Class 7A power takes over state lead in points per game

Class 7A Valdosta, which last week scored at least 52 points for the fifth consecutive game, is the new state leader in points per game with 56.0.
Here are the top 12 teams in each classification with the most points allowed per game through Week 6 of the regular season:
Class 7A
- 56.0 - Valdosta
- 54.5 - Carrollton
- 53.2 - Newton
- 50.4 - Westlake
- 45.5 - Brookwood
- 43.6 - North Gwinnett
- 41.2 - Parkview
- 37.4 - Etowah
- 37.2 - Colquitt County
- 37.2 - Lowndes
- 37.0 - North Cobb
- 36.0 - Camden County
Class 6A
- 54.6 - Thomas County Central
- 51.0 - Creekside
- 50.0 - Houston County
- 45.4 - Hughes
- 43.6 - Sequoyah
- 43.0 - Bradwell Institute
- 41.6 - Milton
- 41.4 - Lassiter
- 41.2 - Brunswick
- 40.6 - Dunwoody
- 40.5 - Heritage (Conyers)
- 40.0 - Coffee