Georgia rules out three defenders ahead of SEC opener against Arkansas

Georgia safety Tyriq Green returns a punt as he is tackled by Tennessee State defensive end Richard Garrett during the second half at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 63-3. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Bulldogs take on Arkansas Saturday, with the game set to start at noon ET on ABC.

The Bulldogs take on Arkansas Saturday, with the game set to start at noon ET on ABC.

We now have a better idea of where things stand on the health front for Georgia, as the SEC has released its first availability report of the week.

The Bulldogs take on Arkansas on Saturday, with the game set to start at noon ET on ABC.

As for the injuries, outside linebacker Chase Linton, defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick and defensive back Tyriq Green were all ruled out.

Green left Georgia’s win over Western Kentucky with an ankle injury. He was rolled up while playing on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. Prior to the injury, Green returned a kick for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown.