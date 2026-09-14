Georgia-Oklahoma game time, TV channel announced for Week 4 game

ATHENS — The kickoff time and TV network for Georgia’s first marquee home game of the season has been set.
The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s Sept. 26 game against No. 24 Oklahoma is set for 3:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN. A final decision will be announced after Saturday’s slate of games.
Georgia opened the season with two blowout wins, over non-Power 4 programs Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.
Despite winning those two contests by a combined 110 points, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he knows things will get more difficult when the Bulldogs get into SEC play.
“It’s just a different league,” Smart said. “You play this league on the road over the years that I have coached, it’s a different environment. Every game is really hard.”
The Bulldogs are on the road this week, traveling to Arkansas, which is coming off a 43-10 loss to Utah.
Oklahoma is also coming off a loss; the Sooners lost on the road to Michigan. The Sooners had major offensive issues in the 17-10 defeat. Oklahoma plays New Mexico this weekend.
This will be the first time Georgia and Oklahoma meet as conference foes after Oklahoma joined the league ahead of the 2024 season.
The only other time these two teams played each other was in the 2018 Rose Bowl during Smart’s second season in Athens. Georgia won that game 54-48 in double overtime to advance to the national championship game.
Georgia’s game this week against Arkansas is set for a noon start on ABC.