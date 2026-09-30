AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections: Cartersville, Blessed Trinity in close 5A race

Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Blessed Trinity quarterback Luke Ray passes against Marist during the first half of their game Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Blessed Trinity quarterback Luke Ray passes against Marist during the first half of their game Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
59 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class 7A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carrollton
Valdosta
Valdosta
Westlake
Carrollton
Newton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Brookwood
Colquitt County
Westlake
Valdosta
Camden County
Harrison
Brookwood
Colquitt County
East Coweta
Westlake
North Gwinnett
#1
3
94.35
5-0
Valdosta
#32
28
63.17
4-1
Etowah
#17
19
72.17
3-2
McEachern
#16
21
70.56
4-2
Camden County
#9
10
79.77
4-1
Harrison
#24
18
72.47
4-2
Parkview
#25
27
63.29
3-2
Hillgrove
#8
7
85.52
6-0
Brookwood
#5
8
83.01
3-2
Colquitt County
#28
29
62.75
3-3
North Forsyth
#21
17
72.60
4-2
Archer
#12
13
76.40
5-1
East Coweta
#13
5
88.83
5-0
Westlake
#20
22
70.28
5-1
Richmond Hill
#29
34
54.62
2-2
Dacula
#4
6
87.79
5-0
North Gwinnett
Carrollton
Buford
Grayson
Newton
Carrollton
Marietta
Buford
North Cobb
Lowndes
Grayson
Peachtree Ridge
Newton
#3
1
100.03
6-0
Carrollton
#30
31
57.19
1-4
Collins Hill
#19
16
72.80
3-2
Marietta
#14
26
64.41
6-0
South Forsyth
#11
4
93.98
5-0
Buford
#22
23
67.99
2-4
Lambert
#27
24
65.34
2-3
Walton
#6
9
81.12
3-1
North Cobb
#7
15
74.66
5-0
Lowndes
#26
25
65.22
3-2
South Gwinnett
#23
20
70.92
3-2
Douglas County
#10
11
77.31
2-3
Grayson
#15
12
77.08
6-0
Peachtree Ridge
#18
14
75.58
4-2
North Paulding
#31
35
53.41
3-3
Paulding County
#2
2
96.09
5-0
Newton

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carrollton2-7A6-0100.031,000,000945,218824,349580,812409,9491.44
Newton4-7A5-096.091,000,000913,427735,728401,492222,2143.50
Valdosta1-7A5-094.351,000,000915,354716,975477,100202,7313.93
Buford8-7A5-093.981,000,000736,548359,558180,23580,76511.38
Westlake2-7A5-088.831,000,000626,156276,237101,13029,83932.51
North Gwinnett7-7A5-087.791,000,000685,991331,972108,88628,66133.89
Brookwood7-7A6-085.521,000,000607,178243,35365,44214,12469.80
Colquitt County1-7A3-283.011,000,000477,118153,85434,1185,796171.53
North Cobb5-7A3-181.12999,997365,52788,80017,1592,554390.54
Harrison3-7A4-179.771,000,000322,10461,32310,6661,420703.23
Peachtree Ridge7-7A6-077.081,000,000222,96743,7105,4755221,914.71
East Coweta2-7A5-176.401,000,000261,36141,5345,5724752,104.26
Grayson4-7A2-377.31999,922143,31827,6443,5523882,576.32
Lowndes1-7A5-074.661,000,000177,29327,6892,9152084,806.69
North Paulding5-7A4-275.58999,99797,32716,8281,8501596,288.31
Marietta5-7A3-272.80997,49456,5617,7366214323,254.81
Archer4-7A4-272.60999,96557,8637,8505963330,302.03
Parkview7-7A4-272.47999,99857,2205,4594423231,249.00
McEachern3-7A3-272.17999,75061,4856,8815663132,257.06
Richmond Hill1-7A5-170.281,000,00076,5067,5405031952,630.58
Camden County1-7A4-270.561,000,00055,8485,9713601758,822.53
Douglas County2-7A3-270.92999,93344,2213,8803071283,332.33
Lambert6-7A2-467.99971,03222,5981,622803333,332.33
South Forsyth6-7A6-064.41999,73717,3411,010402499,999.00
South Gwinnett4-7A3-265.22993,11615,129760322499,999.00
Hillgrove3-7A3-263.29990,27310,418378101999,999.00
Walton5-7A2-365.34921,56012,33170321--
Etowah5-7A4-163.17892,8247,1873109--
North Forsyth6-7A3-362.75878,5646,0292867--
West Forsyth6-7A2-458.83418,381864352--
Dacula8-7A2-254.62710,49658811---
Paulding County5-7A3-353.41541,1442765---
Collins Hill8-7A1-457.19337,1862475---
Denmark6-7A3-354.65317,9062332---
Norcross7-7A2-355.38175,4831262---
Kennesaw Mountain3-7A4-144.33441,28123----
Pebblebrook3-7A2-345.46191,85110----
North Atlanta3-7A2-346.19101,1945----
Mill Creek8-7A1-448.5542,6613----
Campbell3-7A1-342.7717,8021----
Rockdale County4-7A3-341.7057,763-----
Cherokee5-7A1-444.042,061-----
Central Gwinnett8-7A1-436.83562-----
Duluth7-7A0-537.4427-----
Northgate2-7A0-540.6926-----
Wheeler5-7A0-435.7014-----
Forsyth Central6-7A0-627.73------
Discovery8-7A0-524.03------
Seckinger8-7A0-522.59------
Berkmar7-7A0-6-6.95------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Valdosta10-01-7A800,134999,656999,9951,000,000-752,946
2Newton10-04-7A119,768994,847999,8491,000,000-915,545
3Carrollton10-02-7A74,729997,001999,9761,000,000-764,211
4North Gwinnett10-07-7A65809,238983,0171,000,000-569,173
5Colquitt County7-31-7A1,030555,087886,6751,000,000-197,592
6North Cobb9-15-7A-388,912819,221999,9973512,096
7Lowndes8-21-7A1,053330,245734,8891,000,000-31,985
8Brookwood9-17-7A184769,006978,3341,000,000-338,059
9Harrison9-13-7A-470,170914,0911,000,000-672,685
10Grayson6-44-7A-48,594471,642999,9227856,564
11Buford10-08-7A-119,021992,4241,000,000-990,849
12East Coweta7-32-7A177412,959915,6981,000,000-14,112
13Westlake8-22-7A2,757499,836911,1181,000,000-217,654
14South Forsyth10-06-7A-9,999617,535999,737263607,754
15Peachtree Ridge8-27-7A9305,759923,0001,000,000-83,445
16Camden County5-51-7A752,389329,6731,000,000-9,127
17McEachern7-33-7A-29,586374,585999,750250282,925
18North Paulding7-35-7A-7,838494,714999,9973430,605
19Marietta7-35-7A-4142,777997,4942,50640,509
20Richmond Hill5-51-7A87184,480610,1101,000,000-8,350
21Archer6-44-7A-6,476235,784999,9653521,908
22Lambert6-46-7A--112,376971,03228,968112,355
23Douglas County5-52-7A-5,88496,845999,933674,022
24Parkview6-47-7A-2,29847,816999,99829,300
25Hillgrove6-43-7A-2849,734990,2739,72744,247
26South Gwinnett5-54-7A-58439,660993,1166,8845,982
27Walton5-55-7A--11,942921,56078,4403,095
28North Forsyth5-56-7A--84,158878,564121,43684,140
29Dacula6-48-7A--3,728710,496289,5043,728
30Collins Hill5-58-7A--4,685337,186662,8144,685
31Paulding County5-55-7A---541,144458,856-
32Etowah5-55-7A-10317,131892,824107,17613,695
33West Forsyth4-66-7A--155,062418,381581,619155,062
34Pebblebrook4-63-7A--50191,851808,14950
35Norcross4-67-7A--23175,483824,51723
36Rockdale County3-74-7A--157,763942,2371
37Kennesaw Mountain5-53-7A--177441,281558,71916
38North Atlanta4-63-7A--42101,194898,80642
39Denmark3-76-7A--40,689317,906682,09440,689
40Mill Creek3-78-7A--73642,661957,339736
41Cherokee2-85-7A---2,061997,939-
42Central Gwinnett3-78-7A--2562999,4382
43Campbell2-83-7A--3517,802982,19835
44Northgate0-102-7A--126999,9741
45Duluth1-97-7A---27999,973-
46Wheeler0-105-7A---14999,986-
