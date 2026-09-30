AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: Cartersville, Blessed Trinity in close 5A race Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Blessed Trinity quarterback Luke Ray passes against Marist during the first half of their game Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 59 minutes ago Share

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season. While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker. Class 7A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Carrollton Valdosta Valdosta Westlake Carrollton Newton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Brookwood Colquitt County Westlake Valdosta Camden County Harrison Brookwood Colquitt County East Coweta Westlake North Gwinnett #1 3 94.35 5-0 Valdosta #32 28 63.17 4-1 Etowah #17 19 72.17 3-2 McEachern #16 21 70.56 4-2 Camden County #9 10 79.77 4-1 Harrison #24 18 72.47 4-2 Parkview #25 27 63.29 3-2 Hillgrove #8 7 85.52 6-0 Brookwood #5 8 83.01 3-2 Colquitt County #28 29 62.75 3-3 North Forsyth #21 17 72.60 4-2 Archer #12 13 76.40 5-1 East Coweta #13 5 88.83 5-0 Westlake #20 22 70.28 5-1 Richmond Hill #29 34 54.62 2-2 Dacula #4 6 87.79 5-0 North Gwinnett Carrollton Buford Grayson Newton Carrollton Marietta Buford North Cobb Lowndes Grayson Peachtree Ridge Newton #3 1 100.03 6-0 Carrollton #30 31 57.19 1-4 Collins Hill #19 16 72.80 3-2 Marietta #14 26 64.41 6-0 South Forsyth #11 4 93.98 5-0 Buford #22 23 67.99 2-4 Lambert #27 24 65.34 2-3 Walton #6 9 81.12 3-1 North Cobb #7 15 74.66 5-0 Lowndes #26 25 65.22 3-2 South Gwinnett #23 20 70.92 3-2 Douglas County #10 11 77.31 2-3 Grayson #15 12 77.08 6-0 Peachtree Ridge #18 14 75.58 4-2 North Paulding #31 35 53.41 3-3 Paulding County #2 2 96.09 5-0 Newton Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carrollton 2-7A 6-0 100.03 1,000,000 945,218 824,349 580,812 409,949 1.44 Newton 4-7A 5-0 96.09 1,000,000 913,427 735,728 401,492 222,214 3.50 Valdosta 1-7A 5-0 94.35 1,000,000 915,354 716,975 477,100 202,731 3.93 Buford 8-7A 5-0 93.98 1,000,000 736,548 359,558 180,235 80,765 11.38 Westlake 2-7A 5-0 88.83 1,000,000 626,156 276,237 101,130 29,839 32.51 North Gwinnett 7-7A 5-0 87.79 1,000,000 685,991 331,972 108,886 28,661 33.89 Brookwood 7-7A 6-0 85.52 1,000,000 607,178 243,353 65,442 14,124 69.80 Colquitt County 1-7A 3-2 83.01 1,000,000 477,118 153,854 34,118 5,796 171.53 North Cobb 5-7A 3-1 81.12 999,997 365,527 88,800 17,159 2,554 390.54 Harrison 3-7A 4-1 79.77 1,000,000 322,104 61,323 10,666 1,420 703.23 Peachtree Ridge 7-7A 6-0 77.08 1,000,000 222,967 43,710 5,475 522 1,914.71 East Coweta 2-7A 5-1 76.40 1,000,000 261,361 41,534 5,572 475 2,104.26 Grayson 4-7A 2-3 77.31 999,922 143,318 27,644 3,552 388 2,576.32 Lowndes 1-7A 5-0 74.66 1,000,000 177,293 27,689 2,915 208 4,806.69 North Paulding 5-7A 4-2 75.58 999,997 97,327 16,828 1,850 159 6,288.31 Marietta 5-7A 3-2 72.80 997,494 56,561 7,736 621 43 23,254.81 Archer 4-7A 4-2 72.60 999,965 57,863 7,850 596 33 30,302.03 Parkview 7-7A 4-2 72.47 999,998 57,220 5,459 442 32 31,249.00 McEachern 3-7A 3-2 72.17 999,750 61,485 6,881 566 31 32,257.06 Richmond Hill 1-7A 5-1 70.28 1,000,000 76,506 7,540 503 19 52,630.58 Camden County 1-7A 4-2 70.56 1,000,000 55,848 5,971 360 17 58,822.53 Douglas County 2-7A 3-2 70.92 999,933 44,221 3,880 307 12 83,332.33 Lambert 6-7A 2-4 67.99 971,032 22,598 1,622 80 3 333,332.33 South Forsyth 6-7A 6-0 64.41 999,737 17,341 1,010 40 2 499,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-7A 3-2 65.22 993,116 15,129 760 32 2 499,999.00 Hillgrove 3-7A 3-2 63.29 990,273 10,418 378 10 1 999,999.00 Walton 5-7A 2-3 65.34 921,560 12,331 703 21 - - Etowah 5-7A 4-1 63.17 892,824 7,187 310 9 - - North Forsyth 6-7A 3-3 62.75 878,564 6,029 286 7 - - West Forsyth 6-7A 2-4 58.83 418,381 864 35 2 - - Dacula 8-7A 2-2 54.62 710,496 588 11 - - - Paulding County 5-7A 3-3 53.41 541,144 276 5 - - - Collins Hill 8-7A 1-4 57.19 337,186 247 5 - - - Denmark 6-7A 3-3 54.65 317,906 233 2 - - - Norcross 7-7A 2-3 55.38 175,483 126 2 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 3-7A 4-1 44.33 441,281 23 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-7A 2-3 45.46 191,851 10 - - - - North Atlanta 3-7A 2-3 46.19 101,194 5 - - - - Mill Creek 8-7A 1-4 48.55 42,661 3 - - - - Campbell 3-7A 1-3 42.77 17,802 1 - - - - Rockdale County 4-7A 3-3 41.70 57,763 - - - - - Cherokee 5-7A 1-4 44.04 2,061 - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-7A 1-4 36.83 562 - - - - - Duluth 7-7A 0-5 37.44 27 - - - - - Northgate 2-7A 0-5 40.69 26 - - - - - Wheeler 5-7A 0-4 35.70 14 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-7A 0-6 27.73 - - - - - - Discovery 8-7A 0-5 24.03 - - - - - - Seckinger 8-7A 0-5 22.59 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-7A 0-6 -6.95 - - - - - -

Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Valdosta 10-0 1-7A 800,134 999,656 999,995 1,000,000 - 752,946 2 Newton 10-0 4-7A 119,768 994,847 999,849 1,000,000 - 915,545 3 Carrollton 10-0 2-7A 74,729 997,001 999,976 1,000,000 - 764,211 4 North Gwinnett 10-0 7-7A 65 809,238 983,017 1,000,000 - 569,173 5 Colquitt County 7-3 1-7A 1,030 555,087 886,675 1,000,000 - 197,592 6 North Cobb 9-1 5-7A - 388,912 819,221 999,997 3 512,096 7 Lowndes 8-2 1-7A 1,053 330,245 734,889 1,000,000 - 31,985 8 Brookwood 9-1 7-7A 184 769,006 978,334 1,000,000 - 338,059 9 Harrison 9-1 3-7A - 470,170 914,091 1,000,000 - 672,685 10 Grayson 6-4 4-7A - 48,594 471,642 999,922 78 56,564 11 Buford 10-0 8-7A - 119,021 992,424 1,000,000 - 990,849 12 East Coweta 7-3 2-7A 177 412,959 915,698 1,000,000 - 14,112 13 Westlake 8-2 2-7A 2,757 499,836 911,118 1,000,000 - 217,654 14 South Forsyth 10-0 6-7A - 9,999 617,535 999,737 263 607,754 15 Peachtree Ridge 8-2 7-7A 9 305,759 923,000 1,000,000 - 83,445 16 Camden County 5-5 1-7A 7 52,389 329,673 1,000,000 - 9,127 17 McEachern 7-3 3-7A - 29,586 374,585 999,750 250 282,925 18 North Paulding 7-3 5-7A - 7,838 494,714 999,997 3 430,605 19 Marietta 7-3 5-7A - 4 142,777 997,494 2,506 40,509 20 Richmond Hill 5-5 1-7A 87 184,480 610,110 1,000,000 - 8,350 21 Archer 6-4 4-7A - 6,476 235,784 999,965 35 21,908 22 Lambert 6-4 6-7A - - 112,376 971,032 28,968 112,355 23 Douglas County 5-5 2-7A - 5,884 96,845 999,933 67 4,022 24 Parkview 6-4 7-7A - 2,298 47,816 999,998 2 9,300 25 Hillgrove 6-4 3-7A - 28 49,734 990,273 9,727 44,247 26 South Gwinnett 5-5 4-7A - 584 39,660 993,116 6,884 5,982 27 Walton 5-5 5-7A - - 11,942 921,560 78,440 3,095 28 North Forsyth 5-5 6-7A - - 84,158 878,564 121,436 84,140 29 Dacula 6-4 8-7A - - 3,728 710,496 289,504 3,728 30 Collins Hill 5-5 8-7A - - 4,685 337,186 662,814 4,685 31 Paulding County 5-5 5-7A - - - 541,144 458,856 - 32 Etowah 5-5 5-7A - 103 17,131 892,824 107,176 13,695 33 West Forsyth 4-6 6-7A - - 155,062 418,381 581,619 155,062 34 Pebblebrook 4-6 3-7A - - 50 191,851 808,149 50 35 Norcross 4-6 7-7A - - 23 175,483 824,517 23 36 Rockdale County 3-7 