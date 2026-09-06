Atlanta Braves First-inning failures prove fatal as Braves lose to Phillies Series evened at 1-1 after 4-2 loss in Philly. Atlanta Braves pitcher Martín Pérez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in New York. (Noah K. Murray/AP)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

PHILADELPHIA — The Braves failed to capitalize on a prime scoring opportunity in the first inning, then were quieted by Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler in a 4-2 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. After leaving the bases loaded in their first at-bat, the Braves (84-58) could do little to nothing after that against Wheeler, who allowed a single run over six innings, struck out nine (including four straight at one point) and retired 11 of the final 12 hitters he faced. The Phillies (80-62) evened the series at a game apiece and crept back into four games of the first-place Braves. The third game of the four-game series is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

At the outset of Saturday’s matchup, the Braves had loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning against Wheeler (12-5) — but couldn’t score. Michael Harris II, after watching Matt Olson walk in front of him, swung at three pitches and popped out to third. Mauricio Dubón struck out looking. Ozzie Albies hit a first-pitch fastball weakly into center field. It didn’t take long for that to haunt the visitors as Luiz Arraez gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single that scored Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber, who led off the game with a walk, was at third because he tagged from second on a fly ball to left field. Braves starter Martín Pérez walked four hitters in the first, the last of which was issued to J.T. Realmuto with the bases loaded, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Pérez’s defense let him down in the second. Derek Hill poked a ball into the right field corner that should have been a double, but Ronald Acuña Jr.’s feet came out from under him and Hill raced for third for a triple. Schwarber came up and hit a hard chopper to first that Matt Olson couldn’t corral cleanly — Olson got the out at first, but Hill had plenty of time after the miscue to score from third.

Acuña put the Braves on the board in the third with a solo home run. He hit an 0-1 sweeper 450 feet into the second deck in left field for his 15th home run of the season and 500th career RBI.