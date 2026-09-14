Georgia-Oklahoma game time, TV channel announced for Week 4 game

Georgia wide receiver Landon Roldan celebrates with running back Chauncey Bowens after Roldan's his 9-yard rushing touchdown against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Bulldogs’ Sept. 26 game against Sooners will be in the afternoon, on either ABC or ESPN.

Bulldogs’ Sept. 26 game against Sooners will be in the afternoon, on either ABC or ESPN.

ATHENS — The kickoff time and TV network for Georgia’s first marquee home game of the season has been set.

The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s Sept. 26 game against No. 24 Oklahoma is set for 3:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN. A final decision will be announced after Saturday’s slate of games.

Georgia opened the season with two blowout wins, over non-Power 4 programs Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.

Despite winning those two contests by a combined 110 points, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he knows things will get more difficult when the Bulldogs get into SEC play.