4-7A - - 1 57,763 942,237 1 37 Kennesaw Mountain 5-5 3-7A - - 177 441,281 558,719 16 38 North Atlanta 4-6 3-7A - - 42 101,194 898,806 42 39 Denmark 3-7 6-7A - - 40,689 317,906 682,094 40,689 40 Mill Creek 3-7 8-7A - - 736 42,661 957,339 736 41 Cherokee 2-8 5-7A - - - 2,061 997,939 - 42 Central Gwinnett 3-7 8-7A - - 2 562 999,438 2 43 Campbell 2-8 3-7A - - 35 17,802 982,198 35 44 Northgate 0-10 2-7A - - 1 26 999,974 1 45 Duluth 1-9 7-7A - - - 27 999,973 - 46 Wheeler 0-10 5-7A - - - 14 999,986 - 47 Discovery 1-9 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 48 Forsyth Central 0-10 6-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 49 Berkmar 0-10 7-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Seckinger 0-10 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 6A 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Lee County Thomas County Central East Paulding Jackson County Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomas County Central Creekside Coffee East Paulding Thomas County Central Gainesville Milton Creekside Coffee Tift County Mountain View East Paulding #1 1 109.62 5-0 Thomas County Central #32 54 25.24 2-3 Chamblee #17 16 62.07 4-1 Woodward Academy #16 9 80.36 3-2 Gainesville #9 8 80.70 4-1 Milton #24 19 58.48 3-3 New Manchester #25 20 58.46 3-2 Brunswick #8 7 81.89 4-1 Creekside #5 3 88.81 5-0 Coffee #28 35 44.16 3-2 Loganville #21 15 65.98 3-2 Tift County #12 27 53.81 4-1 Heritage (Conyers) #13 25 55.47 2-3 Habersham Central #20 24 56.88 3-2 Mountain View #29 33 45.41 3-2 Northside (Columbus) #4 4 87.43 5-0 East Paulding Jackson County Hughes Roswell Lee County Jackson County Effingham County Hughes Clarke Central Sequoyah Roswell Houston County Lee County #3 10 77.06 5-0 Jackson County #30 22 57.72 3-2 Creekview #19 34 45.27 4-2 Shiloh #14 18 60.93 3-2 Effingham County #11 12 68.75 4-1 Hughes #22 17 61.34 4-1 Lassiter #27 40 41.59 4-1 Dunwoody #6 14 67.05 4-1 Clarke Central #7 5 83.99 4-1 Sequoyah #26 21 58.37 2-3 Newnan #23 29 52.96 3-2 Bradwell Institute #10 6 82.22 4-1 Roswell #15 13 67.43 4-1 Kell #18 11 75.84 2-2 Houston County #31 38 42.11 3-2 Walnut Grove #2 2 94.23 4-1 Lee County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central 2-6A 5-0 109.62 1,000,000 992,122 969,012 913,682 835,456 0.20 Lee County 2-6A 4-1 94.23 1,000,000 947,974 773,628 477,352 99,917 9.01 Coffee 2-6A 5-0 88.81 1,000,000 900,062 540,582 214,077 29,402 33.01 East Paulding 5-6A 5-0 87.43 1,000,000 911,236 509,419 105,992 17,549 55.98 Sequoyah 6-6A 4-1 83.99 1,000,000 702,035 251,073 86,031 6,560 151.44 Roswell 7-6A 4-1 82.22 1,000,000 563,069 164,776 47,898 3,243 307.36 Creekside 3-6A 4-1 81.89 999,999 607,309 141,221 41,492 2,886 345.50 Jackson County 8-6A 5-0 77.06 1,000,000 724,758 321,696 52,636 1,876 532.05 Milton 7-6A 4-1 80.70 1,000,000 486,557 125,374 30,955 1,778 561.43 Gainesville 7-6A 3-2 80.36 999,629 276,601 83,952 19,696 1,103 905.62 Houston County 2-6A 2-2 75.84 998,164 164,157 41,266 6,206 184 5,433.78 Clarke Central 8-6A 4-1 67.05 999,999 274,468 34,072 1,709 18 55,554.56 Hughes 3-6A 4-1 68.75 999,845 127,221 16,278 1,297 17 58,822.53 Kell 6-6A 4-1 67.43 999,793 86,085 11,011 535 8 124,999.00 Woodward Academy 3-6A 4-1 62.07 999,805 35,641 2,613 102 2 499,999.00 Tift County 2-6A 3-2 65.98 978,227 52,326 5,863 211 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 1-6A 3-2 60.93 988,808 22,905 1,794 40 - - Lassiter 6-6A 4-1 61.34 935,086 20,257 1,408 34 - - Brunswick 1-6A 3-2 58.46 936,928 11,388 612 17 - - Mountain View 8-6A 3-2 56.88 988,202 15,094 828 11 - - New Manchester 5-6A 3-3 58.48 988,558 16,303 914 7 - - Habersham Central 8-6A 2-3 55.47 990,198 13,898 515 6 - - Newnan 3-6A 2-3 58.37 926,807 13,580 693 5 - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-6A 4-1 53.81 999,949 13,630 567 5 - - Creekview 6-6A 3-2 57.72 862,906 8,759 452 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-6A 3-2 52.96 973,626 6,618 233 1 - - Lanier 7-6A 2-3 57.26 134,522 1,037 45 1 - - Rome 6-6A 0-5 53.57 228,893 712 25 1 - - Veterans 2-6A 4-1 51.80 529,328 1,180 29 - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-6A 2-3 55.07 66,158 238 12 - - - Shiloh 4-6A 4-2 45.27 998,205 889 11 - - - Loganville 8-6A 3-2 44.16 655,999 430 11 - - - Dunwoody 4-6A 4-1 41.59 929,263 429 4 - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-6A 3-2 45.41 576,128 453 3 - - - Glynn Academy 1-6A 2-3 45.49 252,480 129 3 - - - Walnut Grove 8-6A 3-2 42.11 572,696 151 2 - - - Hiram 5-6A 2-4 43.31 308,714 73 2 - - - Alexander 5-6A 2-4 45.76 105,312 32 1 - - - South Effingham 1-6A 4-1 41.86 559,532 148 - - - - McIntosh 3-6A 1-3 42.23 165,028 37 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-6A 2-3 38.12 181,338 6 - - - - Tri-Cities 3-6A 2-2 32.80 15,128 1 - - - - Grovetown 1-6A 1-4 35.62 4,045 1 - - - - Woodstock 6-6A 1-4 41.50 953 1 - - - - Chamblee 4-6A 2-3 25.24 101,573 - - - - - Decatur 4-6A 1-4 22.50 15,998 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6A 2-3 22.59 12,656 - - - - - Lovejoy 3-6A 1-4 38.46 9,235 - - - - - South Cobb 5-6A 3-1 29.21 3,960 - - - - - Greenbrier 1-6A 1-4 36.90 2,065 - - - - - Pope 6-6A 3-2 39.64 2,009 - - - - - Alcovy 4-6A 1-4 24.32 1,214 - - - - - Chapel Hill 5-6A 1-4 36.33 609 - - - - - Morrow 3-6A 2-2 24.91 417 - - - - - Alpharetta 7-6A 1-4 36.44 10 - - - - - Apalachee 8-6A 1-4 28.26 2 - - - - - South Paulding 5-6A 0-5 33.56 1 - - - - - River Ridge 6-6A 0-5 29.41 - - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-6A 0-5 22.32 - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-6A 1-4 20.98 - - - - - - Osborne 5-6A 1-3 11.92 - - - - - - Riverwood 7-6A 0-4 9.80 - - - - - - Midtown 4-6A 0-5 7.40 - - - - - - Meadowcreek 4-6A 1-4 2.83 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Thomas County Central 10-0 2-6A 890,781 999,997 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 969,537 2 Lee County 9-1 2-6A 49,688 998,448 999,995 1,000,000 - 1,413 3 Jackson County 10-0 8-6A 36,740 999,300 999,999 1,000,000 - 756,525 4 East Paulding 10-0 5-6A 113 999,917 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 997,561 5 Coffee 8-2 2-6A 22,670 971,532 999,952 1,000,000 - 27,793 6 Clarke Central 8-2 8-6A 6 704,397 983,900 999,999 1 242,806 7 Sequoyah 9-1 6-6A - 727,495 985,232 1,000,000 - 842,018 8 Creekside 9-1 3-6A - 656,918 989,496 999,999 1 859,463 9 Milton 8-2 7-6A - 337,301 944,477 1,000,000 - 317,272 10 Roswell 8-2 7-6A - 395,524 952,842 1,000,000 - 394,749 11 Hughes 8-2 3-6A - 75,441 683,637 999,845 155 109,114 12 Heritage (Conyers) 9-1 4-6A - 76 814,229 999,949 51 808,446 13 Habersham Central 6-4 8-6A - 30,049 434,284 990,198 9,802 619 14 Effingham County 8-2 1-6A - 2 579,524 988,808 11,192 578,579 15 Kell 8-2 6-6A - 46,496 725,995 999,793 207 145,742 16 Gainesville 7-3 7-6A - 23,618 541,804 999,629 371 287,515 17 Woodward Academy 7-3 3-6A - 17,073 420,822 999,805 195 30,537 18 Houston County 5-5 2-6A 2 14,917 420,907 998,164 1,836 1,249 19 Shiloh 8-2 4-6A - - 145,362 998,205 1,795 61,202 20 