Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Penix to be inactive vs. Steelers, team ‘confident’ in rehab plan Tagovailoa to start, Rush the backup in season opener. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By Daniel Flick 20 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be inactive in the team’s season-opener Sunday against the Steelers, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. The Falcons named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, and veteran Cooper Rush will be the backup in Pittsburgh. Penix, who suffered a torn ACL last November and was cleared for 11-on-11 practices Aug. 20, had only six full practices in team periods and simply wasn’t ready to play. “Mike is getting better and better and better, and I’m very proud of him for how far he’s come,” Stefanski said. “But this will continue to be something that we are working together with Mike. We’re all on the same page, which is great between myself, Mike, medical, you name it.

“Everybody feels good about where Mike is heading, and he’ll continue just to work like crazy. And that’s his focus, and I think he’s told you guys that he’s going to focus on trying to get better every single day.” The Falcons wanted to give Penix a fair chance to compete with Tagovailoa in 11-on-11 periods at practice, which led to their delay in naming a starter. Penix “did a very nice job” in his brief sample, Stefanski said, and he’ll continue to be a full participant in practice. But Stefanski declined to put a time frame on when the 26-year-old signal caller may be ready to play, and he opted against speculating on Penix’s role — be it as the starter or backup — once he feels fit to suit up on game day. “I’m going to really stay in Week 1 right now and in Pittsburgh and not speculate past that,” Stefanski said. “I don’t think it’s fair to anybody at this point, but (I) feel good about where everybody is.”

From the onset of his injury, Penix set his goal as being ready for Week 1. Stefanski said there’s a difference between being cleared to play and being able to function at the necessary level in a game, and with the information available, the team felt Tagovailoa was its best option.

Stefanski said he didn’t think it’s fair to speculate on the limitations Penix faces, be it a mental hurdle or one closely related to trusting his knee. “He’s doing everything in his power to get ready,” Stefanski said. “And that’s all the work you put in the training room, all the work you put in the weight room, the work in the meeting room, out on the grass. So, he’s doing everything that he needs to do.” The Falcons remain pleased with Penix’s approach to his rehabilitation process and the progress he’s making behind closed doors. “He’s continuing to get better and better,” Stefanski said. “And I can’t overstate how proud I am of Mike and how he pushes and what he’s put his body through, what you put your mind through when you’re going through these injuries, those type of things. So, he is continuing to get better.” Stefanski didn’t put a time frame on when Penix may be ready to play, but the coach was optimistic about the path Penix is currently venturing.