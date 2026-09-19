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In SEC opener, Georgia skewers Arkansas 45-17 at Razorback Stadium

QB Gunner Stockton rushes for career-high 97 yards
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Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Georgia coach Kirby Smart walks out with his team before their game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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11 minutes ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Georgia ran its record to 3-0 as coach Kirby Smart stayed perfect (11-0) in SEC openers with a 45-17 win at Arkansas on Saturday.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton led the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, passing for 147 yards by connecting on 10 of 13 attempts while also running for a career-high 97 yards on seven carries, including a 62-yard scamper.

It was the Razorbacks (1-2) 12th consecutive loss against SEC competition, dating back to a 58-25 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 26, 2024, when former UGA offensive lineman coach Sam Pittman was still the coach at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks scored their two touchdowns after Georgia started pulling its starting defense with a 38-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

Nate Frazier had 14 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and Chauncey Bowens had three rushing touchdowns, finishing with 11 carries for 39 yards

Georgia held a 21-3 lead at halftime, scoring on three of its first four drives.

The Bulldogs next game is at Sanford Stadium against No. 24-ranked Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m.

The Razorbacks return to action at next Saturday when they host American Athletic Conference-member Tulsa at 7 p.m.