Mountain View 7-3 8-6A - 111 344,303 988,202 11,798 - 21 Tift County 5-5 2-6A - 1,282 141,420 978,227 21,773 8 22 Lassiter 8-2 6-6A - 74 43,071 935,086 64,914 9,674 23 Bradwell Institute 7-3 1-6A - 3 241,584 973,626 26,374 40,851 24 New Manchester 7-3 5-6A - - 3,624 988,558 11,442 1,883 25 Brunswick 7-3 1-6A - - 371,799 936,928 63,072 371,788 26 Newnan 5-5 3-6A - 1 72,745 926,807 73,193 885 27 Dunwoody 7-3 4-6A - - 130,963 929,263 70,737 130,249 28 Loganville 5-5 8-6A - 11 4,051 655,999 344,001 39 29 Northside (Columbus) 6-4 3-6A - - 559 576,128 423,872 - 30 Creekview 6-4 6-6A - - 6,158 862,906 137,094 2,548 31 Walnut Grove 4-6 8-6A - 4 3,070 572,696 427,304 10 32 Chamblee 6-4 4-6A - - - 101,573 898,427 - 33 Glynn Academy 5-5 1-6A - - 7,556 252,480 747,520 7,524 34 Veterans 4-6 2-6A - - 628 529,328 470,672 - 35 Alexander 5-5 5-6A - - 556 105,312 894,688 556 36 Lanier 5-5 7-6A - - 470 134,522 865,478 464 37 South Effingham 5-5 1-6A - 13 4,566 559,532 440,468 1,067 38 Rome 3-7 6-6A - - 14 228,893 771,107 14 39 Hiram 4-6 5-6A - - - 308,714 691,286 - 40 McIntosh 4-6 3-6A - - 9 165,028 834,972 1 41 Northside (Warner Robins) 2-8 2-6A - - 13 66,158 933,842 - 42 Chapel Hill 4-6 5-6A - - - 609 999,391 - 43 Decatur 3-7 4-6A - - 2 15,998 984,002 2 44 Lovejoy 3-7 3-6A - - - 9,235 990,765 - 45 Cedar Shoals 2-8 8-6A - - 84 181,338 818,662 1 46 Greenbrier 3-7 1-6A - - 24 2,065 997,935 24 47 Tri-Cities 3-7 3-6A - - 2 15,128 984,872 - 48 Alpharetta 3-7 7-6A - - - 10 999,990 - 49 Woodstock 2-8 6-6A - - - 953 999,047 - 50 Pope 3-7 6-6A - - 4 2,009 997,991 4 51 Lakeside (Atlanta) 3-7 4-6A - - 100 12,656 987,344 100 52 Alcovy 3-7 4-6A - - 1 1,214 998,786 1 53 Grovetown 2-8 1-6A - - 167 4,045 995,955 167 54 Johns Creek 2-8 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 South Paulding 2-8 5-6A - - - 1 999,999 - 56 Apalachee 1-9 8-6A - - - 2 999,998 - 57 South Cobb 3-7 5-6A - - - 3,960 996,040 - 58 Morrow 2-8 3-6A - - - 417 999,583 - 59 Midtown 1-9 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 60 Osborne 1-9 5-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Lakeside (Evans) 0-10 1-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 62 Riverwood 0-10 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 63 River Ridge 0-10 6-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 64 Meadowcreek 1-9 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 5A 7A

6A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Blessed Trinity Tucker North Oconee Tucker Cartersville Blessed Trinity First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Oconee Mays Cass Tucker North Oconee Ware County Dalton Mays Cass Stockbridge Jefferson Tucker #1 4 74.92 4-1 North Oconee #32 21 57.48 1-3 Lithonia #17 19 58.70 4-1 Richmond Academy #16 12 64.47 3-2 Ware County #9 16 61.06 4-1 Dalton #24 34 45.75 3-2 Centennial #25 36 43.71 4-2 M.L. King #8 14 63.13 5-0 Mays #5 10 67.44 6-0 Cass #28 30 51.24 4-1 East Forsyth #21 24 54.97 4-1 Griffin #12 13 64.05 3-2 Stockbridge #13 15 62.26 3-2 Jefferson #20 31 48.90 4-2 Dutchtown #29 28 52.00 2-3 Cambridge #4 3 77.58 5-0 Tucker Cartersville Benedictine Marist Blessed Trinity Cartersville Ola Cedartown Benedictine Central (Carrollton) Marist Jones County Blessed Trinity #3 1 83.97 5-0 Cartersville #30 20 57.67 2-3 Jenkins #19 8 68.39 4-2 Ola #14 25 54.08 3-2 Flowery Branch #11 17 59.45 5-1 Cedartown #22 27 53.38 4-1 Whitewater #27 29 51.68 3-2 Statesboro #6 7 72.47 4-1 Benedictine #7 5 74.69 3-2 Central (Carrollton) #26 26 53.44 4-2 Villa Rica #23 22 56.71 3-2 Southwest DeKalb #10 6 74.63 3-2 Marist #15 9 68.18 3-3 Jones County #18 11 65.18 4-2 LaGrange #31 18 58.87 2-4 Perry #2 2 83.44 5-0 Blessed Trinity Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cartersville 7-5A 5-0 83.97 1,000,000 916,677 767,320 542,810 357,610 1.80 Blessed Trinity 6-5A 5-0 83.44 1,000,000 912,870 768,066 537,621 343,440 1.91 Tucker 5-5A 5-0 77.58 1,000,000 828,543 565,970 278,331 112,321 7.90 North Oconee 8-5A 4-1 74.92 1,000,000 777,784 512,041 229,416 73,258 12.65 Central (Carrollton) 3-5A 3-2 74.69 999,996 693,153 274,274 105,086 36,476 26.42 Marist 6-5A 3-2 74.63 999,995 622,062 253,948 100,943 33,284 29.04 Benedictine 1-5A 4-1 72.47 1,000,000 668,635 260,063 90,982 25,529 38.17 Cass 7-5A 6-0 67.44 1,000,000 557,772 175,687 42,851 7,434 133.52 Jones County 2-5A 3-3 68.18 998,239 187,714 68,077 15,998 2,987 333.78 Ola 2-5A 4-2 68.39 996,484 173,359 60,625 14,160 2,749 362.77 LaGrange 3-5A 4-2 65.18 998,639 146,761 37,802 6,873 1,018 981.32 Stockbridge 4-5A 3-2 64.05 999,930 201,688 43,649 6,891 957 1,043.93 Mays 5-5A 5-0 63.13 999,954 238,214 49,257 7,938 897 1,113.83 Ware County 1-5A 3-2 64.47 993,452 153,180 35,341 5,878 813 1,229.01 Dalton 7-5A 4-1 61.06 999,979 231,509 38,570 5,133 451 2,216.29 Jefferson 8-5A 3-2 62.26 997,800 140,911 26,698 3,767 416 2,402.85 Cedartown 7-5A 5-1 59.45 1,000,000 137,146 18,989 1,996 151 6,621.52 Richmond Academy 1-5A 4-1 58.70 997,292 91,323 12,425 1,235 103 9,707.74 Perry 2-5A 2-4 58.87 680,141 32,440 4,769 414 32 31,249.00 Lithonia 5-5A 1-3 57.48 935,078 38,384 4,438 362 21 47,618.05 Jenkins 1-5A 2-3 57.67 591,180 23,847 3,096 248 15 66,665.67 Southwest DeKalb 5-5A 3-2 56.71 951,567 36,761 4,013 311 12 83,332.33 Warner Robins 2-5A 4-2 55.41 709,396 19,902 1,871 112 8 124,999.00 Flowery Branch 8-5A 3-2 54.08 996,912 41,391 3,679 217 6 166,665.67 Griffin 3-5A 4-1 54.97 933,096 27,827 2,626 164 3 333,332.33 Villa Rica 7-5A 4-2 53.44 906,218 19,750 1,505 65 3 333,332.33 Statesboro 1-5A 3-2 51.68 919,969 14,899 922 39 3 333,332.33 Whitewater 3-5A 4-1 53.38 970,541 24,632 2,020 87 2 499,999.00 East Forsyth 8-5A 4-1 51.24 940,212 14,565 927 32 1 999,999.00 Cambridge 6-5A 2-3 52.00 659,066 9,410 582 21 - - Dutchtown 4-5A 4-2 48.90 993,613 9,166 505 14 - - Jonesboro 4-5A 3-2 45.45 695,547 2,553 81 2 - - Sprayberry 6-5A 2-3 47.40 134,431 559 26 2 - - Allatoona 7-5A 1-4 47.38 138,603 535 24 1 - - Centennial 6-5A 3-2 45.75 627,695 2,056 67 - - - M.L. King 4-5A 4-2 43.71 760,209 1,733 41 - - - St. Pius X 6-5A 2-2 41.51 134,910 112 3 - - - Lithia Springs 3-5A 3-2 40.30 61,298 24 1 - - - Harris County 3-5A 2-4 39.52 47,229 24 1 - - - Evans 1-5A 3-2 41.37 38,056 23 1 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-5A 2-3 43.09 75,815 83 - - - - Locust Grove 2-5A 1-5 42.98 5,503 9 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-5A 3-1 33.23 41,337 5 - - - - Winder-Barrow 8-5A 2-3 36.85 14,476 4 - - - - Eastside 4-5A 3-3 35.87 29,082 3 - - - - Druid Hills 5-5A 3-2 31.08 15,764 2 - - - - Drew 4-5A 3-3 25.04 7,238 - - - - - Madison County 8-5A 2-3 32.05 2,887 - - - - - Banneker 5-5A 2-3 33.72 808 - - - - - Starr's Mill 3-5A 0-4 36.57 184 - - - - - Maynard Jackson 5-5A 1-4 32.90 117 - - - - - Wayne County 1-5A 1-4 31.39 62 - - - - - Union Grove 2-5A 1-4 28.99 - - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-5A 0-5 23.07 - - - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-5A 1-5 17.16 - - - - - - Mundy's Mill 4-5A 1-4 11.05 - - - - - - Northview 6-5A 1-4 8.53 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-5A 0-5 -3.14 - - - - - - Groves 1-5A 0-5 -7.62 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-5A 1-4 -21.13 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-5A 0-6 -52.01 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 North Oconee 9-1 8-5A 489,660 991,829 999,845 1,000,000 - 784,555 2 Blessed Trinity 10-0 6-5A 248,373 999,743 999,999 1,000,000 - 990,419 3 Cartersville 10-0 7-5A 152,286 987,075 999,845 1,000,000 - 849,665 4 Tucker 10-0 5-5A 31,344 972,934 999,267 1,000,000 - 801,999 5 Cass 9-1 7-5A 75,651 911,425 996,248 1,000,000 - 121,277 6 Benedictine 9-1 1-5A 9 781,491 990,235 1,000,000 - 685,488 7 Central (Carrollton) 8-2 3-5A - 700,256 969,921 999,996 4 780,824 8 Mays 9-1 5-5A 12 327,611 865,622 999,954 46 132,172 9 Dalton 7-3 7-5A 2,441 468,830 927,365 999,979 21 5,706 10 Marist 8-2 6-5A - 345,135 971,908 999,995 5 7,449 11 Cedartown 7-3 7-5A 224 178,506 777,239 1,000,000 - 23,320 12 Stockbridge 8-2 4-5A - 9,065 940,825 999,930 70 935,199 13 Jefferson 7-3 8-5A - 79,861 600,495 997,800 2,200 176,023 14 Flowery Branch 6-4 8-5A - 64,615 500,122 996,912 3,088 23,683 15 Jones County 7-3 2-5A - 10 778,445 998,239 1,761 778,302 16 Ware County 7-3 1-5A - 46,516 510,175 993,452 6,548 261,466 17 Richmond Academy 7-3 1-5A - 88,543 522,900 997,292 2,708 15,179 18 LaGrange 7-3 3-5A - 21,528 445,997 998,639 1,361 194,395 19 Ola 8-2 2-5A - - 232,376 996,484 3,516 152,840 20 Dutchtown 8-2 4-5A - - 9,411 993,613 6,387 8,408 21 Griffin 7-3 3-5A - 3,024 98,658 933,096 66,904 19,899 22 Whitewater 7-3 3-5A - 11,814 230,192 970,541 29,459 4,843 23 Southwest DeKalb 6-4 5-5A - 3,193 130,191 951,567 48,433 40,359 24 Centennial 6-4 6-5A - 2 1,390 627,695 372,305 23 25 M.L. King 7-3 4-5A - - 12,376 760,209 239,791 11,018 26 Villa Rica 6-4 7-5A - 1,460 78,790 906,218 93,782 6 27 Statesboro 6-4 1-5A - 293 64,777 919,969 80,031 1 28 East Forsyth 6-4 8-5A - 3,751 103,284 940,212 59,788 15,642 29 Cambridge 5-5 6-5A - 1 2,107 659,066 340,934 1,678 30 Jenkins 5-5 1-5A - 10 38,265 591,180 408,820 37,833 31 Perry 5-5 2-5A - - 38,080 680,141 319,859 38,002 32 Lithonia 4-6 5-5A - 1,462 84,171 935,078 64,922 25,466 33 Warner Robins 5-5 2-5A - 12 33,188 709,396 290,604 30,855 34 Jonesboro 5-5 4-5A - 1 45,413 695,547 304,453 45,375 35 Harris County 4-6 3-5A - - - 47,229 952,771 - 36 Allatoona 2-8 7-5A - 2 112 138,603 861,397 25 37 Drew 5-5 4-5A - - - 7,238 992,762 - 38 Eastside 5-5 4-5A - - - 29,082 970,918 - 39 Locust Grove 3-7 2-5A - - 1 5,503 994,497 1 40 Sprayberry 3-7 6-5A - - 411 134,431 865,569 407 41 Lithia Springs 4-6 3-5A - - 30 61,298 938,702 30 42 Evans 4-6 1-5A - - 35 38,056 961,944 33 43 Winder-Barrow 3-7 8-5A - - 87 14,476 985,524 87 44 St. Pius X 3-7 6-5A - 2 121 134,910 865,090 24 45 Chattahoochee 4-6 6-5A - - 1 41,337 958,663 - 46 Banneker 4-6 5-5A - - 1 808 999,192 1 47 Woodland (Cartersville) 2-8 7-5A - - 56 75,815 924,185 1 48 Druid Hills 3-7 5-5A - - 2 15,764 984,236 1 49 Wayne County 2-8 1-5A - - - 62 999,938 - 50 Maynard Jackson 2-8 5-5A - - 2 117 999,883 2 51 Madison County 2-8 8-5A - - 10 2,887 997,113 10 52 Arabia Mountain 3-7 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Union Grove 2-8 2-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Starr's Mill 0-10 3-5A - - 9 184 999,816 9 55 Groves 0-10 1-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Mundy's Mill 1-9 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Eagle's Landing 0-10 2-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 58 Forest Park 0-10 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 59 Northview 4-6 6-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 60 Johnson (Gainesville) 3-7 8-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Cross Keys 0-10 5-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 4A 7A

6A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Troup Peach County Sandy Creek Monroe Area Troup First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Peach County Baldwin Sandy Creek Cairo Peach County Douglass Mary Persons Baldwin Sandy Creek North Hall Oconee County Cairo #1 2 80.72 5-0 Peach County #32 34 35.47 1-5 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #17 21 45.93 3-2 Gilmer #16 8 60.23 3-2 Douglass #9 9 58.44 3-2 Mary Persons #24 28 40.16 3-2 Harlem #25 25 44.25 3-2 Spencer #8 7 60.37 4-1 Baldwin #5 1 84.41 6-0 Sandy Creek #28 27 40.47 1-4 Bainbridge #21 23 44.67 5-0 Woodland (Stockbridge) #12 18 49.30 3-2 North Hall #13 15 50.89 4-1 Adairsville #20 10 56.59 2-3 Oconee County #29 22 45.32 2-3 Cherokee Bluff #4 4 73.47 5-0 Cairo Monroe Area Stephenson Calhoun Troup Monroe Area Hampton West Laurens Stephenson Howard Calhoun Spalding Troup #3 5 69.27 5-0 Monroe Area #30 33 36.38 1-4 Long County #19 24 44.46 2-3 North Clayton #14 17 50.68 3-2 Hampton #11 14 51.00 2-3 West Laurens #22 26 40.66 4-1 White County #27 30 38.54 2-3 Heritage (Ringgold) #6 6 66.57 4-1 Stephenson #7 16 50.73 5-1 Westover #26 13 51.63 3-2 Howard #23 20 47.02 4-1 Northwest Whitfield #10 11 53.89 1-4 Calhoun #15 19 47.88 4-1 Dougherty #18 12 53.89 3-2 Spalding #31 29 39.49 1-4 New Hampstead #2 3 74.81 5-0 Troup Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 4-4A 6-0 84.41 1,000,000 982,192 826,411 559,160 415,050 1.41 Peach County 2-4A 5-0 80.72 1,000,000 969,739 863,300 530,375 321,848 2.11 Troup 2-4A 5-0 74.81 1,000,000 936,519 765,619 370,335 128,031 6.81 Cairo 1-4A 5-0 73.47 1,000,000 923,961 718,481 342,593 99,388 9.06 Monroe Area 8-4A 5-0 69.27 1,000,000 880,130 345,635 116,603 25,421 38.34 Stephenson 5-4A 4-1 66.57 1,000,000 746,849 192,671 48,821 7,951 124.77 Baldwin 2-4A 4-1 60.37 1,000,000 518,232 81,454 12,351 1,053 948.67 Douglass 5-4A 3-2 60.23 999,877 217,162 44,513 6,197 553 1,807.32 Mary Persons 2-4A 3-2 58.44 999,997 330,250 47,269 5,756 403 2,480.39 Oconee County 8-4A 2-3 56.59 997,891 114,512 18,407 1,936 101 9,899.99 Spalding 2-4A 3-2 53.89 999,783 200,274 18,553 1,376 63 15,872.02 Calhoun 7-4A 1-4 53.89 999,121 129,388 14,212 1,095 56 17,856.14 Westover 1-4A 5-1 50.73 1,000,000 292,949 17,907 1,094 24 41,665.67 West Laurens 3-4A 2-3 51.00 995,520 85,608 7,573 421 19 52,630.58 Adairsville 7-4A 4-1 50.89 999,905 128,729 8,774 510 15 66,665.67 Howard 2-4A 3-2 51.63 983,473 86,384 6,025 390 8 124,999.00 Hampton 4-4A 3-2 50.68 999,434 61,127 4,863 312 5 199,999.00 North Hall 6-4A 3-2 49.30 996,063 64,917 4,528 231 5 199,999.00 Dougherty 1-4A 4-1 47.88 999,932 80,786 4,173 157 2 499,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-4A 4-1 47.02 999,019 50,442 2,477 79 1 999,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-4A 5-0 44.67 999,812 44,098 1,690 62 1 999,999.00 Gilmer 6-4A 3-2 45.93 996,292 44,014 1,993 61 1 999,999.00 Spencer 1-4A 3-2 44.25 972,399 26,436 873 25 1 999,999.00 North Clayton 4-4A 2-3 44.46 985,062 26,549 1,026 35 - - Cherokee Bluff 8-4A 2-3 45.32 712,974 10,374 600 13 - - White County 6-4A 4-1 40.66 985,816 16,409 385 6 - - Harlem 3-4A 3-2 40.16 780,610 7,934 187 4 - - Bainbridge 1-4A 1-4 40.47 814,429 8,032 135 2 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-4A 2-3 38.54 939,629 7,344 115 - - - New Hampstead 3-4A 1-4 39.49 307,761 1,844 45 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-4A 2-3 37.33 535,045 2,446 39 - - - Pickens 6-4A 1-4 37.09 484,031 1,442 29 - - - Long County 3-4A 1-4 36.38 237,572 628 9 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-4A 1-5 35.47 261,670 127 8 - - - Shaw 1-4A 3-2 32.36 621,382 787 5 - - - McDonough 4-4A 3-3 32.47 245,540 133 4 - - - Liberty County 3-4A 2-3 33.67 198,037 184 3 - - - East Jackson 8-4A 1-4 34.44 193,171 172 3 - - - Monroe 1-4A 1-3 33.53 368,970 612 2 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-4A 2-3 32.50 171,496 145 2 - - - Windsor Forest 3-4A 3-1 28.78 186,378 140 2 - - - Luella 4-4A 1-4 23.73 14,564 - - - - - Columbus 1-4A 2-3 14.03 5,793 - - - - - East Hall 8-4A 2-3 21.70 4,849 - - - - - Ridgeland 7-4A 1-4 19.18 4,033 - - - - - Dawson County 6-4A 0-5 25.44 2,509 - - - - - Riverdale 4-4A 2-4 18.00 81 - - - - - North Springs 5-4A 1-4 27.87 50 - - - - - Upson-Lee 2-4A 0-5 22.53 20 - - - - - West Hall 8-4A 2-3 9.80 9 - - - - - Fayette County 4-4A 0-6 13.63 1 - - - - - Salem 5-4A 1-4 7.72 - - - - - - Hardaway 1-4A 0-5 3.24 - - - - - - Chestatee 6-4A 0-5 -3.98 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-4A 2-3 -4.08 - - - - - - Stone Mountain 5-4A 1-5 -19.27 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-4A 1-5 -29.19 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Peach County 10-0 2-4A 544,242 999,383 999,998 1,000,000 - 613,728 2 Troup 9-1 2-4A 378,032 999,536 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 378,211 3 Monroe Area 10-0 8-4A 8,528 997,330 999,970 1,000,000 - 849,076 4 Cairo 10-0 1-4A 65,748 999,811 999,999 1,000,000 - 966,650 5 Sandy Creek 10-0 4-4A 35 999,812 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 982,858 6 Stephenson 9-1 5-4A - 717,915 970,110 1,000,000 - 602,145 7 Westover 9-1 1-4A - 682,002 966,286 1,000,000 - 1,071 8 Baldwin 7-3 2-4A 3,414 504,172 907,625 1,000,000 - 4,384 9 Mary Persons 6-4 2-4A 1 222,760 696,118 999,997 3 2,387 10 Calhoun 6-4 7-4A - 18,084 533,147 999,121 879 481,400 11 West Laurens 7-3 3-4A - 8,613 785,253 995,520 4,480 779,881 12 North Hall 8-2 6-4A - 6,592 536,264 996,063 3,937 517,507 13 Adairsville 8-2 7-4A - 162,368 647,110 999,905 95 336,329 14 Hampton 7-3 4-4A - 6,485 532,565 999,434 566 14,086 15 Dougherty 7-3 1-4A - 146,358 650,843 999,932 68 27,103 16 Douglass 7-3 5-4A - 80,505 564,325 999,877 123 222,369 17 Gilmer 7-3 6-4A - 34,487 403,077 996,292 3,708 263,511 18 Spalding 6-4 2-4A - 222,291 678,430 999,783 217 - 19 North Clayton 7-3 4-4A - - 109,719 985,062 14,938 - 20 Oconee County 6-4 8-4A - 1,278 166,105 997,891 2,109 133,412 21 Woodland (Stockbridge) 7-3 4-4A - 100,410 578,864 999,812 188 3,056 22 White County 7-3 6-4A - 29,856 287,654 985,816 14,184 142,194 23 Northwest Whitfield 7-3 7-4A - 52,473 407,242 999,019 981 153,432 24 Harlem 7-3 3-4A - 38 120,999 780,610 219,390 120,168 25 Spencer 6-4 1-4A - 1,543 99,128 972,399 27,601 5,148 26 Howard 4-6 2-4A - 5,302 114,518 983,473 16,527 1,290 27 Heritage (Ringgold) 4-6 7-4A - 580 44,964 939,629 60,371 28,806 28 Bainbridge 4-6 1-4A - - 638 814,429 185,571 27 29 Cherokee Bluff 5-5 8-4A - - 16,506 712,974 287,026 16,506 30 Long County 4-6 3-4A - - 16,886 237,572 762,428 16,877 31 New Hampstead 4-6 3-4A - - 37,198 307,761 692,239 37,196 32 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-6 4-4A - - - 261,670 738,330 - 33 Westside (Macon) 3-7 2-4A - - 11 171,496 828,504 - 34 Pickens 3-7 6-4A - - 75,119 484,031 515,969 75,119 35 Shaw 4-6 1-4A - 1 2,045 621,382 378,618 1 36 McDonough 4-6 4-4A - - 1 245,540 754,460 - 37 Monroe 3-7 1-4A - 7 1,414 368,970 631,030 - 38 East Jackson 3-7 8-4A - - 1,003 193,171 806,829 1,003 39 Southeast Bulloch 4-6 3-4A - - 11,986 535,045 464,955 11,124 40 Columbus 3-7 1-4A - - - 5,793 994,207 - 41 Ridgeland 2-8 7-4A - - 33 4,033 995,967 33 42 Liberty County 3-7 3-4A - - 32,605 198,037 801,963 32,605 43 East Hall 3-7 8-4A - - 3 4,849 995,151 3 44 Luella 2-8 4-4A - - - 14,564 985,436 - 45 Windsor Forest 3-7 3-4A - 8 2,570 186,378 813,622 2,149 46 Dawson County 1-9 6-4A - - 1,669 2,509 997,491 1,669 47 Riverdale 2-8 4-4A - - - 81 999,919 - 48 Upson-Lee 0-10 2-4A - - - 20 999,980 - 49 North Springs 2-8 5-4A - - - 50 999,950 - 50 West Hall 2-8 8-4A - - - 9 999,991 - 51 Hardaway 0-10 1-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Southeast Whitfield 2-8 7-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Chestatee 0-10 6-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Salem 1-9 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 Fayette County 0-10 4-4A - - - 1 999,999 - 56 Stone Mountain 3-7 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Clarkston 1-9 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 3A 7A

6A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Toombs County KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Toombs County Pierce County Hart County KIPP Atlanta Collegiate First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Toombs County Northeast Pierce County Hapeville Charter Toombs County LaFayette Ringgold Northeast Pierce County Burke County Hapeville Charter Lumpkin County #1 1 81.71 5-0 Toombs County #32 22 41.77 2-2 Elbert County #17 23 39.98 2-3 Jackson #16 26 39.06 5-0 LaFayette #9 20 43.15 5-0 Ringgold #24 36 25.35 4-1 Murray County #25 30 35.04 3-2 Pike County #8 6 59.76 4-1 Northeast #5 5 63.35 4-1 Pierce County #28 39 22.79 2-3 Beach #21 16 48.94 2-3 Burke County #12 21 42.39 3-2 Lamar County #13 8 55.66 1-3 Hapeville Charter #20 24 39.41 3-2 Haralson County #29 34 27.44 0-5 North Murray #4 9 54.65 4-1 Lumpkin County Hart County Rockmart Columbia KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Hart County Hephzibah Thomson Rockmart Columbia Crisp County Appling County KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #3 2 70.99 6-0 Hart County #30 31 35.01 2-3 Callaway #19 17 47.86 3-2 Morgan County #14 12 53.02 4-1 Hephzibah #11 13 51.72 1-3 Thomson #22 18 46.55 3-2 Stephens County #27 29 35.98 2-3 Carver (Atlanta) #6 7 56.34 3-2 Rockmart #7 4 66.78 3-2 Columbia #26 15 49.14 1-5 Carver (Columbus) #23 14 49.78 2-3 Worth County #10 11 53.91 4-1 Crisp County #15 10 54.43 5-0 Appling County #18 25 39.37 3-2 Miller Grove #31 19 43.89 2-3 Washington County #2 3 70.33 4-1 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County 3-3A 5-0 81.71 1,000,000 983,939 937,743 851,769 696,574 0.44 Hart County 8-3A 6-0 70.99 1,000,000 929,396 772,061 444,948 131,700 6.59 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-3A 4-1 70.33 1,000,000 921,396 743,605 401,063 113,071 7.84 Columbia 6-3A 3-2 66.78 1,000,000 846,249 374,227 123,216 31,293 30.96 Pierce County 3-3A 4-1 63.35 1,000,000 759,824 410,016 78,474 16,988 57.87 Northeast 2-3A 4-1 59.76 1,000,000 689,424 193,240 37,363 5,085 195.66 Rockmart 7-3A 3-2 56.34 1,000,000 567,615 153,060 18,767 1,927 517.94 Lumpkin County 8-3A 4-1 54.65 999,994 444,789 108,141 13,161 1,056 945.97 Hapeville Charter 6-3A 1-3 55.66 999,989 235,562 71,411 7,818 724 1,380.22 Appling County 3-3A 5-0 54.43 1,000,000 292,500 59,104 7,072 587 1,702.58 Crisp County 1-3A 4-1 53.91 999,848 242,262 44,381 5,375 429 2,330.00 Hephzibah 4-3A 4-1 53.02 1,000,000 268,717 42,943 4,782 295 3,388.83 Thomson 4-3A 1-3 51.72 997,795 131,342 22,943 2,293 143 6,992.01 Worth County 1-3A 2-3 49.78 990,415 85,581 11,771 1,024 38 26,314.79 Burke County 4-3A 2-3 48.94 975,644 69,847 10,310 715 29 34,481.76 Carver (Columbus) 1-3A 1-5 49.14 690,372 35,296 5,121 490 23 43,477.26 Morgan County 8-3A 3-2 47.86 984,658 71,387 9,452 591 16 62,499.00 Ringgold 7-3A 5-0 43.15 1,000,000 153,995 12,132 446 11 90,908.09 Stephens County 8-3A 3-2 46.55 917,625 50,932 5,512 279 8 124,999.00 Washington County 4-3A 2-3 43.89 964,405 32,527 2,297 91 3 333,332.33 Lamar County 2-3A 3-2 42.39 997,201 39,659 3,160 94 - - LaFayette 7-3A 5-0 39.06 999,980 47,929 2,278 53 - - Elbert County 8-3A 2-2 41.77 854,395 20,331 1,217 47 - - Jackson 2-3A 2-3 39.98 943,233 16,727 937 25 - - Haralson County 5-3A 3-2 39.41 999,880 17,520 1,092 22 - - Miller Grove 6-3A 3-2 39.37 987,559 17,753 941 12 - - Franklin County 8-3A 3-2 38.91 508,161 5,169 207 5 - - Pike County 2-3A 3-2 35.04 985,933 7,537 225 2 - - Carver (Atlanta) 6-3A 2-3 35.98 683,927 5,063 181 1 - - Callaway 2-3A 2-3 35.01 845,298 5,290 158 1 - - Sumter County 1-3A 1-4 37.60 181,225 987 48 1 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-3A 2-3 33.99 413,745 1,745 57 - - - Temple 5-3A 2-3 30.95 318,364 496 12 - - - Murray County 7-3A 4-1 25.35 905,777 729 11 - - - North Murray 7-3A 0-5 27.44 227,070 203 5 - - - Beach 3-3A 2-3 22.79 506,590 180 1 - - - South Atlanta 6-3A 4-1 20.83 141,550 22 - - - - Rutland 2-3A 2-3 22.18 86,041 17 - - - - Sonoraville 7-3A 1-4 23.37 68,778 17 - - - - Cedar Grove 6-3A 0-5 25.56 24,440 13 - - - - Union County 7-3A 0-5 20.37 33,700 12 - - - - Coahulla Creek 7-3A 2-3 19.13 84,955 9 - - - - Central (Macon) 2-3A 3-2 18.36 105,617 4 - - - - Brantley County 3-3A 2-3 14.89 142,436 3 - - - - McNair 6-3A 1-3 18.73 32,075 3 - - - - Tattnall County 3-3A 2-3 15.06 254,956 2 - - - - Islands 3-3A 3-2 9.78 137,821 - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-3A 1-4 7.23 5,029 - - - - - Therrell 5-3A 2-4 23.44 3,381 - - - - - Kendrick 1-3A 2-3 6.79 120 - - - - - Southwest 2-3A 0-5 13.94 18 - - - - - Redan 6-3A 1-4 3.35 - - - - - - Butler 4-3A 3-2 -2.00 - - - - - - Towers 6-3A 2-4 -2.28 - - - - - - Jordan 1-3A 1-4 -10.66 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-3A 0-5 -19.28 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Toombs County 10-0 3-3A 748,545 999,997 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 985,573 2 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 9-1 5-3A 141,114 983,776 999,962 1,000,000 - 745,439 3 Hart County 10-0 8-3A 110,084 996,221 999,985 1,000,000 - 969,763 4 Lumpkin County 9-1 8-3A 169 547,856 939,347 999,994 6 2,211 5 Pierce County 9-1 3-3A - 729,180 999,744 1,000,000 - 4,135 6 Rockmart 8-2 7-3A - 740,228 992,554 1,000,000 - 838,746 7 Columbia 8-2 6-3A - 912,493 999,634 1,000,000 - 988,280 8 Northeast 9-1 2-3A - 883,585 999,171 1,000,000 - 982,957 9 Ringgold 9-1 7-3A 53 525,378 966,413 1,000,000 - 111,765 10 Crisp County 9-1 1-3A - 112,447 774,007 999,848 152 472,948 11 Thomson 7-3 4-3A - 25,330 531,967 997,795 2,205 324,541 12 Lamar County 8-2 2-3A - 4,854 505,344 997,201 2,799 1,149 13 Hapeville Charter 7-3 6-3A - 1,758 822,806 999,989 11 3,023 14 Hephzibah 8-2 4-3A - 189,530 873,557 1,000,000 - 506,063 15 Appling County 8-2 3-3A 34 182,320 977,115 1,000,000 - 10,292 16 LaFayette 8-2 7-3A 1 145,240 859,648 999,980 20 49,227 17 Jackson 6-4 2-3A - - 103,965 943,233 56,767 331 18 Miller Grove 6-4 6-3A - 116 53,953 987,559 12,441 7,815 19 Morgan County 5-5 8-3A - 11,172 312,136 984,658 15,342 15,694 20 Haralson County 4-6 5-3A - 3,471 180,032 999,880 120 37 21 Burke County 6-4 4-3A - - 178,712 975,644 24,356 96,121 22 Stephens County 5-5 8-3A - 1,480 91,291 917,625 82,375 11,067 23 Worth County 4-5 1-3A - 1,461 285,514 990,415 9,585 226,317 24 Murray County 6-4 7-3A - 124 19,482 905,777 94,223 193 25 Pike County 5-5 2-3A - 940 95,485 985,933 14,067 13,125 26 Carver (Columbus) 4-6 1-3A - - 273,855 690,372 309,628 273,855 27 Carver (Atlanta) 5-5 6-3A - - 903 683,927 316,073 868 28 Beach 5-5 3-3A - - 33 506,590 493,410 - 29 North Murray 4-6 7-3A - - 2 227,070 772,930 2 30 Callaway 4-6 2-3A - - 7,546 845,298 154,702 2,437 31 Washington County 4-6 4-3A - 3 79,303 964,405 35,595 72,091 32 Elbert County 3-7 8-3A - 1,033 45,970 854,395 145,605 1,129 33 Brantley County 4-6 3-3A - - - 142,436 857,564 - 34 Westside (Augusta) 4-6 4-3A - - 1,327 413,745 586,255 1,184 35 South Atlanta 5-5 6-3A - - 42 141,550 858,450 14 36 Rutland 4-6 2-3A - - 2 86,041 913,959 - 37 Sumter County 3-7 1-3A - - 26,880 181,225 818,775 26,880 38 Islands 4-6 3-3A - - - 137,821 862,179 - 39 Franklin County 3-7 8-3A - 6 1,817 508,161 491,839 55 40 Temple 2-8 5-3A - 1 335 318,364 681,636 - 41 Tattnall County 3-7 3-3A - - 1 254,956 745,044 - 42 Cedar Grove 2-8 6-3A - - - 24,440 975,560 - 43 Sonoraville 2-8 7-3A - - 66 68,778 931,222 66 44 Therrell 2-8 5-3A - - - 3,381 996,619 - 45 Central (Macon) 3-7 2-3A - - 9 105,617 894,383 1 46 Kendrick 3-7 1-3A - - - 120 999,880 - 47 McNair 2-8 6-3A - - - 32,075 967,925 - 48 Coahulla Creek 2-8 7-3A - - 85 84,955 915,045 1 49 Union County 1-9 7-3A - - - 33,700 966,300 - 50 Butler 3-7 4-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 51 Johnson (Savannah) 1-9 3-3A - - - 5,029 994,971 - 52 Southwest 0-10 2-3A - - - 18 999,982 - 53 Redan 1-9 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Cross Creek 0-10 4-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 Towers 5-5 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Jordan 3-7 1-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 2A 7A

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Semifinal Final Heard County Jeff Davis Jeff Davis Dublin Bleckley County Heard County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jeff Davis Fitzgerald Bremen Dublin Jeff Davis Swainsboro Commerce Fitzgerald Bremen Putnam County Cook Dublin #1 2 67.60 5-0 Jeff Davis #32 28 24.65 1-3 Bacon County #17 12 48.88 2-3 Swainsboro #16 23 33.66 2-3 Fannin County #9 10 52.56 4-0 Commerce #24 26 26.67 2-3 Gordon Lee #25 21 37.68 2-3 Vidalia #8 7 58.26 4-1 Fitzgerald #5 6 60.60 5-0 Bremen #28 33 14.60 2-3 Coosa #21 20 37.75 3-2 Rabun County #12 19 40.04 4-1 Putnam County #13 8 54.02 2-2 Cook #20 24 32.12 3-2 Pepperell #29 36 9.18 2-3 Jefferson County #4 3 67.45 4-1 Dublin Bleckley County Jasper County Thomasville Heard County Bleckley County Screven County Laney Jasper County Thomasville Model ACE Charter Heard County #3 4 64.12 4-1 Bleckley County #30 31 20.06 3-2 Washington #19 22 33.97 4-1 Social Circle #14 18 41.73 4-1 Screven County #11 14 47.53 2-3 Laney #22 16 46.21 2-2 Dodge County #27 17 43.50 1-4 Brooks County #6 9 53.43 3-2 Jasper County #7 5 61.79 4-1 Thomasville #26 27 26.19 1-3 Dade County #23 29 23.61 2-3 Mount Zion (Carrollton) #10 13 48.44 4-1 Model #15 11 50.21 5-0 ACE Charter #18 15 46.39 4-1 Berrien #31 35 9.69 3-2 Glenn Hills #2 1 75.42 5-0 Heard County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Heard County 6-2A 5-0 75.42 1,000,000 977,864 887,706 732,402 563,907 0.77 Jeff Davis 1-2A 5-0 67.60 1,000,000 927,391 685,684 375,550 151,713 5.59 Dublin 2-2A 4-1 67.45 1,000,000 921,923 679,533 350,446 141,510 6.07 Bleckley County 2-2A 4-1 64.12 1,000,000 886,922 571,417 237,345 73,822 12.55 Thomasville 1-2A 4-1 61.79 1,000,000 760,247 306,401 107,900 28,459 34.14 Bremen 6-2A 5-0 60.60 1,000,000 831,369 363,693 100,987 25,772 37.80 Fitzgerald 1-2A 4-1 58.26 1,000,000 644,902 191,331 49,883 9,869 100.33 Jasper County 4-2A 3-2 53.43 1,000,000 553,221 95,341 16,386 1,954 510.77 Cook 1-2A 2-2 54.02 1,000,000 230,873 54,674 9,378 1,179 847.18 Commerce 8-2A 4-0 52.56 1,000,000 410,219 59,165 9,499 1,097 910.58 ACE Charter 2-2A 5-0 50.21 1,000,000 197,442 30,027 3,708 322 3,104.59 Model 6-2A 4-1 48.44 1,000,000 196,385 21,062 2,200 148 6,755.76 Swainsboro 2-2A 2-3 48.88 1,000,000 83,323 13,668 1,384 93 10,751.69 Laney 4-2A 2-3 47.53 1,000,000 106,477 14,820 1,273 59 16,948.15 Berrien 1-2A 4-1 46.39 1,000,000 67,888 9,144 693 45 22,221.22 Dodge County 2-2A 2-2 46.21 999,988 56,325 7,003 592 39 25,640.03 Brooks County 1-2A 1-4 43.50 999,937 37,553 2,447 122 6 166,665.67 Putnam County 4-2A 4-1 40.04 1,000,000 39,099 2,537 100 3 333,332.33 Screven County 3-2A 4-1 41.73 1,000,000 25,650 2,750 113 2 499,999.00 Vidalia 2-2A 2-3 37.68 999,992 13,528 438 10 1 999,999.00 Rabun County 8-2A 3-2 37.75 999,984 11,554 552 22 - - Social Circle 4-2A 4-1 33.97 1,000,000 8,835 319 5 - - Pepperell 6-2A 3-2 32.12 1,000,000 3,668 101 1 - - East Laurens 2-2A 1-4 30.18 473,068 637 23 1 - - Fannin County 7-2A 2-3 33.66 999,858 3,582 136 - - - Gordon Lee 7-2A 2-3 26.67 995,699 1,207 14 - - - Dade County 7-2A 1-3 26.19 988,253 945 7 - - - Mount Zion (Carrollton) 6-2A 2-3 23.61 1,000,000 647 4 - - - Bacon County 1-2A 1-3 24.65 549,385 146 3 - - - Washington 5-2A 3-2 20.06 798,971 111 - - - - Coosa 6-2A 2-3 14.60 988,458 30 - - - - Metter 3-2A 0-5 23.01 128,979 20 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-2A 3-2 9.69 845,061 10 - - - - Utopian Academy 5-2A 2-1 12.25 486,348 6 - - - - Jefferson County 4-2A 2-3 9.18 581,553 1 - - - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-2A 1-4 1.05 68,279 - - - - - Oglethorpe County 8-2A 0-4 5.83 61,735 - - - - - Chattooga 7-2A 0-5 7.24 31,162 - - - - - Bryan County 3-2A 0-5 6.68 3,286 - - - - - Armuchee 6-2A 0-5 -21.84 2 - - - - - Savannah 3-2A 0-5 -7.35 1 - - - - - Josey 4-2A 1-4 -17.66 1 - - - - - Banks County 8-2A 3-3 16.39 - - - - - - Gordon Central 7-2A 0-5 -16.16 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Jeff Davis 10-0 1-2A 272,662 974,928 999,876 1,000,000 - 647,704 2 Heard County 10-0 6-2A 566,761 998,945 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 880,315 3 Bleckley County 9-1 2-2A 76,800 973,503 999,849 1,000,000 - 41,831 4 Dublin 9-1 2-2A 27,586 984,377 999,942 1,000,000 - 913,358 5 Bremen 9-1 6-2A 42,808 984,087 999,997 1,000,000 - 115,902 6 Jasper County 8-2 4-2A - 763,126 996,820 1,000,000 - 865,498 7 Thomasville 8-2 1-2A 11,529 711,980 994,275 1,000,000 - 288,071 8 Fitzgerald 8-2 1-2A 1,681 641,375 986,056 1,000,000 - 29,002 9 Commerce 9-1 8-2A 20 560,152 984,788 1,000,000 - 65,734 10 Model 8-2 6-2A - 80,227 969,608 1,000,000 - 3,601 11 Laney 7-3 4-2A - 1,486 824,704 1,000,000 - 65,730 12 Putnam County 8-2 4-2A - 51,607 732,345 1,000,000 - 31,436 13 Cook 5-5 1-2A 17 91,089 694,647 1,000,000 - 33,200 14 Screven County 8-2 3-2A - 1,190 617,227 1,000,000 - 20,231 15 ACE Charter 7-3 2-2A 133 134,370 842,684 1,000,000 - 26,192 16 Fannin County 7-3 7-2A - - 689,934 999,858 142 689,934 17 Swainsboro 5-5 2-2A - 3,620 259,191 1,000,000 - 13,531 18 Berrien 6-4 1-2A 3 27,750 435,694 1,000,000 - 1,010 19 Social Circle 6-4 4-2A - 12,510 486,575 1,000,000 - 4,681 20 Pepperell 5-5 6-2A - 89 62,355 1,000,000 - 141 21 Rabun County 6-4 8-2A - 74 58,152 999,984 16 3,483 22 Dodge County 4-6 2-2A - 3,503 189,648 999,988 12 5,047 23 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 4-6 6-2A - - 7,703 1,000,000 - - 24 Gordon Lee 5-5 7-2A - - 82,537 995,699 4,301 82,537 25 Vidalia 3-7 2-2A - 4 4,262 999,992 8 41 26 Dade County 4-6 7-2A - - 73,826 988,253 11,747 73,825 27 Brooks County 1-9 1-2A - 8 5,825 999,937 63 1,013 28 Coosa 3-7 6-2A - - 2 988,458 11,542 - 29 Jefferson County 3-7 4-2A - - - 581,553 418,447 - 30 Washington 4-6 5-2A - - 1,117 798,971 201,029 1,117 31 Glenn Hills 3-7 4-2A - - 8 845,061 154,939 - 32 Bacon County 1-8 1-2A - - 1 549,385 450,615 - 33 East Laurens 1-9 2-2A - - - 473,068 526,932 - 34 Metter 2-8 3-2A - - 255 128,979 871,021 255 35 Utopian Academy 2-6 5-2A - - 54 486,348 513,652 34 36 Chattooga 2-8 7-2A - - 30 31,162 968,838 30 37 Oglethorpe County 0-10 8-2A - - - 61,735 938,265 - 38 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 1-9 7-2A - - 13 68,279 931,721 13 39 Josey 1-9 4-2A - - - 1 999,999 - 40 Bryan County 1-9 3-2A - - - 3,286 996,714 - 41 Armuchee 0-10 6-2A - - - 2 999,998 - 42 Savannah 0-10 3-2A - - - 1 999,999 - 43 Gordon Central 0-10 7-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - 44 Banks County 6-4 8-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A 7A

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Semifinal Final Johnson County Taylor County Taylor County Charlton County Lincoln County Johnson County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Taylor County Emanuel County Institute Macon County Charlton County Taylor County Treutlen Emanuel County Institute Wheeler County Macon County Portal Charlton County Randolph-Clay #1 2 46.50 5-0 Taylor County #32 26 21.78 1-4 Seminole County #17 15 29.72 4-1 Washington-Wilkes #16 16 29.39 4-1 Treutlen #9 9 37.59 2-3 Emanuel County Institute #24 27 21.12 2-4 Miller County #25 34 13.74 3-2 Georgia Military Prep #8 12 31.07 1-3 Wheeler County #5 7 38.79 4-0 Macon County #28 24 22.09 1-4 Greene County #21 28 20.99 1-4 Jenkins County #12 20 26.84 5-1 Portal #13 6 42.65 3-1-1 Charlton County #20 23 24.84 3-2 Telfair County #29 11 31.19 1-4 Early County #4 8 38.13 5-0 Randolph-Clay Lincoln County Bowdon Clinch County Johnson County Lincoln County Warren County McIntosh County Academy Bowdon Clinch County Trion Mitchell County Johnson County #3 3 46.02 3-2 Lincoln County #30 17 29.27 2-2 Irwin County #19 21 26.09 4-1 Schley County #14 18 28.44 3-2 Warren County #11 14 30.40 3-3 McIntosh County Academy #22 38 9.71 3-2 Chattahoochee County #27 31 16.30 2-3 Wilkinson County #6 5 43.37 3-3 Bowdon #7 4 43.47 3-2 Clinch County #26 33 14.96 5-1 Claxton #23 22 24.89 2-4 Manchester #10 10 36.71 5-1 Trion #15 19 28.25 