Georgia Bulldogs Future Georgia-Clemson football games reportedly called off Report: The teams mutually agreed to call off the four games to be played on campus from 2029 through 2033. Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) makes a move after a catch during the second half in an NCAA football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3 over Clemson. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 36 minutes ago Share

Georgia has canceled another set of nonconference games, this time with the Clemson Tigers. According to a report from Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia and Clemson mutually agreed to call off the four nonconference games scheduled to be played on campus from 2029 through 2033. The games, originally scheduled back in 2018 and 2019, were set to be played in Athens on Aug. 31, 2030, and Sept. 4, 2032. The games in Clemson were set for Sept. 15, 2029, and Sept. 3, 2033. “We’re in talks right now,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said of the series back in May. “I’ve got to get through some other stuff first, but Graham (Neff) and I have been in talks and we’ll see how that evolves over time.”

Brooks did add that the games against Clemson could be moved to a neutral site when asked back in May. “Everything’s on the table right now with that,” Brooks said. This is the latest in a series of nonconference cancellations, as the Bulldogs have also called off games against N.C. State, Louisville, and Florida State, all within the last year. Georgia is set to play Florida State in 2028 in Nashville, but Georgia has not finalized or confirmed that game.

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm recently voiced his displeasure with the decision to cancel the games against Georgia.