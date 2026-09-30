Maxwell playoff projections: Cartersville, Blessed Trinity in close 5A race
Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Blessed Trinity quarterback Luke Ray passes against Marist during the first half of their game Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
59 minutes ago
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Carrollton
2-7A
6-0
100.03
1,000,000
945,218
824,349
580,812
409,949
1.44
Newton
4-7A
5-0
96.09
1,000,000
913,427
735,728
401,492
222,214
3.50
Valdosta
1-7A
5-0
94.35
1,000,000
915,354
716,975
477,100
202,731
3.93
Buford
8-7A
5-0
93.98
1,000,000
736,548
359,558
180,235
80,765
11.38
Westlake
2-7A
5-0
88.83
1,000,000
626,156
276,237
101,130
29,839
32.51
North Gwinnett
7-7A
5-0
87.79
1,000,000
685,991
331,972
108,886
28,661
33.89
Brookwood
7-7A
6-0
85.52
1,000,000
607,178
243,353
65,442
14,124
69.80
Colquitt County
1-7A
3-2
83.01
1,000,000
477,118
153,854
34,118
5,796
171.53
North Cobb
5-7A
3-1
81.12
999,997
365,527
88,800
17,159
2,554
390.54
Harrison
3-7A
4-1
79.77
1,000,000
322,104
61,323
10,666
1,420
703.23
Peachtree Ridge
7-7A
6-0
77.08
1,000,000
222,967
43,710
5,475
522
1,914.71
East Coweta
2-7A
5-1
76.40
1,000,000
261,361
41,534
5,572
475
2,104.26
Grayson
4-7A
2-3
77.31
999,922
143,318
27,644
3,552
388
2,576.32
Lowndes
1-7A
5-0
74.66
1,000,000
177,293
27,689
2,915
208
4,806.69
North Paulding
5-7A
4-2
75.58
999,997
97,327
16,828
1,850
159
6,288.31
Marietta
5-7A
3-2
72.80
997,494
56,561
7,736
621
43
23,254.81
Archer
4-7A
4-2
72.60
999,965
57,863
7,850
596
33
30,302.03
Parkview
7-7A
4-2
72.47
999,998
57,220
5,459
442
32
31,249.00
McEachern
3-7A
3-2
72.17
999,750
61,485
6,881
566
31
32,257.06
Richmond Hill
1-7A
5-1
70.28
1,000,000
76,506
7,540
503
19
52,630.58
Camden County
1-7A
4-2
70.56
1,000,000
55,848
5,971
360
17
58,822.53
Douglas County
2-7A
3-2
70.92
999,933
44,221
3,880
307
12
83,332.33
Lambert
6-7A
2-4
67.99
971,032
22,598
1,622
80
3
333,332.33
South Forsyth
6-7A
6-0
64.41
999,737
17,341
1,010
40
2
499,999.00
South Gwinnett
4-7A
3-2
65.22
993,116
15,129
760
32
2
499,999.00
Hillgrove
3-7A
3-2
63.29
990,273
10,418
378
10
1
999,999.00
Walton
5-7A
2-3
65.34
921,560
12,331
703
21
-
-
Etowah
5-7A
4-1
63.17
892,824
7,187
310
9
-
-
North Forsyth
6-7A
3-3
62.75
878,564
6,029
286
7
-
-
West Forsyth
6-7A
2-4
58.83
418,381
864
35
2
-
-
Dacula
8-7A
2-2
54.62
710,496
588
11
-
-
-
Paulding County
5-7A
3-3
53.41
541,144
276
5
-
-
-
Collins Hill
8-7A
1-4
57.19
337,186
247
5
-
-
-
Denmark
6-7A
3-3
54.65
317,906
233
2
-
-
-
Norcross
7-7A
2-3
55.38
175,483
126
2
-
-
-
Kennesaw Mountain
3-7A
4-1
44.33
441,281
23
-
-
-
-
Pebblebrook
3-7A
2-3
45.46
191,851
10
-
-
-
-
North Atlanta
3-7A
2-3
46.19
101,194
5
-
-
-
-
Mill Creek
8-7A
1-4
48.55
42,661
3
-
-
-
-
Campbell
3-7A
1-3
42.77
17,802
1
-
-
-
-
Rockdale County
4-7A
3-3
41.70
57,763
-
-
-
-
-
Cherokee
5-7A
1-4
44.04
2,061
-
-
-
-
-
Central Gwinnett
8-7A
1-4
36.83
562
-
-
-
-
-
Duluth
7-7A
0-5
37.44
27
-
-
-
-
-
Northgate
2-7A
0-5
40.69
26
-
-
-
-
-
Wheeler
5-7A
0-4
35.70
14
-
-
-
-
-
Forsyth Central