47Discovery1-98-7A----1,000,000-
48Forsyth Central0-106-7A----1,000,000-
49Berkmar0-107-7A----1,000,000-
50Seckinger0-108-7A----1,000,000-

Class 6A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Lee County
Thomas County Central
East Paulding
Jackson County
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomas County Central
Creekside
Coffee
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Milton
Creekside
Coffee
Tift County
Mountain View
East Paulding
#1
1
109.62
5-0
Thomas County Central
#32
54
25.24
2-3
Chamblee
#17
16
62.07
4-1
Woodward Academy
#16
9
80.36
3-2
Gainesville
#9
8
80.70
4-1
Milton
#24
19
58.48
3-3
New Manchester
#25
20
58.46
3-2
Brunswick
#8
7
81.89
4-1
Creekside
#5
3
88.81
5-0
Coffee
#28
35
44.16
3-2
Loganville
#21
15
65.98
3-2
Tift County
#12
27
53.81
4-1
Heritage (Conyers)
#13
25
55.47
2-3
Habersham Central
#20
24
56.88
3-2
Mountain View
#29
33
45.41
3-2
Northside (Columbus)
#4
4
87.43
5-0
East Paulding
Jackson County
Hughes
Roswell
Lee County
Jackson County
Effingham County
Hughes
Clarke Central
Sequoyah
Roswell
Houston County
Lee County
#3
10
77.06
5-0
Jackson County
#30
22
57.72
3-2
Creekview
#19
34
45.27
4-2
Shiloh
#14
18
60.93
3-2
Effingham County
#11
12
68.75
4-1
Hughes
#22
17
61.34
4-1
Lassiter
#27
40
41.59
4-1
Dunwoody
#6
14
67.05
4-1
Clarke Central
#7
5
83.99
4-1
Sequoyah
#26
21
58.37
2-3
Newnan
#23
29
52.96
3-2
Bradwell Institute
#10
6
82.22
4-1
Roswell
#15
13
67.43
4-1
Kell
#18
11
75.84
2-2
Houston County
#31
38
42.11
3-2
Walnut Grove
#2
2
94.23
4-1
Lee County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central2-6A5-0109.621,000,000992,122969,012913,682835,4560.20
Lee County2-6A4-194.231,000,000947,974773,628477,35299,9179.01
Coffee2-6A5-088.811,000,000900,062540,582214,07729,40233.01
East Paulding5-6A5-087.431,000,000911,236509,419105,99217,54955.98
Sequoyah6-6A4-183.991,000,000702,035251,07386,0316,560151.44
Roswell7-6A4-182.221,000,000563,069164,77647,8983,243307.36
Creekside3-6A4-181.89999,999607,309141,22141,4922,886345.50
Jackson County8-6A5-077.061,000,000724,758321,69652,6361,876532.05
Milton7-6A4-180.701,000,000486,557125,37430,9551,778561.43
Gainesville7-6A3-280.36999,629276,60183,95219,6961,103905.62
Houston County2-6A2-275.84998,164164,15741,2666,2061845,433.78
Clarke Central8-6A4-167.05999,999274,46834,0721,7091855,554.56
Hughes3-6A4-168.75999,845127,22116,2781,2971758,822.53
Kell6-6A4-167.43999,79386,08511,0115358124,999.00
Woodward Academy3-6A4-162.07999,80535,6412,6131022499,999.00
Tift County2-6A3-265.98978,22752,3265,8632111999,999.00
Effingham County1-6A3-260.93988,80822,9051,79440--
Lassiter6-6A4-161.34935,08620,2571,40834--
Brunswick1-6A3-258.46936,92811,38861217--
Mountain View8-6A3-256.88988,20215,09482811--
New Manchester5-6A3-358.48988,55816,3039147--
Habersham Central8-6A2-355.47990,19813,8985156--
Newnan3-6A2-358.37926,80713,5806935--
Heritage (Conyers)4-6A4-153.81999,94913,6305675--
Creekview6-6A3-257.72862,9068,7594521--
Bradwell Institute1-6A3-252.96973,6266,6182331--
Lanier7-6A2-357.26134,5221,037451--
Rome6-6A0-553.57228,893712251--
Veterans2-6A4-151.80529,3281,18029---
Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-355.0766,15823812---
Shiloh4-6A4-245.27998,20588911---
Loganville8-6A3-244.16655,99943011---
Dunwoody4-6A4-141.59929,2634294---
Northside (Columbus)3-6A3-245.41576,1284533---
Glynn Academy1-6A2-345.49252,4801293---
Walnut Grove8-6A3-242.11572,6961512---
Hiram5-6A2-443.31308,714732---
Alexander5-6A2-445.76105,312321---
South Effingham1-6A4-141.86559,532148----
McIntosh3-6A1-342.23165,02837----
Cedar Shoals8-6A2-338.12181,3386----
Tri-Cities3-6A2-232.8015,1281----
Grovetown1-6A1-435.624,0451----
Woodstock6-6A1-441.509531----
Chamblee4-6A2-325.24101,573-----
Decatur4-6A1-422.5015,998-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A2-322.5912,656-----
Lovejoy3-6A1-438.469,235-----
South Cobb5-6A3-129.213,960-----
Greenbrier1-6A1-436.902,065-----
Pope6-6A3-239.642,009-----
Alcovy4-6A1-424.321,214-----
Chapel Hill5-6A1-436.33609-----
Morrow3-6A2-224.91417-----
Alpharetta7-6A1-436.4410-----
Apalachee8-6A1-428.262-----
South Paulding5-6A0-533.561-----
River Ridge6-6A0-529.41------
Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-522.32------
Johns Creek7-6A1-420.98------
Osborne5-6A1-311.92------
Riverwood7-6A0-49.80------
Midtown4-6A0-57.40------
Meadowcreek4-6A1-42.83------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Thomas County Central10-02-6A890,781999,9971,000,0001,000,000-969,537
2Lee County9-12-6A49,688998,448999,9951,000,000-1,413
3Jackson County10-08-6A36,740999,300999,9991,000,000-756,525
4East Paulding10-05-6A113999,9171,000,0001,000,000-997,561
5Coffee8-22-6A22,670971,532999,9521,000,000-27,793
6Clarke Central8-28-6A6704,397983,900999,9991242,806
7Sequoyah9-16-6A-727,495985,2321,000,000-842,018
8Creekside9-13-6A-656,918989,496999,9991859,463
9Milton8-27-6A-337,301944,4771,000,000-317,272
10Roswell8-27-6A-395,524952,8421,000,000-394,749
11Hughes8-23-6A-75,441683,637999,845155109,114
12Heritage (Conyers)9-14-6A-76814,229999,94951808,446
13Habersham Central6-48-6A-30,049434,284990,1989,802619
14Effingham County8-21-6A-2579,524988,80811,192578,579
15Kell8-26-6A-46,496725,995999,793207145,742
16Gainesville7-37-6A-23,618541,804999,629371287,515
17Woodward Academy7-33-6A-17,073420,822999,80519530,537
18Houston County5-52-6A214,917420,907998,1641,8361,249
19Shiloh8-24-6A--145,362998,2051,79561,202
20Mountain View7-38-6A-111344,303988,20211,798-
21Tift County5-52-6A-1,282141,420978,22721,7738
22Lassiter8-26-6A-7443,071935,08664,9149,674
23Bradwell Institute7-31-6A-3241,584973,62626,37440,851
24New Manchester7-35-6A--3,624988,55811,4421,883
25Brunswick7-31-6A--371,799936,92863,072371,788
26Newnan5-53-6A-172,745926,80773,193885
27Dunwoody7-34-6A--130,963929,26370,737130,249
28Loganville5-58-6A-114,051655,999344,00139
29Northside (Columbus)6-43-6A--559576,128423,872-
30Creekview6-46-6A--6,158862,906137,0942,548
31Walnut Grove4-68-6A-43,070572,696427,30410
32Chamblee6-44-6A---101,573898,427-
33Glynn Academy5-51-6A--7,556252,480747,5207,524
34Veterans4-62-6A--628529,328470,672-
35Alexander5-55-6A--556105,312894,688556
36Lanier5-57-6A--470134,522865,478464
37South Effingham5-51-6A-134,566559,532440,4681,067
38Rome3-76-6A--14228,893771,10714
39Hiram4-65-6A---308,714691,286-
40McIntosh4-63-6A--9165,028834,9721
41Northside (Warner Robins)2-82-6A--1366,158933,842-
42Chapel Hill4-65-6A---609999,391-
43Decatur3-74-6A--215,998984,0022
44Lovejoy3-73-6A---9,235990,765-
45Cedar Shoals2-88-6A--84181,338818,6621
46Greenbrier3-71-6A--242,065997,93524
47Tri-Cities3-73-6A--215,128984,872-
48Alpharetta3-77-6A---10999,990-
49Woodstock2-86-6A---953999,047-
50Pope3-76-6A--42,009997,9914
51Lakeside (Atlanta)3-74-6A--10012,656987,344100
52Alcovy3-74-6A--11,214998,7861
53Grovetown2-81-6A--1674,045995,955167
54Johns Creek2-87-6A----1,000,000-
55South Paulding2-85-6A---1999,999-
56Apalachee1-98-6A---2999,998-
57South Cobb3-75-6A---3,960996,040-
58Morrow2-83-6A---417999,583-
59Midtown1-94-6A----1,000,000-
60Osborne1-95-6A----1,000,000-
61Lakeside (Evans)0-101-6A----1,000,000-
62Riverwood0-107-6A----1,000,000-
63River Ridge0-106-6A----1,000,000-
64Meadowcreek1-94-6A----1,000,000-

Class 5A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Blessed Trinity
Tucker
North Oconee
Tucker
Cartersville
Blessed Trinity
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Oconee
Mays
Cass
Tucker
North Oconee
Ware County
Dalton
Mays
Cass
Stockbridge
Jefferson
Tucker
#1
4
74.92
4-1
North Oconee
#32
21
57.48
1-3
Lithonia
#17
19
58.70
4-1
Richmond Academy
#16
12
64.47
3-2
Ware County
#9
16
61.06
4-1
Dalton
#24
34
45.75
3-2
Centennial
#25
36
43.71
4-2
M.L. King
#8
14
63.13
5-0
Mays
#5
10
67.44
6-0
Cass
#28
30
51.24
4-1
East Forsyth
#21
24
54.97
4-1
Griffin
#12
13
64.05
3-2
Stockbridge
#13
15
62.26
3-2
Jefferson
#20
31
48.90
4-2
Dutchtown
#29
28
52.00
2-3
Cambridge
#4
3
77.58
5-0
Tucker
Cartersville
Benedictine
Marist
Blessed Trinity
Cartersville
Ola
Cedartown
Benedictine
Central (Carrollton)
Marist
Jones County
Blessed Trinity
#3
1
83.97
5-0
Cartersville
#30
20
57.67
2-3
Jenkins
#19
8
68.39
4-2
Ola
#14
25
54.08
3-2
Flowery Branch
#11
17
59.45
5-1
Cedartown
#22
27
53.38
4-1
Whitewater
#27
29
51.68
3-2
Statesboro
#6
7
72.47
4-1
Benedictine
#7
5
74.69
3-2
Central (Carrollton)
#26
26
53.44
4-2
Villa Rica
#23
22
56.71
3-2
Southwest DeKalb
#10
6
74.63
3-2
Marist
#15
9
68.18
3-3
Jones County
#18
11
65.18
4-2
LaGrange
#31
18
58.87
2-4
Perry
#2
2
83.44
5-0
Blessed Trinity

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cartersville7-5A5-083.971,000,000916,677767,320542,810357,6101.80
Blessed Trinity6-5A5-083.441,000,000912,870768,066537,621343,4401.91
Tucker5-5A5-077.581,000,000828,543565,970278,331112,3217.90
North Oconee8-5A4-174.921,000,000777,784512,041229,41673,25812.65
Central (Carrollton)3-5A3-274.69999,996693,153274,274105,08636,47626.42
Marist6-5A3-274.63999,995622,062253,948100,94333,28429.04
Benedictine1-5A4-172.471,000,000668,635260,06390,98225,52938.17
Cass7-5A6-067.441,000,000557,772175,68742,8517,434133.52
Jones County2-5A3-368.18998,239187,71468,07715,9982,987333.78
Ola2-5A4-268.39996,484173,35960,62514,1602,749362.77
LaGrange3-5A4-265.18998,639146,76137,8026,8731,018981.32
Stockbridge4-5A3-264.05999,930201,68843,6496,8919571,043.93
Mays5-5A5-063.13999,954238,21449,2577,9388971,113.83
Ware County1-5A3-264.47993,452153,18035,3415,8788131,229.01
Dalton7-5A4-161.06999,979231,50938,5705,1334512,216.29
Jefferson8-5A3-262.26997,800140,91126,6983,7674162,402.85
Cedartown7-5A5-159.451,000,000137,14618,9891,9961516,621.52
Richmond Academy1-5A4-158.70997,29291,32312,4251,2351039,707.74
Perry2-5A2-458.87680,14132,4404,7694143231,249.00
Lithonia5-5A1-357.48935,07838,3844,4383622147,618.05
Jenkins1-5A2-357.67591,18023,8473,0962481566,665.67
Southwest DeKalb5-5A3-256.71951,56736,7614,0133111283,332.33
Warner Robins2-5A4-255.41709,39619,9021,8711128124,999.00
Flowery Branch8-5A3-254.08996,91241,3913,6792176166,665.67
Griffin3-5A4-154.97933,09627,8272,6261643333,332.33
Villa Rica7-5A4-253.44906,21819,7501,505653333,332.33
Statesboro1-5A3-251.68919,96914,899922393333,332.33
Whitewater3-5A4-153.38970,54124,6322,020872499,999.00
East Forsyth8-5A4-151.24940,21214,565927321999,999.00
Cambridge6-5A2-352.00659,0669,41058221--
Dutchtown4-5A4-248.90993,6139,16650514--
Jonesboro4-5A3-245.45695,5472,553812--
Sprayberry6-5A2-347.40134,431559262--
Allatoona7-5A1-447.38138,603535241--
Centennial6-5A3-245.75627,6952,05667---
M.L. King4-5A4-243.71760,2091,73341---
St. Pius X6-5A2-241.51134,9101123---
Lithia Springs3-5A3-240.3061,298241---
Harris County3-5A2-439.5247,229241---
Evans1-5A3-241.3738,056231---
Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-343.0975,81583----
Locust Grove2-5A1-542.985,5039----
Chattahoochee6-5A3-133.2341,3375----
Winder-Barrow8-5A2-336.8514,4764----
Eastside4-5A3-335.8729,0823----
Druid Hills5-5A3-231.0815,7642----
Drew4-5A3-325.047,238-----
Madison County8-5A2-332.052,887-----
Banneker5-5A2-333.72808-----
Starr's Mill3-5A0-436.57184-----
Maynard Jackson5-5A1-432.90117-----
Wayne County1-5A1-431.3962-----
Union Grove2-5A1-428.99------
Eagle's Landing2-5A0-523.07------
Arabia Mountain4-5A1-517.16------
Mundy's Mill4-5A1-411.05------
Northview6-5A1-48.53------
Forest Park4-5A0-5-3.14------
Groves1-5A0-5-7.62------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A1-4-21.13------
Cross Keys5-5A0-6-52.01------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1North Oconee9-18-5A489,660991,829999,8451,000,000-784,555
2Blessed Trinity10-06-5A248,373999,743999,9991,000,000-990,419
3Cartersville10-07-5A152,286987,075999,8451,000,000-849,665
4Tucker10-05-5A31,344972,934999,2671,000,000-801,999
5Cass9-17-5A75,651911,425996,2481,000,000-121,277
6Benedictine9-11-5A9781,491990,2351,000,000-685,488
7Central (Carrollton)8-23-5A-700,256969,921999,9964780,824
8Mays9-15-5A12327,611865,622999,95446132,172
9Dalton7-37-5A2,441468,830927,365999,979215,706
10Marist8-26-5A-345,135971,908999,99557,449
11Cedartown7-37-5A224178,506777,2391,000,000-23,320
12Stockbridge8-24-5A-9,065940,825999,93070935,199
13Jefferson7-38-5A-79,861600,495997,8002,200176,023
14Flowery Branch6-48-5A-64,615500,122996,9123,08823,683
15Jones County7-32-5A-10778,445998,2391,761778,302
16Ware County7-31-5A-46,516510,175993,4526,548261,466
17Richmond Academy7-31-5A-88,543522,900997,2922,70815,179
18LaGrange7-33-5A-21,528445,997998,6391,361194,395
19Ola8-22-5A--232,376996,4843,516152,840
20Dutchtown8-24-5A--9,411993,6136,3878,408
21Griffin7-33-5A-3,02498,658933,09666,90419,899
22Whitewater7-33-5A-11,814230,192970,54129,4594,843
23Southwest DeKalb6-45-5A-3,193130,191951,56748,43340,359
24Centennial6-46-5A-21,390627,695372,30523
25M.L. King7-34-5A--12,376760,209239,79111,018
26Villa Rica6-47-5A-1,46078,790906,21893,7826
27Statesboro6-41-5A-29364,777919,96980,0311
28East Forsyth6-48-5A-3,751103,284940,21259,78815,642
29Cambridge5-56-5A-12,107659,066340,9341,678
30Jenkins5-51-5A-1038,265591,180408,82037,833
31Perry5-52-5A--38,080680,141319,85938,002
32Lithonia4-65-5A-1,46284,171935,07864,92225,466
33Warner Robins5-52-5A-1233,188709,396290,60430,855
34Jonesboro5-54-5A-145,413695,547304,45345,375
35Harris County4-63-5A---47,229952,771-
36Allatoona2-87-5A-2112138,603861,39725
37Drew5-54-5A---7,238992,762-
38Eastside5-54-5A---29,082970,918-
39Locust Grove3-72-5A--15,503994,4971
40Sprayberry3-76-5A--411134,431865,569407
41Lithia Springs4-63-5A--3061,298938,70230
42Evans4-61-5A--3538,056961,94433
43Winder-Barrow3-78-5A--8714,476985,52487
44St. Pius X3-76-5A-2121134,910865,09024
45Chattahoochee4-66-5A--141,337958,663-
46Banneker4-65-5A--1808999,1921
47Woodland (Cartersville)2-87-5A--5675,815924,1851
48Druid Hills3-75-5A--215,764984,2361
49Wayne County2-81-5A---62999,938-
50Maynard Jackson2-85-5A--2117999,8832
51Madison County2-88-5A--102,887997,11310
52Arabia Mountain3-74-5A----1,000,000-
53Union Grove2-82-5A----1,000,000-
54Starr's Mill0-103-5A--9184999,8169
55Groves0-101-5A----1,000,000-
56Mundy's Mill1-94-5A----1,000,000-
57Eagle's Landing0-102-5A----1,000,000-
58Forest Park0-104-5A----1,000,000-
59Northview4-66-5A----1,000,000-
60Johnson (Gainesville)3-78-5A----1,000,000-
61Cross Keys0-105-5A----1,000,000-

Class 4A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Troup
Peach County
Sandy Creek
Monroe Area
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Peach County
Baldwin
Sandy Creek
Cairo
Peach County
Douglass
Mary Persons
Baldwin
Sandy Creek
North Hall
Oconee County
Cairo
#1
2
80.72
5-0
Peach County
#32
34
35.47
1-5
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#17
21
45.93
3-2
Gilmer
#16
8
60.23
3-2
Douglass
#9
9
58.44
3-2
Mary Persons
#24
28
40.16
3-2
Harlem
#25
25
44.25
3-2
Spencer
#8
7
60.37
4-1
Baldwin
#5
1
84.41
6-0
Sandy Creek
#28
27
40.47
1-4
Bainbridge
#21
23
44.67
5-0
Woodland (Stockbridge)
#12
18
49.30
3-2
North Hall
#13
15
50.89
4-1
Adairsville
#20
10
56.59
2-3
Oconee County
#29
22
45.32
2-3
Cherokee Bluff
#4
4
73.47
5-0
Cairo
Monroe Area
Stephenson
Calhoun
Troup
Monroe Area
Hampton
West Laurens
Stephenson
Howard
Calhoun
Spalding
Troup
#3
5
69.27
5-0
Monroe Area
#30
33
36.38
1-4
Long County
#19
24
44.46
2-3
North Clayton
#14
17
50.68
3-2
Hampton
#11
14
51.00
2-3
West Laurens
#22
26
40.66
4-1
White County
#27
30
38.54
2-3
Heritage (Ringgold)
#6
6
66.57
4-1
Stephenson
#7
16
50.73
5-1
Westover
#26
13
51.63
3-2
Howard
#23
20
47.02
4-1
Northwest Whitfield
#10
11
53.89
1-4
Calhoun
#15
19
47.88
4-1
Dougherty
#18
12
53.89
3-2
Spalding
#31
29
39.49
1-4
New Hampstead
#2
3
74.81
5-0
Troup

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek4-4A6-084.411,000,000982,192826,411559,160415,0501.41
Peach County2-4A5-080.721,000,000969,739863,300530,375321,8482.11
Troup2-4A5-074.811,000,000936,519765,619370,335128,0316.81
Cairo1-4A5-073.471,000,000923,961718,481342,59399,3889.06
Monroe Area8-4A5-069.271,000,000880,130345,635116,60325,42138.34
Stephenson5-4A4-166.571,000,000746,849192,67148,8217,951124.77
Baldwin2-4A4-160.371,000,000518,23281,45412,3511,053948.67
Douglass5-4A3-260.23999,877217,16244,5136,1975531,807.32
Mary Persons2-4A3-258.44999,997330,25047,2695,7564032,480.39
Oconee County8-4A2-356.59997,891114,51218,4071,9361019,899.99
Spalding2-4A3-253.89999,783200,27418,5531,3766315,872.02
Calhoun7-4A1-453.89999,121129,38814,2121,0955617,856.14
Westover1-4A5-150.731,000,000292,94917,9071,0942441,665.67
West Laurens3-4A2-351.00995,52085,6087,5734211952,630.58
Adairsville7-4A4-150.89999,905128,7298,7745101566,665.67
Howard2-4A3-251.63983,47386,3846,0253908124,999.00
Hampton4-4A3-250.68999,43461,1274,8633125199,999.00
North Hall6-4A3-249.30996,06364,9174,5282315199,999.00
Dougherty1-4A4-147.88999,93280,7864,1731572499,999.00
Northwest Whitfield7-4A4-147.02999,01950,4422,477791999,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A5-044.67999,81244,0981,690621999,999.00
Gilmer6-4A3-245.93996,29244,0141,993611999,999.00
Spencer1-4A3-244.25972,39926,436873251999,999.00
North Clayton4-4A2-344.46985,06226,5491,02635--
Cherokee Bluff8-4A2-345.32712,97410,37460013--
White County6-4A4-140.66985,81616,4093856--
Harlem3-4A3-240.16780,6107,9341874--
Bainbridge1-4A1-440.47814,4298,0321352--
Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A2-338.54939,6297,344115---
New Hampstead3-4A1-439.49307,7611,84445---
Southeast Bulloch3-4A2-337.33535,0452,44639---
Pickens6-4A1-437.09484,0311,44229---
Long County3-4A1-436.38237,5726289---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-535.47261,6701278---
Shaw1-4A3-232.36621,3827875---
McDonough4-4A3-332.47245,5401334---
Liberty County3-4A2-333.67198,0371843---
East Jackson8-4A1-434.44193,1711723---
Monroe1-4A1-333.53368,9706122---
Westside (Macon)2-4A2-332.50171,4961452---
Windsor Forest3-4A3-128.78186,3781402---
Luella4-4A1-423.7314,564-----
Columbus1-4A2-314.035,793-----
East Hall8-4A2-321.704,849-----
Ridgeland7-4A1-419.184,033-----
Dawson County6-4A0-525.442,509-----
Riverdale4-4A2-418.0081-----
North Springs5-4A1-427.8750-----
Upson-Lee2-4A0-522.5320-----
West Hall8-4A2-39.809-----
Fayette County4-4A0-613.631-----
Salem5-4A1-47.72------
Hardaway1-4A0-53.24------
Chestatee6-4A0-5-3.98------
Southeast Whitfield7-4A2-3-4.08------
Stone Mountain5-4A1-5-19.27------
Clarkston5-4A1-5-29.19------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Peach County10-02-4A544,242999,383999,9981,000,000-613,728
2Troup9-12-4A378,032999,5361,000,0001,000,000-378,211
3Monroe Area10-08-4A8,528997,330999,9701,000,000-849,076
4Cairo10-01-4A65,748999,811999,9991,000,000-966,650
5Sandy Creek10-04-4A35999,8121,000,0001,000,000-982,858
6Stephenson9-15-4A-717,915970,1101,000,000-602,145
7Westover9-11-4A-682,002966,2861,000,000-1,071
8Baldwin7-32-4A3,414504,172907,6251,000,000-4,384
9Mary Persons6-42-4A1222,760696,118999,99732,387
10Calhoun6-47-4A-18,084533,147999,121879481,400
11West Laurens7-33-4A-8,613785,253995,5204,480779,881
12North Hall8-26-4A-6,592536,264996,0633,937517,507
13Adairsville8-27-4A-162,368647,110999,90595336,329
14Hampton7-34-4A-6,485532,565999,43456614,086
15Dougherty7-31-4A-146,358650,843999,9326827,103
16Douglass7-35-4A-80,505564,325999,877123222,369
17Gilmer7-36-4A-34,487403,077996,2923,708263,511
18Spalding6-42-4A-222,291678,430999,783217-
19North Clayton7-34-4A--109,719985,06214,938-
20Oconee County6-48-4A-1,278166,105997,8912,109133,412
21Woodland (Stockbridge)7-34-4A-100,410578,864999,8121883,056
22White County7-36-4A-29,856287,654985,81614,184142,194
23Northwest Whitfield7-37-4A-52,473407,242999,019981153,432
24Harlem7-33-4A-38120,999780,610219,390120,168
25Spencer6-41-4A-1,54399,128972,39927,6015,148
26Howard4-62-4A-5,302114,518983,47316,5271,290
27Heritage (Ringgold)4-67-4A-58044,964939,62960,37128,806
28Bainbridge4-61-4A--638814,429185,57127
29Cherokee Bluff5-58-4A--16,506712,974287,02616,506
30Long County4-63-4A--16,886237,572762,42816,877
31New Hampstead4-63-4A--37,198307,761692,23937,196
32Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-64-4A---261,670738,330-
33Westside (Macon)3-72-4A--11171,496828,504-
34Pickens3-76-4A--75,119484,031515,96975,119
35Shaw4-61-4A-12,045621,382378,6181
36McDonough4-64-4A--1245,540754,460-
37Monroe3-71-4A-71,414368,970631,030-
38East Jackson3-78-4A--1,003193,171806,8291,003
39Southeast Bulloch4-63-4A--11,986535,045464,95511,124
40Columbus3-71-4A---5,793994,207-
41Ridgeland2-87-4A--334,033995,96733
42Liberty County3-73-4A--32,605198,037801,96332,605
43East Hall3-78-4A--34,849995,1513
44Luella2-84-4A---14,564985,436-
45Windsor Forest3-73-4A-82,570186,378813,6222,149
46Dawson County1-96-4A--1,6692,509997,4911,669
47Riverdale2-84-4A---81999,919-
48Upson-Lee0-102-4A---20999,980-
49North Springs2-85-4A---50999,950-
50West Hall2-88-4A---9999,991-
51Hardaway0-101-4A----1,000,000-
52Southeast Whitfield2-87-4A----1,000,000-
53Chestatee0-106-4A----1,000,000-
54Salem1-95-4A----1,000,000-
55Fayette County0-104-4A---1999,999-
56Stone Mountain3-75-4A----1,000,000-
57Clarkston1-95-4A----1,000,000-

Class 3A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Toombs County
Pierce County
Hart County
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Toombs County
Northeast
Pierce County
Hapeville Charter
Toombs County
LaFayette
Ringgold
Northeast
Pierce County
Burke County
Hapeville Charter
Lumpkin County
#1
1
81.71
5-0
Toombs County
#32
22
41.77
2-2
Elbert County
#17
23
39.98
2-3
Jackson
#16
26
39.06
5-0
LaFayette
#9
20
43.15
5-0
Ringgold
#24
36
25.35
4-1
Murray County
#25
30
35.04
3-2
Pike County
#8
6
59.76
4-1
Northeast
#5
5
63.35
4-1
Pierce County
#28
39
22.79
2-3
Beach
#21
16
48.94
2-3
Burke County
#12
21
42.39
3-2
Lamar County
#13
8
55.66
1-3
Hapeville Charter
#20
24
39.41
3-2
Haralson County
#29
34
27.44
0-5
North Murray
#4
9
54.65
4-1
Lumpkin County
Hart County
Rockmart
Columbia
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Hart County
Hephzibah
Thomson
Rockmart
Columbia
Crisp County
Appling County
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#3
2
70.99
6-0
Hart County
#30
31
35.01
2-3
Callaway
#19
17
47.86
3-2
Morgan County
#14
12
53.02
4-1
Hephzibah
#11
13
51.72
1-3
Thomson
#22
18
46.55
3-2
Stephens County
#27
29
35.98
2-3
Carver (Atlanta)
#6
7
56.34
3-2
Rockmart
#7
4
66.78
3-2
Columbia
#26
15
49.14
1-5
Carver (Columbus)
#23
14
49.78
2-3
Worth County
#10
11
53.91
4-1
Crisp County
#15
10
54.43
5-0
Appling County
#18
25
39.37
3-2
Miller Grove
#31
19
43.89
2-3
Washington County
#2
3
70.33
4-1
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-3A5-081.711,000,000983,939937,743851,769696,5740.44
Hart County8-3A6-070.991,000,000929,396772,061444,948131,7006.59
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A4-170.331,000,000921,396743,605401,063113,0717.84
Columbia6-3A3-266.781,000,000846,249374,227123,21631,29330.96
Pierce County3-3A4-163.351,000,000759,824410,01678,47416,98857.87
Northeast2-3A4-159.761,000,000689,424193,24037,3635,085195.66
Rockmart7-3A3-256.341,000,000567,615153,06018,7671,927517.94
Lumpkin County8-3A4-154.65999,994444,789108,14113,1611,056945.97
Hapeville Charter6-3A1-355.66999,989235,56271,4117,8187241,380.22
Appling County3-3A5-054.431,000,000292,50059,1047,0725871,702.58
Crisp County1-3A4-153.91999,848242,26244,3815,3754292,330.00
Hephzibah4-3A4-153.021,000,000268,71742,9434,7822953,388.83
Thomson4-3A1-351.72997,795131,34222,9432,2931436,992.01
Worth County1-3A2-349.78990,41585,58111,7711,0243826,314.79
Burke County4-3A2-348.94975,64469,84710,3107152934,481.76
Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-549.14690,37235,2965,1214902343,477.26
Morgan County8-3A3-247.86984,65871,3879,4525911662,499.00
Ringgold7-3A5-043.151,000,000153,99512,1324461190,908.09
Stephens County8-3A3-246.55917,62550,9325,5122798124,999.00
Washington County4-3A2-343.89964,40532,5272,297913333,332.33
Lamar County2-3A3-242.39997,20139,6593,16094--
LaFayette7-3A5-039.06999,98047,9292,27853--
Elbert County8-3A2-241.77854,39520,3311,21747--
Jackson2-3A2-339.98943,23316,72793725--
Haralson County5-3A3-239.41999,88017,5201,09222--
Miller Grove6-3A3-239.37987,55917,75394112--
Franklin County8-3A3-238.91508,1615,1692075--
Pike County2-3A3-235.04985,9337,5372252--
Carver (Atlanta)6-3A2-335.98683,9275,0631811--
Callaway2-3A2-335.01845,2985,2901581--
Sumter County1-3A1-437.60181,225987481--
Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-333.99413,7451,74557---
Temple5-3A2-330.95318,36449612---
Murray County7-3A4-125.35905,77772911---
North Murray7-3A0-527.44227,0702035---
Beach3-3A2-322.79506,5901801---
South Atlanta6-3A4-120.83141,55022----
Rutland2-3A2-322.1886,04117----
Sonoraville7-3A1-423.3768,77817----
Cedar Grove6-3A0-525.5624,44013----
Union County7-3A0-520.3733,70012----
Coahulla Creek7-3A2-319.1384,9559----
Central (Macon)2-3A3-218.36105,6174----
Brantley County3-3A2-314.89142,4363----
McNair6-3A1-318.7332,0753----
Tattnall County3-3A2-315.06254,9562----
Islands3-3A3-29.78137,821-----
Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-47.235,029-----
Therrell5-3A2-423.443,381-----
Kendrick1-3A2-36.79120-----
Southwest2-3A0-513.9418-----
Redan6-3A1-43.35------
Butler4-3A3-2-2.00------
Towers6-3A2-4-2.28------
Jordan1-3A1-4-10.66------
Cross Creek4-3A0-5-19.28------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Toombs County10-03-3A748,545999,9971,000,0001,000,000-985,573
2KIPP Atlanta Collegiate9-15-3A141,114983,776999,9621,000,000-745,439
3Hart County10-08-3A110,084996,221999,9851,000,000-969,763
4Lumpkin County9-18-3A169547,856939,347999,99462,211
5Pierce County9-13-3A-729,180999,7441,000,000-4,135
6Rockmart8-27-3A-740,228992,5541,000,000-838,746
7Columbia8-26-3A-912,493999,6341,000,000-988,280
8Northeast9-12-3A-883,585999,1711,000,000-982,957
9Ringgold9-17-3A53525,378966,4131,000,000-111,765
10Crisp County9-11-3A-112,447774,007999,848152472,948
11Thomson7-34-3A-25,330531,967997,7952,205324,541
12Lamar County8-22-3A-4,854505,344997,2012,7991,149
13Hapeville Charter7-36-3A-1,758822,806999,989113,023
14Hephzibah8-24-3A-189,530873,5571,000,000-506,063
15Appling County8-23-3A34182,320977,1151,000,000-10,292
16LaFayette8-27-3A1145,240859,648999,9802049,227
17Jackson6-42-3A--103,965943,23356,767331
18Miller Grove6-46-3A-11653,953987,55912,4417,815
