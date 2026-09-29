LIST

Class 7A power takes over state lead in points per game

Through week 6 of the regular season, here are the top 12 teams in each classification.
(Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
(Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
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48 minutes ago

Class 7A Valdosta, which last week scored at least 52 points for the fifth consecutive game, is the new state leader in points per game with 56.0.

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification with the most points allowed per game through Week 6 of the regular season:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA