn’t flashy against an overmatched opponent, but the defending national champions flexed defensive muscle in moving to 3-0 with their second consecutive shutout, blanking Western Kentucky 38-0 in Bloomington to earn a No. 7 ranking. Kiffin’s Tigers still look like championship contenders and should drop no lower than No. 8 as the transfer-heavy team looks to come together after the defeat. Alabama rallied to beat Florida State at home, its offense lethal enough to edge out rising Tennessee for the No. 9 spot. Texas A&M, previously No. 9, suffered a shocking 31-21 home loss to 17-point underdog Kentucky and should tumble down, if not out, of the Top 25. Mississippi State’s 41-31 win at South Carolina adds more flavor near the bottom of the Top 25, with QB Kamario Taylor a rising star to keep an eye on.

Mike Griffith’s AP Top 25 ballot 1. Texas (3-0) Beat UTSA, 30-6 2. Georgia (3-0) Won at Arkansas, 45-17 3. Miami (3-0) Won at Wake Forest, 33-20 4. Ohio State (2-1) Beat Kent State, 59-3 5. Ole Miss (3-0) Beat No. 7 LSU, 32-24 6. Notre Dame (3-0) Beat Michigan State, 27-10 7. Indiana (3-0) Beat Western Kentucky, 38-0 8. LSU (2-1) Lost at No. 8 Ole Miss, 32-24 9. Alabama (3-0) Beat Florida State, 50-36 10. Tennessee (3-0) Beat Kennesaw State, 42-9 11. Utah (3-0) Beat Utah State, 33-0 12. BYU (3-0) Beat Colorado State, 41-23