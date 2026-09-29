Class 7A power takes over state lead in points per game

Through week 6 of the regular season, here are the top 12 teams in each classification.

Through week 6 of the regular season, here are the top 12 teams in each classification.

Class 7A Valdosta, which last week scored at least 52 points for the fifth consecutive game, is the new state leader in points per game with 56.0.

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification with the most points allowed per game through Week 6 of the regular season:

Class 7A

56.0 - Valdosta

54.5 - Carrollton

53.2 - Newton

50.4 - Westlake

45.5 - Brookwood

43.6 - North Gwinnett

41.2 - Parkview

37.4 - Etowah

37.2 - Colquitt County

37.2 - Lowndes

37.0 - North Cobb

36.0 - Camden County

Class 6A