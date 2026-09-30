LIST

2 teams lead their classes in most points scored, fewest allowed per game

Cartersville and Holy Innocents’ take top spots in their classifications.
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Cartersville defensive lineman Grayson Villar leads his teammates onto the field before their game against Hiram on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Cartersville defensive lineman Grayson Villar leads his teammates onto the field before their game against Hiram on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
1 hour ago

Cartersville and Holy Innocents’, mentioned in Wednesday’s list for leading their classifications in most points scored per game, are also leading their classes in fewest points allowed.

Cartersville of Class 5A is scoring 51.6 points per game while allowing 5.4. Holy Innocents’ of Class 4A-2A Private is scoring 43.8 and giving up 8.2

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Here are the top 12 teams in each classification for fewest points allowed per game through Week 6:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

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Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

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Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA

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