6-7A
0-6
27.73
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discovery
8-7A
0-5
24.03
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seckinger
8-7A
0-5
22.59
-
-
-
-
-
-
Berkmar
7-7A
0-6
-6.95
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Thomas County Central
2-6A
5-0
109.62
1,000,000
992,122
969,012
913,682
835,456
0.20
Lee County
2-6A
4-1
94.23
1,000,000
947,974
773,628
477,352
99,917
9.01
Coffee
2-6A
5-0
88.81
1,000,000
900,062
540,582
214,077
29,402
33.01
East Paulding
5-6A
5-0
87.43
1,000,000
911,236
509,419
105,992
17,549
55.98
Sequoyah
6-6A
4-1
83.99
1,000,000
702,035
251,073
86,031
6,560
151.44
Roswell
7-6A
4-1
82.22
1,000,000
563,069
164,776
47,898
3,243
307.36
Creekside
3-6A
4-1
81.89
999,999
607,309
141,221
41,492
2,886
345.50
Jackson County
8-6A
5-0
77.06
1,000,000
724,758
321,696
52,636
1,876
532.05
Milton
7-6A
4-1
80.70
1,000,000
486,557
125,374
30,955
1,778
561.43
Gainesville
7-6A
3-2
80.36
999,629
276,601
83,952
19,696
1,103
905.62
Houston County
2-6A
2-2
75.84
998,164
164,157
41,266
6,206
184
5,433.78
Clarke Central
8-6A
4-1
67.05
999,999
274,468
34,072
1,709
18
55,554.56
Hughes
3-6A
4-1
68.75
999,845
127,221
16,278
1,297
17
58,822.53
Kell
6-6A
4-1
67.43
999,793
86,085
11,011
535
8
124,999.00
Woodward Academy
3-6A
4-1
62.07
999,805
35,641
2,613
102
2
499,999.00
Tift County
2-6A
3-2
65.98
978,227
52,326
5,863
211
1
999,999.00
Effingham County
1-6A
3-2
60.93
988,808
22,905
1,794
40
-
-
Lassiter
6-6A
4-1
61.34
935,086
20,257
1,408
34
-
-
Brunswick
1-6A
3-2
58.46
936,928
11,388
612
17
-
-
Mountain View
8-6A
3-2
56.88
988,202
15,094
828
11
-
-
New Manchester
5-6A
3-3
58.48
988,558
16,303
914
7
-
-
Habersham Central
8-6A
2-3
55.47
990,198
13,898
515
6
-
-
Newnan
3-6A
2-3
58.37
926,807
13,580
693
5
-
-
Heritage (Conyers)
4-6A
4-1
53.81
999,949
13,630
567
5
-
-
Creekview
6-6A
3-2
57.72
862,906
8,759
452
1
-
-
Bradwell Institute
1-6A
3-2
52.96
973,626
6,618
233
1
-
-
Lanier
7-6A
2-3
57.26
134,522
1,037
45
1
-
-
Rome
6-6A
0-5
53.57
228,893
712
25
1
-
-
Veterans
2-6A
4-1
51.80
529,328
1,180
29
-
-
-
Northside (Warner Robins)
2-6A
2-3
55.07
66,158
238
12
-
-
-
Shiloh
4-6A
4-2
45.27
998,205
889
11
-
-
-
Loganville
8-6A
3-2
44.16
655,999
430
11
-
-
-
Dunwoody
4-6A
4-1
41.59
929,263
429
4
-
-
-
Northside (Columbus)
3-6A
3-2
45.41
576,128
453
3
-
-
-
Glynn Academy
1-6A
2-3
45.49
252,480
129
3
-
-
-
Walnut Grove
8-6A
3-2
42.11
572,696
151
2
-
-
-
Hiram
5-6A
2-4
43.31
308,714
73
2
-
-
-
Alexander
5-6A
2-4
45.76
105,312
32
1
-
-
-
South Effingham
1-6A
4-1
41.86
559,532
148
-
-
-
-
McIntosh
3-6A
1-3
42.23
165,028
37
-
-
-
-
Cedar Shoals
8-6A
2-3
38.12
181,338
6
-
-
-
-
Tri-Cities
3-6A
2-2
32.80
15,128
1
-
-
-
-
Grovetown
1-6A
1-4
35.62
4,045
1
-
-
-
-
Woodstock
6-6A
1-4
41.50
953
1
-
-
-
-
Chamblee
4-6A
2-3
25.24
101,573
-
-
-
-
-
Decatur
4-6A
1-4
22.50
15,998
-
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Atlanta)
4-6A
2-3
22.59
12,656
-
-
-
-
-
Lovejoy
3-6A
1-4
38.46
9,235
-
-
-
-
-
South Cobb
5-6A
3-1
29.21
3,960
-
-
-
-
-
Greenbrier
1-6A
1-4
36.90
2,065
-
-
-
-
-
Pope
6-6A
3-2
39.64
2,009
-
-
-
-
-
Alcovy
4-6A
1-4
24.32
1,214
-
-
-
-
-
Chapel Hill
