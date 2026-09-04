Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia football vs. Tennessee State | TV channel, streaming info Georgia hosts FCS Tennessee State on Saturday at Sanford Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. Georgia running back Nate Frazier celebrates with teammates after scoring a two-yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Charlotte in their NCAA game at Sanford Stadium,, Friday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 35-3. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 36 minutes ago Share

The No. 3 Georgia football team takes on the Tennessee State Tigers in a Week 1 college football game on Saturday. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online. Georgia is coming off a 12-2 season that saw the Bulldogs win the SEC before losing their first College Football Playoff game. Tennessee State lost to Jackson State to open its season last week. What channel is the UGA-Tennessee State game on? The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Laura Stickells will call the game. You will need a subscription to watch the game.

How to watch online, livestream The game will be available for streaming on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription. The game will be available for streaming on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription. Georgia football vs. Tennessee State kickoff time The game is set for a 3 p.m. start on Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 46.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 55.5. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee State

On opening the season against Tennessee State: “Excited about game week. I know our players are ready to play someone other than beating up on ourselves in practice. Guys are excited. I know the fans are excited. I’m excited for this team to go out and play their first game. We’ve got to play somebody else to get better. That’s the stage we’re in. We had a really good camp. We had 20, 21 practices. We’re in a really good spot to get better. We worked hard Friday, Saturday. Players had Sunday off. We’re getting to work on Tennessee State today, and they played a really tight exciting ball game, had a tough loss, played really well against Jackson State. We’ll prepare for these guys today.”

On high temperatures in Week 1: “We’ve been in it. We’ve been in it more than we’ve been in it in years past. It’s been really one of the hottest camps we’ve measured in terms of practices we’ve practiced outside and practices we’ve practiced inside. We measure all the outside ones against previous camps. It stood out as probably the hottest camp we’ve had. I always worry about our players being acclimated to a game-type atmosphere in that heat because you don’t play games a lot of times in it. We practiced in it. We did get to scrimmage in it. But I’ll be interested to see as much about as our players as I do our fans. Let’s see if they can handle it. See if you guys can handle it. You can get out of that air conditioning and be right here with us. See if y’all can handle 110 heat index and go up and down the field with 25 pounds of pads on. Think you’ll be all right? You wear all the equipment, I’ll give it to you.” On Tennessee State’s offense: “The quarterback does a great job. I’ll tell you what: He’s very smooth, hard to tackle, gets out of trouble, very efficient passer. I thought he played with a lot of moxie and confidence the other night (against Jackson State). You can just see he understands what they’re trying to do offensively and executes well. He’s a transfer guy that’s played well, and he’ll have an opportunity to come out and play against us.” Georgia football weather for Week 1 game against Tennessee State The high for Saturday’s game is 96 degrees, according to accuweather.com. There is a 55% chance of thunderstorms.