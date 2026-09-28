Just like old times: Brock Bowers, Nakobe Dean keep Raiders perfect

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (left) gains yards after a catch as Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss closes in to make the stop during the first half in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (Ella Hall/AP)

Former Georgia teammates, along with Quay Walker and Eric Stokes, key in win over Saints.

Former Georgia teammates, along with Quay Walker and Eric Stokes, key in win over Saints.

It was just like old times for Brock Bowers and Nakobe Dean, teammates on Georgia’s 2021 CFP national championship team, but at the NFL level and with different team colors.

Bowers led the offense and Dean anchored the defense as Las Vegas improved to 3-0 with a 35-27 win at New Orleans on Sunday.

For Bowers, the game marked a triumphant return to the Raiders lineup after missing the first two games with a knee injury.

Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Sept. 8 after suffering a knee injury in training camp, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Sunday, he had a game-high 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.