5-6A
1-4
36.33
609
-
-
-
-
-
Morrow
3-6A
2-2
24.91
417
-
-
-
-
-
Alpharetta
7-6A
1-4
36.44
10
-
-
-
-
-
Apalachee
8-6A
1-4
28.26
2
-
-
-
-
-
South Paulding
5-6A
0-5
33.56
1
-
-
-
-
-
River Ridge
6-6A
0-5
29.41
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Evans)
1-6A
0-5
22.32
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johns Creek
7-6A
1-4
20.98
-
-
-
-
-
-
Osborne
5-6A
1-3
11.92
-
-
-
-
-
-
Riverwood
7-6A
0-4
9.80
-
-
-
-
-
-
Midtown
4-6A
0-5
7.40
-
-
-
-
-
-
Meadowcreek
4-6A
1-4
2.83
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Cartersville
7-5A
5-0
83.97
1,000,000
916,677
767,320
542,810
357,610
1.80
Blessed Trinity
6-5A
5-0
83.44
1,000,000
912,870
768,066
537,621
343,440
1.91
Tucker
5-5A
5-0
77.58
1,000,000
828,543
565,970
278,331
112,321
7.90
North Oconee
8-5A
4-1
74.92
1,000,000
777,784
512,041
229,416
73,258
12.65
Central (Carrollton)
3-5A
3-2
74.69
999,996
693,153
274,274
105,086
36,476
26.42
Marist
6-5A
3-2
74.63
999,995
622,062
253,948
100,943
33,284
29.04
Benedictine
1-5A
4-1
72.47
1,000,000
668,635
260,063
90,982
25,529
38.17
Cass
7-5A
6-0
67.44
1,000,000
557,772
175,687
42,851
7,434
133.52
Jones County
2-5A
3-3
68.18
998,239
187,714
68,077
15,998
2,987
333.78
Ola
2-5A
4-2
68.39
996,484
173,359
60,625
14,160
2,749
362.77
LaGrange
3-5A
4-2
65.18
998,639
146,761
37,802
6,873
1,018
981.32
Stockbridge
4-5A
3-2
64.05
999,930
201,688
43,649
6,891
957
1,043.93
Mays
5-5A
5-0
63.13
999,954
238,214
49,257
7,938
897
1,113.83
Ware County
1-5A
3-2
64.47
993,452
153,180
35,341
5,878
813
1,229.01
Dalton
7-5A
4-1
61.06
999,979
231,509
38,570
5,133
451
2,216.29
Jefferson
8-5A
3-2
62.26
997,800
140,911
26,698
3,767
416
2,402.85
Cedartown
7-5A
5-1
59.45
1,000,000
137,146
18,989
1,996
151
6,621.52
Richmond Academy
1-5A
4-1
58.70
997,292
91,323
12,425
1,235
103
9,707.74
Perry
2-5A
2-4
58.87
680,141
32,440
4,769
414
32
31,249.00
Lithonia
5-5A
1-3
57.48
935,078
38,384
4,438
362
21
47,618.05
Jenkins
1-5A
2-3
57.67
591,180
23,847
3,096
248
15
66,665.67
Southwest DeKalb
5-5A
3-2
56.71
951,567
36,761
4,013
311
12
83,332.33
Warner Robins
2-5A
4-2
55.41
709,396
19,902
1,871
112
8
124,999.00
Flowery Branch
8-5A
3-2
54.08
996,912
41,391
3,679
217
6
166,665.67
Griffin
3-5A
4-1
54.97
933,096
27,827
2,626
164
3
333,332.33
Villa Rica
7-5A
4-2
53.44
906,218
19,750
1,505
65
3
333,332.33
Statesboro
1-5A
3-2
51.68
919,969
14,899
922
39
3
333,332.33
Whitewater
3-5A
4-1
53.38
970,541
24,632
2,020
87
2
499,999.00
East Forsyth
8-5A
4-1
51.24
940,212
14,565
927
32
1
999,999.00
Cambridge
6-5A
2-3
52.00
659,066
9,410
582
21
-
-
Dutchtown
4-5A
4-2
48.90
993,613
9,166
505
14
-
-
Jonesboro
4-5A
3-2
45.45
695,547
2,553
81
2
-
-
Sprayberry
6-5A
2-3
47.40
134,431
559
26
2
-
-
Allatoona
7-5A
1-4
47.38
138,603
535
24
1
-
-
Centennial
6-5A
3-2
45.75
627,695
2,056
67
-
-
-
M.L. King
4-5A
4-2
43.71
760,209
1,733
41
-
-
-
St. Pius X
6-5A
2-2
41.51
134,910
112
3
-
-
-
Lithia Springs
3-5A
3-2
40.30
61,298
24
1
-
-
-
Harris County
3-5A
2-4
39.52
47,229
24
1
-
-
-
Evans
1-5A
3-2
41.37
38,056
23
1
-
-
-
Woodland (Cartersville)
7-5A
2-3
43.09
75,815
83
-
-
-
-
Locust Grove
2-5A
1-5
42.98
5,503
