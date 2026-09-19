In SEC opener, Georgia skewers Arkansas 45-17 at Razorback Stadium

Georgia coach Kirby Smart walks out with his team before their game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart walks out with his team before their game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Georgia ran its record to 3-0 as coach Kirby Smart stayed perfect (11-0) in SEC openers with a 45-17 win at Arkansas on Saturday.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton led the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, passing for 147 yards by connecting on 10 of 13 attempts while also running for a career-high 97 yards on seven carries, including a 62-yard scamper.

It was the Razorbacks (1-2) 12th consecutive loss against SEC competition, dating back to a 58-25 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 26, 2024, when former UGA offensive lineman coach Sam Pittman was still the coach at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks scored their two touchdowns after Georgia started pulling its starting defense with a 38-3 lead in the fourth quarter.