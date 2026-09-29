KIPP Atlanta moves to top of Improvement Tracker in Class 3A

Tucker head coach Lonnie Jones during the first half of a high school football game between Tucker and Stephenson at Hallford Stadium, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston, Ga. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is the most improved winning team in Class 3A, according to the AJC Improvement Tracker.

KIPP Atlanta defeated Lovett, an 11-point favorite, 34-0 last week, and the Improvement Tracker rewarded the effort. KIPP Atlanta, coached by Corey Jarvis, had not been in the top five until then.

AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily will rank the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification weekly based on improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons and beating preseason expectations.

To qualify for the final standings, teams must have a winning record, make the playoffs and improve on their playoff advancement or seeding from 2025. Only teams with winning records are included in the weekly or final rankings.