9
-
-
-
-
Chattahoochee
6-5A
3-1
33.23
41,337
5
-
-
-
-
Winder-Barrow
8-5A
2-3
36.85
14,476
4
-
-
-
-
Eastside
4-5A
3-3
35.87
29,082
3
-
-
-
-
Druid Hills
5-5A
3-2
31.08
15,764
2
-
-
-
-
Drew
4-5A
3-3
25.04
7,238
-
-
-
-
-
Madison County
8-5A
2-3
32.05
2,887
-
-
-
-
-
Banneker
5-5A
2-3
33.72
808
-
-
-
-
-
Starr's Mill
3-5A
0-4
36.57
184
-
-
-
-
-
Maynard Jackson
5-5A
1-4
32.90
117
-
-
-
-
-
Wayne County
1-5A
1-4
31.39
62
-
-
-
-
-
Union Grove
2-5A
1-4
28.99
-
-
-
-
-
-
Eagle's Landing
2-5A
0-5
23.07
-
-
-
-
-
-
Arabia Mountain
4-5A
1-5
17.16
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mundy's Mill
4-5A
1-4
11.05
-
-
-
-
-
-
Northview
6-5A
1-4
8.53
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forest Park
4-5A
0-5
-3.14
-
-
-
-
-
-
Groves
1-5A
0-5
-7.62
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Gainesville)
8-5A
1-4
-21.13
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Keys
5-5A
0-6
-52.01
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Sandy Creek
4-4A
6-0
84.41
1,000,000
982,192
826,411
559,160
415,050
1.41
Peach County
2-4A
5-0
80.72
1,000,000
969,739
863,300
530,375
321,848
2.11
Troup
2-4A
5-0
74.81
1,000,000
936,519
765,619
370,335
128,031
6.81
Cairo
1-4A
5-0
73.47
1,000,000
923,961
718,481
342,593
99,388
9.06
Monroe Area
8-4A
5-0
69.27
1,000,000
880,130
345,635
116,603
25,421
38.34
Stephenson
5-4A
4-1
66.57
1,000,000
746,849
192,671
48,821
7,951
124.77
Baldwin
2-4A
4-1
60.37
1,000,000
518,232
81,454
12,351
1,053
948.67
Douglass
5-4A
3-2
60.23
999,877
217,162
44,513
6,197
553
1,807.32
Mary Persons
2-4A
3-2
58.44
999,997
330,250
47,269
5,756
403
2,480.39
Oconee County
8-4A
2-3
56.59
997,891
114,512
18,407
1,936
101
9,899.99
Spalding
2-4A
3-2
53.89
999,783
200,274
18,553
1,376
63
15,872.02
Calhoun
7-4A
1-4
53.89
999,121
129,388
14,212
1,095
56
17,856.14
Westover
1-4A
5-1
50.73
1,000,000
292,949
17,907
1,094
24
41,665.67
West Laurens
3-4A
2-3
51.00
995,520
85,608
7,573
421
19
52,630.58
Adairsville
7-4A
4-1
50.89
999,905
128,729
8,774
510
15
66,665.67
Howard
2-4A
3-2
51.63
983,473
86,384
6,025
390
8
124,999.00
Hampton
4-4A
3-2
50.68
999,434
61,127
4,863
312
5
199,999.00
North Hall
6-4A
3-2
49.30
996,063
64,917
4,528
231
5
199,999.00
Dougherty
1-4A
4-1
47.88
999,932
80,786
4,173
157
2
499,999.00
Northwest Whitfield
7-4A
4-1
47.02
999,019
50,442
2,477
79
1
999,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)
4-4A
5-0
44.67
999,812
44,098
1,690
62
1
999,999.00
Gilmer
6-4A
3-2
45.93
996,292
44,014
1,993
61
1
999,999.00
Spencer
1-4A
3-2
44.25
972,399
26,436
873
25
1
999,999.00
North Clayton
4-4A
2-3
44.46
985,062
26,549
1,026
35
-
-
Cherokee Bluff
8-4A
2-3
45.32
712,974
10,374
600
13
-
-
White County
6-4A
4-1
40.66
985,816
16,409
385
6
-
-
Harlem
3-4A
3-2
40.16
780,610
7,934
187
4
-
-
Bainbridge
1-4A
1-4
40.47
814,429
8,032
135
2
-
-
Heritage (Ringgold)
7-4A
2-3
38.54
939,629
7,344
115
-
-
-
New Hampstead
3-4A
1-4
39.49
307,761
1,844
45
-
-
-
Southeast Bulloch
3-4A
2-3
37.33
535,045
2,446
39
-
-
-
Pickens
6-4A
1-4
37.09
484,031
1,442
29
-
-
-
Long County
3-4A
1-4
36.38
237,572
628
9
-
-
-
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