19Morgan County5-58-3A-11,172312,136984,65815,34215,694
20Haralson County4-65-3A-3,471180,032999,88012037
21Burke County6-44-3A--178,712975,64424,35696,121
22Stephens County5-58-3A-1,48091,291917,62582,37511,067
23Worth County4-51-3A-1,461285,514990,4159,585226,317
24Murray County6-47-3A-12419,482905,77794,223193
25Pike County5-52-3A-94095,485985,93314,06713,125
26Carver (Columbus)4-61-3A--273,855690,372309,628273,855
27Carver (Atlanta)5-56-3A--903683,927316,073868
28Beach5-53-3A--33506,590493,410-
29North Murray4-67-3A--2227,070772,9302
30Callaway4-62-3A--7,546845,298154,7022,437
31Washington County4-64-3A-379,303964,40535,59572,091
32Elbert County3-78-3A-1,03345,970854,395145,6051,129
33Brantley County4-63-3A---142,436857,564-
34Westside (Augusta)4-64-3A--1,327413,745586,2551,184
35South Atlanta5-56-3A--42141,550858,45014
36Rutland4-62-3A--286,041913,959-
37Sumter County3-71-3A--26,880181,225818,77526,880
38Islands4-63-3A---137,821862,179-
39Franklin County3-78-3A-61,817508,161491,83955
40Temple2-85-3A-1335318,364681,636-
41Tattnall County3-73-3A--1254,956745,044-
42Cedar Grove2-86-3A---24,440975,560-
43Sonoraville2-87-3A--6668,778931,22266
44Therrell2-85-3A---3,381996,619-
45Central (Macon)3-72-3A--9105,617894,3831
46Kendrick3-71-3A---120999,880-
47McNair2-86-3A---32,075967,925-
48Coahulla Creek2-87-3A--8584,955915,0451
49Union County1-97-3A---33,700966,300-
50Butler3-74-3A----1,000,000-
51Johnson (Savannah)1-93-3A---5,029994,971-
52Southwest0-102-3A---18999,982-
53Redan1-96-3A----1,000,000-
54Cross Creek0-104-3A----1,000,000-
55Towers5-56-3A----1,000,000-
56Jordan3-71-3A----1,000,000-

Class 2A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Heard County
Jeff Davis
Jeff Davis
Dublin
Bleckley County
Heard County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jeff Davis
Fitzgerald
Bremen
Dublin
Jeff Davis
Swainsboro
Commerce
Fitzgerald
Bremen
Putnam County
Cook
Dublin
#1
2
67.60
5-0
Jeff Davis
#32
28
24.65
1-3
Bacon County
#17
12
48.88
2-3
Swainsboro
#16
23
33.66
2-3
Fannin County
#9
10
52.56
4-0
Commerce
#24
26
26.67
2-3
Gordon Lee
#25
21
37.68
2-3
Vidalia
#8
7
58.26
4-1
Fitzgerald
#5
6
60.60
5-0
Bremen
#28
33
14.60
2-3
Coosa
#21
20
37.75
3-2
Rabun County
#12
19
40.04
4-1
Putnam County
#13
8
54.02
2-2
Cook
#20
24
32.12
3-2
Pepperell
#29
36
9.18
2-3
Jefferson County
#4
3
67.45
4-1
Dublin
Bleckley County
Jasper County
Thomasville
Heard County
Bleckley County
Screven County
Laney
Jasper County
Thomasville
Model
ACE Charter
Heard County
#3
4
64.12
4-1
Bleckley County
#30
31
20.06
3-2
Washington
#19
22
33.97
4-1
Social Circle
#14
18
41.73
4-1
Screven County
#11
14
47.53
2-3
Laney
#22
16
46.21
2-2
Dodge County
#27
17
43.50
1-4
Brooks County
#6
9
53.43
3-2
Jasper County
#7
5
61.79
4-1
Thomasville
#26
27
26.19
1-3
Dade County
#23
29
23.61
2-3
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
#10
13
48.44
4-1
Model
#15
11
50.21
5-0
ACE Charter
#18
15
46.39
4-1
Berrien
#31
35
9.69
3-2
Glenn Hills
#2
1
75.42
5-0
Heard County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Heard County6-2A5-075.421,000,000977,864887,706732,402563,9070.77
Jeff Davis1-2A5-067.601,000,000927,391685,684375,550151,7135.59
Dublin2-2A4-167.451,000,000921,923679,533350,446141,5106.07
Bleckley County2-2A4-164.121,000,000886,922571,417237,34573,82212.55
Thomasville1-2A4-161.791,000,000760,247306,401107,90028,45934.14
Bremen6-2A5-060.601,000,000831,369363,693100,98725,77237.80
Fitzgerald1-2A4-158.261,000,000644,902191,33149,8839,869100.33
Jasper County4-2A3-253.431,000,000553,22195,34116,3861,954510.77
Cook1-2A2-254.021,000,000230,87354,6749,3781,179847.18
Commerce8-2A4-052.561,000,000410,21959,1659,4991,097910.58
ACE Charter2-2A5-050.211,000,000197,44230,0273,7083223,104.59
Model6-2A4-148.441,000,000196,38521,0622,2001486,755.76
Swainsboro2-2A2-348.881,000,00083,32313,6681,3849310,751.69
Laney4-2A2-347.531,000,000106,47714,8201,2735916,948.15
Berrien1-2A4-146.391,000,00067,8889,1446934522,221.22
Dodge County2-2A2-246.21999,98856,3257,0035923925,640.03
Brooks County1-2A1-443.50999,93737,5532,4471226166,665.67
Putnam County4-2A4-140.041,000,00039,0992,5371003333,332.33
Screven County3-2A4-141.731,000,00025,6502,7501132499,999.00
Vidalia2-2A2-337.68999,99213,528438101999,999.00
Rabun County8-2A3-237.75999,98411,55455222--
Social Circle4-2A4-133.971,000,0008,8353195--
Pepperell6-2A3-232.121,000,0003,6681011--
East Laurens2-2A1-430.18473,068637231--
Fannin County7-2A2-333.66999,8583,582136---
Gordon Lee7-2A2-326.67995,6991,20714---
Dade County7-2A1-326.19988,2539457---
Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A2-323.611,000,0006474---
Bacon County1-2A1-324.65549,3851463---
Washington5-2A3-220.06798,971111----
Coosa6-2A2-314.60988,45830----
Metter3-2A0-523.01128,97920----
Glenn Hills4-2A3-29.69845,06110----
Utopian Academy5-2A2-112.25486,3486----
Jefferson County4-2A2-39.18581,5531----
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A1-41.0568,279-----
Oglethorpe County8-2A0-45.8361,735-----
Chattooga7-2A0-57.2431,162-----
Bryan County3-2A0-56.683,286-----
Armuchee6-2A0-5-21.842-----
Savannah3-2A0-5-7.351-----
Josey4-2A1-4-17.661-----
Banks County8-2A3-316.39------
Gordon Central7-2A0-5-16.16------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Jeff Davis10-01-2A272,662974,928999,8761,000,000-647,704
2Heard County10-06-2A566,761998,9451,000,0001,000,000-880,315
3Bleckley County9-12-2A76,800973,503999,8491,000,000-41,831
4Dublin9-12-2A27,586984,377999,9421,000,000-913,358
5Bremen9-16-2A42,808984,087999,9971,000,000-115,902
6Jasper County8-24-2A-763,126996,8201,000,000-865,498
7Thomasville8-21-2A11,529711,980994,2751,000,000-288,071
8Fitzgerald8-21-2A1,681641,375986,0561,000,000-29,002
9Commerce9-18-2A20560,152984,7881,000,000-65,734
10Model8-26-2A-80,227969,6081,000,000-3,601
11Laney7-34-2A-1,486824,7041,000,000-65,730
12Putnam County8-24-2A-51,607732,3451,000,000-31,436
13Cook5-51-2A1791,089694,6471,000,000-33,200
14Screven County8-23-2A-1,190617,2271,000,000-20,231
15ACE Charter7-32-2A133134,370842,6841,000,000-26,192
16Fannin County7-37-2A--689,934999,858142689,934
17Swainsboro5-52-2A-3,620259,1911,000,000-13,531
18Berrien6-41-2A327,750435,6941,000,000-1,010
19Social Circle6-44-2A-12,510486,5751,000,000-4,681
20Pepperell5-56-2A-8962,3551,000,000-141
21Rabun County6-48-2A-7458,152999,984163,483
22Dodge County4-62-2A-3,503189,648999,988125,047
23Mount Zion (Carrollton)4-66-2A--7,7031,000,000--
24Gordon Lee5-57-2A--82,537995,6994,30182,537
25Vidalia3-72-2A-44,262999,992841
26Dade County4-67-2A--73,826988,25311,74773,825
27Brooks County1-91-2A-85,825999,937631,013
28Coosa3-76-2A--2988,45811,542-
29Jefferson County3-74-2A---581,553418,447-
30Washington4-65-2A--1,117798,971201,0291,117
31Glenn Hills3-74-2A--8845,061154,939-
32Bacon County1-81-2A--1549,385450,615-
33East Laurens1-92-2A---473,068526,932-
34Metter2-83-2A--255128,979871,021255
35Utopian Academy2-65-2A--54486,348513,65234
36Chattooga2-87-2A--3031,162968,83830
37Oglethorpe County0-108-2A---61,735938,265-
38Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe1-97-2A--1368,279931,72113
39Josey1-94-2A---1999,999-
40Bryan County1-93-2A---3,286996,714-
41Armuchee0-106-2A---2999,998-
42Savannah0-103-2A---1999,999-
43Gordon Central0-107-2A----1,000,000-
44Banks County6-48-2A----1,000,000-

Class A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Johnson County
Taylor County
Taylor County
Charlton County
Lincoln County
Johnson County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Taylor County
Emanuel County Institute
Macon County
Charlton County
Taylor County
Treutlen
Emanuel County Institute
Wheeler County
Macon County
Portal
Charlton County
Randolph-Clay
#1
2
46.50
5-0
Taylor County
#32
26
21.78
1-4
Seminole County
#17
15
29.72
4-1
Washington-Wilkes
#16
16
29.39
4-1
Treutlen
#9
9
37.59
2-3
Emanuel County Institute
#24
27
21.12
2-4
Miller County
#25
34
13.74
3-2
Georgia Military Prep
#8
12
31.07
1-3
Wheeler County
#5
7
38.79
4-0
Macon County
#28
24
22.09
1-4
Greene County
#21
28
20.99
1-4
Jenkins County
#12
20
26.84
5-1
Portal
#13
6
42.65
3-1-1
Charlton County
#20
23
24.84
3-2
Telfair County
#29
11
31.19
1-4
Early County
#4
8
38.13
5-0
Randolph-Clay
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Johnson County
Lincoln County
Warren County
McIntosh County Academy
Bowdon
Clinch County
Trion
Mitchell County
Johnson County
#3
3
46.02
3-2
Lincoln County
#30
17
29.27
2-2
Irwin County
#19
21
26.09
4-1
Schley County
#14
18
28.44
3-2
Warren County
#11
14
30.40
3-3
McIntosh County Academy
#22
38
9.71
3-2
Chattahoochee County
#27
31
16.30
2-3
Wilkinson County
#6
5
43.37
3-3
Bowdon
#7
4
43.47
3-2
Clinch County
#26
33
14.96
5-1
Claxton
#23
22
24.89
2-4
Manchester
#10
10
36.71
5-1
Trion
#15
19
28.25
4-1
Montgomery County
#18
13
30.77
4-1
Mitchell County
#31
29
20.27
2-3
Hawkinsville
#2
1
46.99
5-0
Johnson County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Johnson County5-1A5-046.991,000,000839,233634,126430,685255,2362.92
Taylor County6-1A5-046.501,000,000843,813648,807443,894252,9012.95
Lincoln County8-1A3-246.02999,997774,862519,124299,935168,3034.94
Bowdon7-1A3-343.371,000,000686,835377,667182,12986,49210.56
Clinch County2-1A3-243.47999,995628,636342,646164,62377,96611.83
Charlton County2-1A3-1-142.65999,965532,868278,767125,84456,53016.69
Macon County6-1A4-038.791,000,000642,415327,778122,20840,14323.91
Randolph-Clay1-1A5-038.131,000,000570,345248,38486,14927,24235.71
Trion7-1A5-136.711,000,000472,820165,85352,34114,86666.27
Emanuel County Institute3-1A2-337.59998,855341,001131,14941,81712,97476.08
Wheeler County4-1A1-331.07994,986195,57745,6618,4121,439693.93
Mitchell County2-1A4-130.77999,935152,33735,6106,3341,061941.51
McIntosh County Academy3-1A3-330.40999,192172,66938,3006,7011,029970.82
Washington-Wilkes8-1A4-129.72996,116147,32830,8525,0157401,350.35
Treutlen4-1A4-129.39997,047149,88830,7774,6866281,591.36
Montgomery County3-1A4-128.25999,735162,31231,0944,5665851,708.40
Early County1-1A1-431.19783,02870,43018,6773,2145461,830.50
Warren County8-1A3-228.44991,939121,63522,9813,2094142,414.46
Portal3-1A5-126.84999,997128,55121,5152,6893123,204.13
Irwin County2-1A2-229.27946,19777,54815,3562,1892913,435.43
Schley County6-1A4-126.09999,988102,95216,0491,8491755,713.29
Telfair County4-1A3-224.84969,36445,2696,2445905518,180.82
Manchester7-1A2-424.89972,77041,4434,8574704223,808.52
Greene County8-1A1-422.09710,99215,6381,5431071099,999.00
Jenkins County5-1A1-420.99855,06616,0611,326786166,665.67
Seminole County1-1A1-421.78815,17717,7761,6161065199,999.00
Hawkinsville4-1A2-320.27755,88012,1201,011605199,999.00
Miller County1-1A2-421.12782,33314,1461,205714249,999.00
Claxton3-1A5-114.96995,1205,7182509--
Lake Oconee Academy8-1A5-115.40922,6225,2642366--
Turner County4-1A1-418.08232,5531,9671436--
Wilkinson County5-1A2-316.30486,3423,2201795--
Georgia Military Prep5-1A3-213.74835,8693,5721151--
Chattahoochee County6-1A3-29.71991,9212,007521--
Glascock County5-1A1-412.36343,725860221--
B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A3-210.84437,71864922---
Dooly County4-1A1-413.27104,4832286---
Wilcox County4-1A0-56.475,2975----
Marion County6-1A1-41.4122,9441----
Hancock Central5-1A1-3-1.1011,1441----
Terrell County1-1A3-2-3.1039,152-----
Central (Talbotton)6-1A3-2-29.03833-----
Twiggs County5-1A1-4-6.73702-----
Lanier County2-1A0-56.52515-----
Pelham1-1A1-4-5.33472-----
Atkinson County2-1A0-50.2329-----
Crawford County6-1A0-5-18.885-----
Baconton Charter1-1A5-121.89------
Towns County8-1A3-3-0.58------
Pataula Charter1-1A2-3-1.69------
Calhoun County1-1A1-5-3.00------
Greenville7-1A1-4-23.44------
Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A0-3-33.28------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A0-4-40.81------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Taylor County10-06-1A798,075999,9301,000,0001,000,000-673,526
2Johnson County10-05-1A14,412996,232999,9421,000,000-952,496
3Lincoln County8-28-1A1,158775,774978,926999,9973838,954
4Randolph-Clay10-01-1A375780,071973,1691,000,000-679,002
5Macon County9-16-1A181,125908,774998,1641,000,000-296,391
6Bowdon7-37-1A4660,731974,1191,000,000-718,730
7Clinch County8-22-1A2433,812886,564999,9955527,394
8Wheeler County7-34-1A-202,755669,681994,9865,014511,093
9Emanuel County Institute6-43-1A8137,174703,219998,8551,145556,994
10Trion8-27-1A92537,640965,6321,000,000-249,393
11McIntosh County Academy6-43-1A7152,262573,977999,192808214,605
12Portal7-33-1A234224,758675,096999,997395,462
13Charlton County7-2-12-1A-259,355801,511999,96535385,338
14Warren County6-48-1A15128,330485,558991,9398,06175,094
15Montgomery County6-43-1A4,111262,759684,281999,735265129,680
16Treutlen8-24-1A-150,767619,606997,0472,953107,658
17Washington-Wilkes7-38-1A42137,452546,905996,1163,88468,126
18Mitchell County7-32-1A597,118575,141999,9356543,648
19Schley County7-36-1A335138,628747,420999,9881229,971
20Telfair County7-34-1A-2,817331,180969,36430,636295,404
21Jenkins County5-55-1A--37,487855,066144,93437,468
22Chattahoochee County6-46-1A-91866,198991,9218,07996
23Manchester4-67-1A-75347,598972,77027,23031,041
24Miller County5-51-1A--15,445782,333217,66715,085
25Georgia Military Prep6-45-1A-26,009835,869164,1311,417
26Claxton5-53-1A-2,77756,618995,1204,8803,259
27Wilkinson County5-55-1A--8,572486,342513,6588,539
28Greene County3-78-1A-58833,760710,992289,00816,213
29Early County4-61-1A--256,930783,028216,972256,927
30Irwin County4-52-1A-6,901105,806946,19753,80343,609
31Hawkinsville4-64-1A-33863,037755,880244,12053,321
32Seminole County3-71-1A-4152,415815,177184,82348,978
33Lake Oconee Academy5-58-1A-54226,336922,62277,3781,613
34B.E.S.T. Academy5-57-1A-1930437,718562,282836
35Terrell County4-61-1A--439,152960,8484
36Glascock County3-75-1A--187343,725656,27575
37Turner County2-84-1A--30,468232,553767,44730,467
38Marion County2-86-1A--1622,944977,05616
39Dooly County2-84-1A--2,009104,483895,5171,993
40Lanier County1-92-1A--11515999,48511
41Hancock Central2-85-1A--511,144988,8565
42Central (Talbotton)3-76-1A---833999,167-
43Crawford County1-96-1A---5999,995-
44Pelham1-91-1A--4472999,5284
45Wilcox County0-104-1A--645,297994,70364
46Atkinson County0-102-1A---29999,971-
47Greenville2-87-1A----1,000,000-
48Twiggs County1-95-1A---702999,298-
49Baconton Charter8-21-1A----1,000,000-
50Towns County5-58-1A----1,000,000-
51Calhoun County3-71-1A----1,000,000-
52Pataula Charter4-41-1A----1,000,000-
53Scintilla Charter Academy1-62-1A----1,000,000-
54Southwest Georgia STEM1-81-1A----1,000,000-

Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Holy Innocents
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Lovett
Holy Innocents
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Prince Avenue Christian
Wesleyan
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Darlington
Mount Vernon
Wesleyan
Calvary Day
Eagle's Landing Christian
Aquinas
Fellowship Christian
#1
1
71.57
4-0
Prince Avenue Christian
#32
Bye
#17
20
30.41
2-3
Athens Academy
#16
16
34.74
3-2
Darlington
#9
10
44.48
4-2
Mount Vernon
#24
23
22.08
0-5
Landmark Christian
#25
21
28.59
0-5
Pace Academy
#8
7
51.20
3-2
Wesleyan
#5
2
69.21
4-1
Calvary Day
#28
Bye
#21
18
31.31
2-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
#12
12
42.73
4-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
#13
15
37.01
3-2
Aquinas
#20
22
27.43
3-1
Providence Christian
#29
Bye
#4
8
48.78
2-2
Fellowship Christian
Lovett
Greater Atlanta Christian
Christian Heritage
Holy Innocents
Lovett
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
North Cobb Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Christian Heritage
King's Ridge Christian
Hebron Christian
Holy Innocents
#3
4
58.89
4-1
Lovett
#30
Bye
#19
13
40.56
2-3
Whitefield Academy
#14
11
44.27
1-4
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#11
9
45.29
3-1
North Cobb Christian
#22
17
34.46
1-4
Savannah Christian
#27
27
-10.69
2-3
Walker
#6
5
57.90
3-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#7
14
38.06
4-1
Christian Heritage
#26
26
-2.18
2-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
#23
24
16.20
1-4
Mount Paran Christian
#10
19
30.60
3-2
King's Ridge Christian
#15
6
51.55
1-4
Hebron Christian
#18
25
15.80
3-1
Mt. Bethel Christian
#31
Bye
#2
3
63.20
6-0
Holy Innocents

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian8-2A4-071.571,000,000977,097883,420744,390525,4180.90
Calvary Day3-2A4-169.211,000,000962,367699,799454,358253,9302.94
Holy Innocents5-3A6-063.201,000,000935,826691,817399,902133,5376.49
Lovett5-3A4-158.891,000,000893,278564,401199,74048,66219.55
Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A3-157.901,000,000834,941412,521109,48528,45534.14
Wesleyan5-3A3-251.201,000,000577,174140,51425,1163,420291.40
Fellowship Christian9-2A2-248.781,000,000715,899233,68829,4372,969335.81
Hebron Christian8-3A1-451.551,000,000301,76196,58916,8572,331428.00
Mount Vernon9-2A4-244.481,000,000556,793107,1518,3625741,741.16
North Cobb Christian5-3A3-145.291,000,000263,66856,0555,3433722,687.17
Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A4-142.731,000,000243,89239,4502,9151377,298.27
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A1-444.271,000,000107,32325,9071,9991317,632.59
Whitefield Academy5-2A2-340.561,000,00067,89411,1426472539,999.00
Christian Heritage7-2A4-138.061,000,000188,59211,3406622343,477.26
Aquinas4-2A3-237.011,000,000173,82815,7075791471,427.57
Darlington6-2A3-234.741,000,00023,5932,496731999,999.00
Savannah Christian3-2A1-434.461,000,00037,5402,307561999,999.00
King's Ridge Christian9-2A3-230.601,000,00064,0822,84049--
Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A2-331.311,000,00022,4151,02711--
Athens Academy8-2A2-330.411,000,00012,86685610--
Pace Academy5-4A0-528.591,000,00015,7602905--
Providence Christian8-2A3-127.431,000,00015,9706314--
Landmark Christian5-2A0-522.081,000,0004,43537---
Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A3-115.801,000,0001,71410---
Mount Paran Christian9-2A1-416.201,000,0001,2795---
Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A2-3-2.181,000,00013----
Walker9-2A2-3-10.691,000,000-----

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Prince Avenue Christian9-08-2A969,5041,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-930,372
2Holy Innocents9-15-3A28,711995,8431,000,0001,000,000-227,867
3Lovett8-25-3A1,767988,815999,9711,000,000-19,329
4Fellowship Christian8-29-2A-948,153999,7881,000,000-548,267
5Calvary Day9-13-2A-935,095999,8981,000,000-975,481
6Greater Atlanta Christian7-35-4A6766,185998,6501,000,000-175,323
7Christian Heritage9-17-2A-266,495965,1701,000,000-153,661
8Wesleyan6-45-3A5414,954987,6551,000,000-6,808
9Mount Vernon7-39-2A-762,560999,8471,000,000-450,387
10King's Ridge Christian7-39-2A-88,436940,6321,000,000-977
11North Cobb Christian6-45-3A7161,698898,0131,000,000-520
12Eagle's Landing Christian8-25-2A-218,836888,8071,000,000-316,485
13Aquinas6-44-2A-286,567982,9431,000,000-32,655
14Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-45-2A-401614,3001,000,000-483,677
15Hebron Christian5-58-3A-91,861639,3611,000,000-81
16Darlington5-56-2A-6,771532,8021,000,000-41
17Athens Academy4-68-2A-1,271157,0031,000,000-307
18Mt. Bethel Christian5-49-2A-23,856467,7841,000,000-39
19Whitefield Academy5-55-2A-3,121439,3791,000,000-196,382
20Providence Christian4-68-2A-39,082479,9821,000,000-104
21Westminster (Atlanta)4-65-4A--4981,000,000-158
22Savannah Christian4-63-2A--4,0361,000,000-4,033
23Mount Paran Christian3-79-2A--1,0761,000,000-330
24Landmark Christian2-85-2A--2,3821,000,000-2,305
25Pace Academy2-85-4A--151,000,000-5
26Mount Pisgah Christian2-89-2A--81,000,000--
27Walker2-89-2A---1,000,000--