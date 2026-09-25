Braves finish regular season with 52-29 record at Truist Park

The next time the Braves play at Truist Park, it’ll be the postseason.
They closed their regular-season home slate with a 7-6 loss over the Reds on Thursday that secured the series. The Braves (94-65) finished with a 52-29 record at home, one of their best marks since Truist Park opened in 2017.
Fifty-two home wins are their most since 2022 (55). They’re tied for the second most in Truist Park history. This is the fourth time the Braves have claimed at least 50 victories at their Cobb-based palace.
Tyler Mahle, the Braves’ presumed Game 2 starter next week, had his final regular-season outing. It wasn’t the tuneup he’d like: Mahle was charged five earned runs on six hits over five frames in what was his worst start with the Braves. He surrendered two homers, including a lead-off shot to Carlos Jorge.
Mahle has been tremendous since joining the Braves at the trade deadline – 1.28 ERA in eight starts entering Thursday – so one poor outing isn’t reason to sound the alarms. The timing of it, though, will understandably cause some concern.
Mahle fell one inning short of 125 this season, which would’ve triggered a $1 million bonus in his contract. He acknowledged he was aware of it in recent outings, but it wasn’t on his mind during the outing. Teams will often honor a bonus when a player is close enough, and that might end up the case here.
Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game due to fouling a ball off his shin. He doubled off the right-field wall in his first at-bat (2-for-4). Acuña’s recent surge gives hope that he’ll be a major part of a deep postseason run. Acuña hasn’t experienced a postseason advancement since 2020.
Third baseman Austin Riley had two hits, including his 19th homer. It’s been a disappointing season for Riley, but he could change the story with a productive October. If Riley can hit one more home run this weekend, he’d have his first 20-homer campaign since 2023; a surprising stat that’s a result of myriad injuries in recent years.
The Braves are locked into the No. 3 seed. They’ll host the No. 6 seed in a best-of-three Wild Card series here next week.
Braves’ home record by season at Truist Park:
2026: 52-29
2025: 39-42
2024: 46-35
2023: 52-29
2022: 55-26
2021: 42-38
2020: 19-11* (60-game season and fans weren’t in attendance)
2019: 50-31
2018: 43-38
2017: 37-44
The Braves conclude the regular season with a three-game series in Miami that begins Friday. Marlins righty Eury Pérez will start the opener. The Braves haven’t announced their starters.