4-4A
1-5
35.47
261,670
127
8
-
-
-
Shaw
1-4A
3-2
32.36
621,382
787
5
-
-
-
McDonough
4-4A
3-3
32.47
245,540
133
4
-
-
-
Liberty County
3-4A
2-3
33.67
198,037
184
3
-
-
-
East Jackson
8-4A
1-4
34.44
193,171
172
3
-
-
-
Monroe
1-4A
1-3
33.53
368,970
612
2
-
-
-
Westside (Macon)
2-4A
2-3
32.50
171,496
145
2
-
-
-
Windsor Forest
3-4A
3-1
28.78
186,378
140
2
-
-
-
Luella
4-4A
1-4
23.73
14,564
-
-
-
-
-
Columbus
1-4A
2-3
14.03
5,793
-
-
-
-
-
East Hall
8-4A
2-3
21.70
4,849
-
-
-
-
-
Ridgeland
7-4A
1-4
19.18
4,033
-
-
-
-
-
Dawson County
6-4A
0-5
25.44
2,509
-
-
-
-
-
Riverdale
4-4A
2-4
18.00
81
-
-
-
-
-
North Springs
5-4A
1-4
27.87
50
-
-
-
-
-
Upson-Lee
2-4A
0-5
22.53
20
-
-
-
-
-
West Hall
8-4A
2-3
9.80
9
-
-
-
-
-
Fayette County
4-4A
0-6
13.63
1
-
-
-
-
-
Salem
5-4A
1-4
7.72
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hardaway
1-4A
0-5
3.24
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chestatee
6-4A
0-5
-3.98
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southeast Whitfield
7-4A
2-3
-4.08
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stone Mountain
5-4A
1-5
-19.27
-
-
-
-
-
-
Clarkston
5-4A
1-5
-29.19
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Toombs County
3-3A
5-0
81.71
1,000,000
983,939
937,743
851,769
696,574
0.44
Hart County
8-3A
6-0
70.99
1,000,000
929,396
772,061
444,948
131,700
6.59
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
5-3A
4-1
70.33
1,000,000
921,396
743,605
401,063
113,071
7.84
Columbia
6-3A
3-2
66.78
1,000,000
846,249
374,227
123,216
31,293
30.96
Pierce County
3-3A
4-1
63.35
1,000,000
759,824
410,016
78,474
16,988
57.87
Northeast
2-3A
4-1
59.76
1,000,000
689,424
193,240
37,363
5,085
195.66
Rockmart
7-3A
3-2
56.34
1,000,000
567,615
153,060
18,767
1,927
517.94
Lumpkin County
8-3A
4-1
54.65
999,994
444,789
108,141
13,161
1,056
945.97
Hapeville Charter
6-3A
1-3
55.66
999,989
235,562
71,411
7,818
724
1,380.22
Appling County
3-3A
5-0
54.43
1,000,000
292,500
59,104
7,072
587
1,702.58
Crisp County
1-3A
4-1
53.91
999,848
242,262
44,381
5,375
429
2,330.00
Hephzibah
4-3A
4-1
53.02
1,000,000
268,717
42,943
4,782
295
3,388.83
Thomson
4-3A
1-3
51.72
997,795
131,342
22,943
2,293
143
6,992.01
Worth County
1-3A
2-3
49.78
990,415
85,581
11,771
1,024
38
26,314.79
Burke County
4-3A
2-3
48.94
975,644
69,847
10,310
715
29
34,481.76
Carver (Columbus)
1-3A
1-5
49.14
690,372
35,296
5,121
490
23
43,477.26
Morgan County
8-3A
3-2
47.86
984,658
71,387
9,452
591
16
62,499.00
Ringgold
7-3A
5-0
43.15
1,000,000
153,995
12,132
446
11
90,908.09
Stephens County
8-3A
3-2
46.55
917,625
50,932
5,512
279
8
124,999.00
Washington County
4-3A
2-3
43.89
964,405
32,527
2,297
91
3
333,332.33
Lamar County
2-3A
3-2
42.39
997,201
39,659
3,160
94
-
-
LaFayette
7-3A
5-0
39.06
999,980
47,929
2,278
53
-
-
Elbert County
8-3A
2-2
41.77
854,395
20,331
1,217
47
-
-
Jackson
2-3A
2-3
39.98
943,233
16,727
937
25
-
-
Haralson County
5-3A
3-2
39.41
999,880
17,520
1,092
22
-
-
Miller Grove
6-3A
3-2
39.37
987,559
17,753
941
12
-
-
Franklin County
8-3A
3-2
38.91
508,161
5,169
207
5
-
-
Pike County
2-3A
3-2
35.04
985,933
7,537
225
2
-
-
Carver (Atlanta)
6-3A
2-3
35.98
683,927
5,063
181
1
-
-
Callaway
2-3A
2-3
35.01
845,298
5,290
158
1
-
-
Sumter County
1-3A
1-4
37.60
181,225
987
48
1
-
-
Westside (Augusta)
4-3A
2-3
33.99
413,745
1,745
57
-
-
-
Temple
5-3A
2-3
30.95
318,364
496
12
-
-
-
Murray County
7-3A
4-1
25.35
905,777
729
11
-
-
-
North Murray
7-3A
0-5
27.44
227,070
203
5
-
-
-
Beach
3-3A
2-3
22.79
506,590
180
1
-
-
-
South Atlanta
6-3A
4-1
20.83
141,550
22
-
-
-
-
Rutland
2-3A
2-3
22.18
86,041
17
-
-
-
-
Sonoraville
7-3A
1-4
23.37
68,778
17
-
-
-
-
Cedar Grove
6-3A
0-5
25.56
24,440
13
-
-
-
-
Union County
7-3A
0-5
20.37
33,700
12
-
-
-
-
Coahulla Creek
7-3A
2-3
19.13
84,955
9
-
-
-
-
Central (Macon)
2-3A
3-2
18.36
105,617
4
-
-
-
-
Brantley County
3-3A
2-3
14.89
142,436
3
-
-
-
-
McNair
6-3A
1-3
18.73
32,075
3
-
-
-
-
Tattnall County
3-3A
2-3
15.06
254,956
2
-
-
-
-
Islands
3-3A
3-2
9.78
137,821
-
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Savannah)
3-3A
1-4
7.23
5,029
-
-
-
-
-
Therrell
5-3A
2-4
23.44
3,381
-
-
-
-
-
Kendrick
1-3A
2-3
6.79
120
-
-
-
-
-
Southwest
2-3A
0-5
13.94
18
-
-
-
-
-
Redan
6-3A
1-4
3.35
-
-
-
-
-
-
Butler
4-3A
3-2
-2.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
Towers
6-3A
2-4
-2.28
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan
1-3A
1-4
-10.66
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Creek
4-3A
0-5
-19.28
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Heard County
6-2A
5-0
75.42
1,000,000
977,864
887,706
732,402
563,907
0.77
Jeff Davis
1-2A
5-0
67.60
1,000,000
927,391
685,684
375,550
151,713
5.59
Dublin
2-2A
4-1
67.45
1,000,000
921,923
679,533
350,446
141,510
6.07
Bleckley County
2-2A
4-1
64.12
1,000,000
886,922
571,417
237,345
73,822
12.55
Thomasville
1-2A
4-1
61.79
1,000,000
760,247
306,401
107,900
28,459
34.14
Bremen
6-2A
5-0
60.60
1,000,000
831,369
363,693
100,987
25,772
37.80
Fitzgerald
1-2A
4-1
58.26
1,000,000
644,902
191,331
49,883
9,869
100.33
Jasper County
4-2A
3-2
53.43
1,000,000
553,221
95,341
16,386
1,954
510.77
Cook
1-2A
2-2
54.02
1,000,000
230,873
54,674
9,378
1,179
847.18
Commerce
8-2A
4-0
52.56
1,000,000
410,219
59,165
9,499
1,097
910.58
ACE Charter
2-2A
5-0
50.21
1,000,000
197,442
30,027
3,708
322
3,104.59
Model
6-2A
4-1
48.44
1,000,000
196,385
21,062
2,200
148
6,755.76
Swainsboro
2-2A
2-3
48.88
1,000,000
83,323
13,668
1,384
93
10,751.69
Laney
4-2A
2-3
47.53
1,000,000
106,477
14,820
1,273
59
16,948.15
Berrien
1-2A
4-1
46.39
1,000,000
67,888
9,144
693
45
22,221.22
Dodge County
2-2A
2-2
46.21
999,988
56,325
7,003
592
39
25,640.03
Brooks County
1-2A
1-4
43.50
999,937
37,553
2,447
122
6
166,665.67
Putnam County
4-2A
4-1
40.04
1,000,000
39,099
2,537
100
3
333,332.33
Screven County
3-2A
4-1
41.73
1,000,000
25,650
2,750
113
2
499,999.00
Vidalia
2-2A
2-3
37.68
999,992
13,528
438
10
1
999,999.00
Rabun County
8-2A
3-2
37.75
999,984
11,554
552
22
-
-
Social Circle
4-2A
4-1
33.97
1,000,000
8,835
319
5
-
-
Pepperell
6-2A
3-2
32.12
1,000,000
3,668
101
1
-
-
East Laurens
2-2A
1-4
30.18
473,068
637
23
1
-
-
Fannin County
7-2A
2-3
33.66
999,858
3,582
136
-
-
-
Gordon Lee
7-2A
2-3
26.67
995,699
1,207
14
-
-
-
Dade County
7-2A
1-3
26.19
988,253
945
7
-
-
-
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
6-2A
2-3
23.61
1,000,000
647
4
-
-
-
Bacon County
1-2A
1-3
24.65
549,385
146
3
-
-
-
Washington
5-2A
3-2
20.06
798,971
111
-
-
-
-
Coosa
6-2A
2-3
14.60
988,458
30
-
-
-
-
Metter
3-2A
0-5
23.01
128,979
20
-
-
-
-
Glenn Hills
4-2A
3-2
9.69
845,061
10
-
-
-
-
Utopian Academy
5-2A
2-1
12.25
486,348
6
-
-
-
-
Jefferson County
4-2A
2-3
9.18
581,553
1
-
-
-
-
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
7-2A
1-4
1.05
68,279
-
-
-
-
-
Oglethorpe County
8-2A
0-4
5.83
61,735
-
-
-
-
-
Chattooga
7-2A
0-5
7.24
31,162
-
-
-
-
-
Bryan County
3-2A
0-5
6.68
3,286
-
-
-
-
-
Armuchee
6-2A
0-5
-21.84
2
-
-
-
-
-
Savannah
3-2A
0-5
-7.35
1
-
-
-
-
-
Josey
4-2A
1-4
-17.66
1
-
-
-
-
-
Banks County
8-2A
3-3
16.39
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gordon Central
7-2A
0-5
-16.16
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Johnson County
5-1A
5-0
46.99
1,000,000
839,233
634,126
430,685
255,236
2.92
Taylor County
6-1A
5-0
46.50
1,000,000
843,813
648,807
443,894
252,901
2.95
Lincoln County
8-1A
3-2
46.02
999,997
774,862
519,124
299,935
168,303
4.94
Bowdon
7-1A
3-3
43.37
1,000,000
686,835
377,667
182,129
86,492
10.56
Clinch County
2-1A
3-2
43.47
999,995
628,636
342,646
164,623
77,966
11.83
Charlton County
2-1A
3-1-1
42.65
999,965
532,868
278,767
125,844
56,530
16.69
Macon County
6-1A
4-0
38.79
1,000,000
642,415
327,778
122,208
40,143
23.91
Randolph-Clay
1-1A
5-0
38.13
1,000,000
570,345
248,384
86,149
27,242
35.71
Trion
7-1A
5-1
36.71
1,000,000
472,820
165,853
52,341
14,866
66.27
Emanuel County Institute
3-1A
2-3
37.59
998,855
341,001
131,149
41,817
12,974
76.08
Wheeler County
4-1A
1-3
31.07
994,986
195,577
45,661
8,412
1,439
693.93
Mitchell County
2-1A
4-1
30.77
999,935
152,337
35,610
6,334
1,061
941.51
McIntosh County Academy
3-1A
3-3
30.40
999,192
172,669
38,300
6,701
1,029
970.82
Washington-Wilkes
8-1A
4-1
29.72
996,116
147,328
30,852
5,015
740
1,350.35
Treutlen
4-1A
4-1
29.39
997,047
149,888
30,777
4,686
628
1,591.36
Montgomery County
3-1A
4-1
28.25
999,735
162,312
31,094
4,566
585
1,708.40
Early County
1-1A
1-4
31.19
783,028
70,430
18,677
3,214
546
1,830.50
Warren County
8-1A
3-2
28.44
991,939
121,635
22,981
3,209
414
2,414.46
Portal
3-1A
5-1
26.84
999,997
128,551
21,515
2,689
312
3,204.13
Irwin County
2-1A
2-2
29.27
946,197
77,548
15,356
2,189
291
3,435.43
Schley County
6-1A
4-1
26.09
999,988
102,952
16,049
1,849
175
5,713.29
Telfair County
4-1A
3-2
24.84
969,364
45,269
6,244
590
55
18,180.82
Manchester
7-1A
2-4
24.89
972,770
41,443
4,857
470
42
23,808.52
Greene County
8-1A
1-4
22.09
710,992
15,638
1,543
107
10
99,999.00
Jenkins County
5-1A
1-4
20.99
855,066
16,061
1,326
78
6
166,665.67
Seminole County
1-1A
1-4
21.78
815,177
17,776
1,616
106
5
199,999.00
Hawkinsville
4-1A
2-3
20.27
755,880
12,120
1,011
60
5
199,999.00
Miller County
1-1A
2-4
21.12
782,333
14,146
1,205
71
4
249,999.00
Claxton
3-1A
5-1
14.96
995,120
5,718
250
9
-
-
Lake Oconee Academy
8-1A
5-1
15.40
922,622
5,264
236
6
-
-
Turner County
4-1A
1-4
18.08
232,553
1,967
143
6
-
-
Wilkinson County
5-1A
2-3
16.30
486,342
3,220
179
5
-
-
Georgia Military Prep
5-1A
3-2
13.74
835,869
3,572
115
1
-
-
Chattahoochee County
6-1A
3-2
9.71
991,921
2,007
52
1
-
-
Glascock County
5-1A
1-4
12.36
343,725
860
22
1
-
-
B.E.S.T. Academy
7-1A
3-2
10.84
437,718
649
22
-
-
-
Dooly County
4-1A
1-4
13.27
104,483
228
6
-
-
-
Wilcox County
4-1A
0-5
6.47
5,297
5
-
-
-
-
Marion County
6-1A
1-4
1.41
22,944
1
-
-
-
-
Hancock Central
5-1A
1-3
-1.10
11,144
1
-
-
-
-
Terrell County
1-1A
3-2
-3.10
39,152
-
-
-
-
-
Central (Talbotton)
6-1A
3-2
-29.03
833
-
-
-
-
-
Twiggs County
5-1A
1-4
-6.73
702
-
-
-
-
-
Lanier County
2-1A
0-5
6.52
515
-
-
-
-
-
Pelham
1-1A
1-4
-5.33
472
-
-
-
-
-
Atkinson County
2-1A
0-5
0.23
29
-
-
-
-
-
Crawford County
6-1A
0-5
-18.88
5
-
-
-
-
-
Baconton Charter
1-1A
5-1
21.89
-
-
-
-
-
-
Towns County
8-1A
3-3
-0.58
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pataula Charter
1-1A
2-3
-1.69
-
-
-
-
-
-
Calhoun County
1-1A
1-5
-3.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
Greenville
7-1A
1-4
-23.44
-
-
-
-
-
-
Scintilla Charter Academy
2-1A
0-3
-33.28
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southwest Georgia STEM
1-1A
0-4
-40.81
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Prince Avenue Christian
8-2A
4-0
71.57
1,000,000
977,097
883,420
744,390
525,418
0.90
Calvary Day
3-2A
4-1
69.21
1,000,000
962,367
699,799
454,358
253,930
2.94
Holy Innocents
5-3A
6-0
63.20
1,000,000
935,826
691,817
399,902
133,537
6.49
Lovett
5-3A
4-1
58.89
1,000,000
893,278
564,401
199,740
48,662
19.55
Greater Atlanta Christian
5-4A
3-1
57.90
1,000,000
834,941
412,521
109,485
28,455
34.14
Wesleyan
5-3A
3-2
51.20
1,000,000
577,174
140,514
25,116
3,420
291.40
Fellowship Christian
9-2A
2-2
48.78
1,000,000
715,899
233,688
29,437
2,969
335.81
Hebron Christian
8-3A
1-4
51.55
1,000,000
301,761
96,589
16,857
2,331
428.00
Mount Vernon
9-2A
4-2
44.48
1,000,000
556,793
107,151
8,362
574
1,741.16
North Cobb Christian
5-3A
3-1
45.29
1,000,000
263,668
56,055
5,343
372
2,687.17
Eagle's Landing Christian
5-2A
4-1
42.73
1,000,000
243,892
39,450
2,915
137
7,298.27
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
5-2A
1-4
44.27
1,000,000
107,323
25,907
1,999
131
7,632.59
Whitefield Academy
5-2A
2-3
40.56
1,000,000
67,894
11,142
647
25
39,999.00
Christian Heritage
7-2A
4-1
38.06
1,000,000
188,592
11,340
662
23
43,477.26
Aquinas
4-2A
3-2
37.01
1,000,000
173,828
15,707
579
14
71,427.57
Darlington
6-2A
3-2
34.74
1,000,000
23,593
2,496
73
1
999,999.00
Savannah Christian
3-2A
1-4
34.46
1,000,000
37,540
2,307
56
1
999,999.00
King's Ridge Christian
9-2A
3-2
30.60
1,000,000
64,082
2,840
49
-
-
Westminster (Atlanta)
5-4A
2-3
31.31
1,000,000
22,415
1,027
11
-
-
Athens Academy
8-2A
2-3
30.41
1,000,000
12,866
856
10
-
-
Pace Academy
5-4A
0-5
28.59
1,000,000
15,760
290
5
-
-
Providence Christian
8-2A
3-1
27.43
1,000,000
15,970
631
4
-
-
Landmark Christian
5-2A
0-5
22.08
1,000,000
4,435
37
-
-
-
Mt. Bethel Christian
9-2A
3-1
15.80
1,000,000
1,714
10
-
-
-
Mount Paran Christian
9-2A
1-4
16.20
1,000,000
1,279
5
-
-
-
Mount Pisgah Christian
9-2A
2-3
-2.18
1,000,000
13
-
-
-
-
Walker
9-2A
2-3
-10.69
1,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.