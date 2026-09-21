Falcons’ Stefanski on London’s exchange with fan: ‘You can never do that’

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London walks off the field with his head down after losing 34-3 to the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski condemned receiver Drake London’s verbal back-and-forth interaction with a fan during the team’s 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

“You can never respond to a fan,” Stefanski said Monday. “That’s not the way we’re going to do that. Drake knows that, and he took accountability last night. That’s something he knows he needs to be better there and just be a pro. You can never do that.”

London, who told reporters postgame the fan said “negative things” and “some personal stuff,” took accountability for his actions.

“I’m going to be honest here: I don’t take light to disrespect at all,” London said Sunday. “I don’t care who you are. I’m a man too, at the end of the day. So, if you want to get on a personal level, I can get there, too. But that’s not the right thing.