4-1 Montgomery County #18 13 30.77 4-1 Mitchell County #31 29 20.27 2-3 Hawkinsville #2 1 46.99 5-0 Johnson County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Johnson County 5-1A 5-0 46.99 1,000,000 839,233 634,126 430,685 255,236 2.92 Taylor County 6-1A 5-0 46.50 1,000,000 843,813 648,807 443,894 252,901 2.95 Lincoln County 8-1A 3-2 46.02 999,997 774,862 519,124 299,935 168,303 4.94 Bowdon 7-1A 3-3 43.37 1,000,000 686,835 377,667 182,129 86,492 10.56 Clinch County 2-1A 3-2 43.47 999,995 628,636 342,646 164,623 77,966 11.83 Charlton County 2-1A 3-1-1 42.65 999,965 532,868 278,767 125,844 56,530 16.69 Macon County 6-1A 4-0 38.79 1,000,000 642,415 327,778 122,208 40,143 23.91 Randolph-Clay 1-1A 5-0 38.13 1,000,000 570,345 248,384 86,149 27,242 35.71 Trion 7-1A 5-1 36.71 1,000,000 472,820 165,853 52,341 14,866 66.27 Emanuel County Institute 3-1A 2-3 37.59 998,855 341,001 131,149 41,817 12,974 76.08 Wheeler County 4-1A 1-3 31.07 994,986 195,577 45,661 8,412 1,439 693.93 Mitchell County 2-1A 4-1 30.77 999,935 152,337 35,610 6,334 1,061 941.51 McIntosh County Academy 3-1A 3-3 30.40 999,192 172,669 38,300 6,701 1,029 970.82 Washington-Wilkes 8-1A 4-1 29.72 996,116 147,328 30,852 5,015 740 1,350.35 Treutlen 4-1A 4-1 29.39 997,047 149,888 30,777 4,686 628 1,591.36 Montgomery County 3-1A 4-1 28.25 999,735 162,312 31,094 4,566 585 1,708.40 Early County 1-1A 1-4 31.19 783,028 70,430 18,677 3,214 546 1,830.50 Warren County 8-1A 3-2 28.44 991,939 121,635 22,981 3,209 414 2,414.46 Portal 3-1A 5-1 26.84 999,997 128,551 21,515 2,689 312 3,204.13 Irwin County 2-1A 2-2 29.27 946,197 77,548 15,356 2,189 291 3,435.43 Schley County 6-1A 4-1 26.09 999,988 102,952 16,049 1,849 175 5,713.29 Telfair County 4-1A 3-2 24.84 969,364 45,269 6,244 590 55 18,180.82 Manchester 7-1A 2-4 24.89 972,770 41,443 4,857 470 42 23,808.52 Greene County 8-1A 1-4 22.09 710,992 15,638 1,543 107 10 99,999.00 Jenkins County 5-1A 1-4 20.99 855,066 16,061 1,326 78 6 166,665.67 Seminole County 1-1A 1-4 21.78 815,177 17,776 1,616 106 5 199,999.00 Hawkinsville 4-1A 2-3 20.27 755,880 12,120 1,011 60 5 199,999.00 Miller County 1-1A 2-4 21.12 782,333 14,146 1,205 71 4 249,999.00 Claxton 3-1A 5-1 14.96 995,120 5,718 250 9 - - Lake Oconee Academy 8-1A 5-1 15.40 922,622 5,264 236 6 - - Turner County 4-1A 1-4 18.08 232,553 1,967 143 6 - - Wilkinson County 5-1A 2-3 16.30 486,342 3,220 179 5 - - Georgia Military Prep 5-1A 3-2 13.74 835,869 3,572 115 1 - - Chattahoochee County 6-1A 3-2 9.71 991,921 2,007 52 1 - - Glascock County 5-1A 1-4 12.36 343,725 860 22 1 - - B.E.S.T. Academy 7-1A 3-2 10.84 437,718 649 22 - - - Dooly County 4-1A 1-4 13.27 104,483 228 6 - - - Wilcox County 4-1A 0-5 6.47 5,297 5 - - - - Marion County 6-1A 1-4 1.41 22,944 1 - - - - Hancock Central 5-1A 1-3 -1.10 11,144 1 - - - - Terrell County 1-1A 3-2 -3.10 39,152 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-1A 3-2 -29.03 833 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-1A 1-4 -6.73 702 - - - - - Lanier County 2-1A 0-5 6.52 515 - - - - - Pelham 1-1A 1-4 -5.33 472 - - - - - Atkinson County 2-1A 0-5 0.23 29 - - - - - Crawford County 6-1A 0-5 -18.88 5 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-1A 5-1 21.89 - - - - - - Towns County 8-1A 3-3 -0.58 - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-1A 2-3 -1.69 - - - - - - Calhoun County 1-1A 1-5 -3.00 - - - - - - Greenville 7-1A 1-4 -23.44 - - - - - - Scintilla Charter Academy 2-1A 0-3 -33.28 - - - - - - Southwest Georgia STEM 1-1A 0-4 -40.81 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Taylor County 10-0 6-1A 798,075 999,930 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 673,526 2 Johnson County 10-0 5-1A 14,412 996,232 999,942 1,000,000 - 952,496 3 Lincoln County 8-2 8-1A 1,158 775,774 978,926 999,997 3 838,954 4 Randolph-Clay 10-0 1-1A 375 780,071 973,169 1,000,000 - 679,002 5 Macon County 9-1 6-1A 181,125 908,774 998,164 1,000,000 - 296,391 6 Bowdon 7-3 7-1A 4 660,731 974,119 1,000,000 - 718,730 7 Clinch County 8-2 2-1A 2 433,812 886,564 999,995 5 527,394 8 Wheeler County 7-3 4-1A - 202,755 669,681 994,986 5,014 511,093 9 Emanuel County Institute 6-4 3-1A 8 137,174 703,219 998,855 1,145 556,994 10 Trion 8-2 7-1A 92 537,640 965,632 1,000,000 - 249,393 11 McIntosh County Academy 6-4 3-1A 7 152,262 573,977 999,192 808 214,605 12 Portal 7-3 3-1A 234 224,758 675,096 999,997 3 95,462 13 Charlton County 7-2-1 2-1A - 259,355 801,511 999,965 35 385,338 14 Warren County 6-4 8-1A 15 128,330 485,558 991,939 8,061 75,094 15 Montgomery County 6-4 3-1A 4,111 262,759 684,281 999,735 265 129,680 16 Treutlen 8-2 4-1A - 150,767 619,606 997,047 2,953 107,658 17 Washington-Wilkes 7-3 8-1A 42 137,452 546,905 996,116 3,884 68,126 18 Mitchell County 7-3 2-1A 5 97,118 575,141 999,935 65 43,648 19 Schley County 7-3 6-1A 335 138,628 747,420 999,988 12 29,971 20 Telfair County 7-3 4-1A - 2,817 331,180 969,364 30,636 295,404 21 Jenkins County 5-5 5-1A - - 37,487 855,066 144,934 37,468 22 Chattahoochee County 6-4 6-1A - 918 66,198 991,921 8,079 96 23 Manchester 4-6 7-1A - 753 47,598 972,770 27,230 31,041 24 Miller County 5-5 1-1A - - 15,445 782,333 217,667 15,085 25 Georgia Military Prep 6-4 5-1A - 2 6,009 835,869 164,131 1,417 26 Claxton 5-5 3-1A - 2,777 56,618 995,120 4,880 3,259 27 Wilkinson County 5-5 5-1A - - 8,572 486,342 513,658 8,539 28 Greene County 3-7 8-1A - 588 33,760 710,992 289,008 16,213 29 Early County 4-6 1-1A - - 256,930 783,028 216,972 256,927 30 Irwin County 4-5 2-1A - 6,901 105,806 946,197 53,803 43,609 31 Hawkinsville 4-6 4-1A - 338 63,037 755,880 244,120 53,321 32 Seminole County 3-7 1-1A - 41 52,415 815,177 184,823 48,978 33 Lake Oconee Academy 5-5 8-1A - 542 26,336 922,622 77,378 1,613 34 B.E.S.T. Academy 5-5 7-1A - 1 930 437,718 562,282 836 35 Terrell County 4-6 1-1A - - 4 39,152 960,848 4 36 Glascock County 3-7 5-1A - - 187 343,725 656,275 75 37 Turner County 2-8 4-1A - - 30,468 232,553 767,447 30,467 38 Marion County 2-8 6-1A - - 16 22,944 977,056 16 39 Dooly County 2-8 4-1A - - 2,009 104,483 895,517 1,993 40 Lanier County 1-9 2-1A - - 11 515 999,485 11 41 Hancock Central 2-8 5-1A - - 5 11,144 988,856 5 42 Central (Talbotton) 3-7 6-1A - - - 833 999,167 - 43 Crawford County 1-9 6-1A - - - 5 999,995 - 44 Pelham 1-9 1-1A - - 4 472 999,528 4 45 Wilcox County 0-10 4-1A - - 64 5,297 994,703 64 46 Atkinson County 0-10 2-1A - - - 29 999,971 - 47 Greenville 2-8 7-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 48 Twiggs County 1-9 5-1A - - - 702 999,298 - 49 Baconton Charter 8-2 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Towns County 5-5 8-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 51 Calhoun County 3-7 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Pataula Charter 4-4 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Scintilla Charter Academy 1-6 2-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Southwest Georgia STEM 1-8 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - Private 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.