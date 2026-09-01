Atlanta Braves Four-run sixth by Giants ends Braves’ 7-game winning streak Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Chad Bishop 13 minutes ago Share

The Braves saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end Monday with a 7-3 loss to the Giants at Truist Park, a makeup game originally scheduled for June 18. Despite leading 2-1 and 3-2, the Braves watched the Giants score four in the sixth to put the game out of reach and to finish the season 5-1 against the NL East leaders. After a seven-game homestand, the Braves were scheduled to depart Atlanta on Monday for Washington, D.C., for two games against the Nationals on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, Rafael Devers put the Giants up early with a one-out, solo home run in the first off Braves starter Bryce Elder. Devers’ 403-foot shot down the right field line was his 30th homer of the season and third in seven career at-bats against Elder.

The Braves (82-56) got that run right back in the bottom of the inning against former Braves pitcher Anthony Molina when Drake Baldwin doubled to the gap in right, went to third on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s fly ball to deep right and scored on Matt Olson’s RBI grounder to shortstop. Michael Harris II put the Braves up 2-1 in the second with an opposite-field home run, his 23rd of the season, that just cleared the wall in left-center. Elder (8-8) gave up the lead in the fifth. A two-out walk to Devers preceded a single by Bryce Eldridge that moved Devers to third. Jonah Cox then pushed a bunt toward first base past Olson’s right for an infield single. Once again, the Braves countered with a two-out bloop single to left off the bat of Baldwin. But then Osleivis Basabe began the top of the sixth with a solo home run to deep left, tying the game at 3-all.

Following Basabe’s homer, Elder was pulled after giving up back-to-back singles and a sacrifice bunt. Dylan Lee, who has struggled mightily as of late, gave up a two-run double into the right field corner to pinch-hitter Turner Hill.