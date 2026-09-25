Braves finish regular season with 52-29 record at Truist Park

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. runs from first base to score on a double by Michael Harris II, against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

The next time the Braves play at Truist Park, it’ll be the postseason.

They closed their regular-season home slate with a 7-6 loss over the Reds on Thursday that secured the series. The Braves (94-65) finished with a 52-29 record at home, one of their best marks since Truist Park opened in 2017.

Fifty-two home wins are their most since 2022 (55). They’re tied for the second most in Truist Park history. This is the fourth time the Braves have claimed at least 50 victories at their Cobb-based palace.

Tyler Mahle, the Braves’ presumed Game 2 starter next week, had his final regular-season outing. It wasn’t the tuneup he’d like: Mahle was charged five earned runs on six hits over five frames in what was his worst start with the Braves. He surrendered two homers, including a lead-off shot to Carlos Jorge.