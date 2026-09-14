Atlanta Braves Why Braves-Phillies rivalry ranks among MLB’s best It’s two major brands going against each other. Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (right) is tagged out by Atlanta Braves shortstop Mauricio Dubón (left) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

The Braves-Phillies rivalry keeps delivering. Yes, the Braves went 9-4 against the Phillies in 2026. But check the context. The stakes. The history. The names involved. The fan bases. The jabs. The times clocked rounding the bases. The roars of the crowd. The competitiveness of the matchups. This is what a rivalry in professional sports is supposed to be. It lacks the history of Yankees-Red Sox and Dodgers-Giants. It lacks the geographical relevance of Dodgers-Padres and Brewers-Cubs. But the Braves and Phillies have assembled quite an adversarial dynamic over the past seven years. It’s certainly at the strongest point it’s been in the lengthy histories of these franchises, who became division rivals in 1994.

“No doubt (it’s among the best rivalries),” said Braves ace Chris Sale, who pitched for Boston and experienced its battles with New York. “Any time you have two top teams in the same division going after each other, the history between these teams, and over the last handful of years, the Braves organization and the Phillies organization have been really competitive. “Going to World Series, winning World Series, in the playoffs almost every year. You feed off that energy and you realize when you’re in it what it is.” The Braves and Phillies have combined to win 25 of the 31 National League East titles as division rivals. They’ve both won World Series in the past 20 years. They’ve both participated in the Fall Classic over the past five years. They both boast enthusiastic fan bases and play in front of sold-out crowds. And they both stack their rosters with All-Stars — and carry the payrolls necessary to sustain contention. We have some extracurriculars as well. Who could forget “Atta Boy, Harper,” from the postseason a few years ago? Most recently, Phillies starter Zack Wheeler expressed displeasure with Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. taking his time rounding the bases after a homer. Phillies star Bryce Harper matched that energy after his homer Saturday, taking a slower stroll at Truist Park, but the Braves won the game by 10 runs.

And it appears they’ll win the division, too, ending the Phillies’ two-year reign atop the NL East.

This is what it’s supposed to look like when competing at the highest level of professional baseball. The Braves and Phillies — and their fans — loathe the Mets, but that franchise is more punchline than menace. What the Braves and Phillies have consistently provided, particularly over the past five years, exhibits what a rivalry should be. It’s two major brands going against each other. Like Packers-49ers or Knicks-Celtics. These matchups have an aura around them that couldn’t be matched if, say, the Marlins were instead dueling one of these clubs for division supremacy. There’s a case this is the healthiest rivalry going, at least outside of Yankees-Red Sox. Some of baseball’s greatest editions are subdued because one of the teams has fallen on harder times or it’s more one-sided. Here, we have all the makings (though the Phillies might disagree given this season’s head-to-head results). “Oh I don’t know, that’s a strong statement,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said when asked if this is the best rivalry in baseball right now. “When you have the Red Sox and the Yankees, and they do what they do. “I’ll say this: To have a good rivalry, you have to have two good teams. The Dodgers and the Giants, that’s an unbelievable rivalry. But the Giants are down this year, so it’s probably not the same. So the fact that us and the Phillies, we seem to battle it out every year, and both teams have been good for a long time. I think that has a lot to do with it. You have to have two good teams to have a rivalry.”