Atlanta Falcons Falcons lose ‘Kingpin’ defensive lineman to season-ending quad injury Da’Shawn Hand was poised to be a part of the Falcons’ run-stopping solution. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Daniel Flick 17 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand suffered a quad injury during Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday afternoon. The injury is expected to require surgery. Stefanski said he’s “disappointed” for Hand, who played seven snaps Sunday before being ruled out for the remainder of the game early in the second quarter. “Hard because of the person he is,” Stefanski said. “And I’m serious, just what he brings to this building on a day-to-day basis. That’s what I appreciate about him in the first place is just the guy he is. Doesn’t hurt that he’s from Philly, but just a tough, tough dude.”

During OTAs, Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie gave Hand the nickname “Kingpin.” The Falcons planned for the 6-foot-3, 302-pound Hand to be an immovable force on running plays. “When we’re in there stopping the run, that’s what he’s got to do for us,” Ollie said. “When he runs through that A-gap, it has to look different. He’s the final boss right there. You got to be that guy for us.” Hand suffered a knee injury during the second week of training camp and missed close to a month before returning for the final two weeks of practice leading into the season-opener. Without Hand, the Falcons’ run defense performed admirably in Pittsburgh, holding the Steelers to just 58 yards on 21 attempts, an average of 2.8 yards per carry. The team now has only four healthy interior defensive linemen on its active roster in Brandon Dorlus, Gervon Dexter Sr., Maason Smith and LaCale London.

Dorlus led the group with 41 snaps Sunday, playing 61% of the defensive action. Dexter saw 39 snaps, Smith played 38 snaps and London took 34 snaps. All four finished above 50% on the Falcons’ defensive snap share.