Atlanta United Atlanta United loses to Orlando City in Embolo’s home debut Atlanta United forward Breel Embolo celebrates after making a penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By AJC 19 minutes ago Share

Atlanta United’s newest striker, Breel Embolo, may be the “Breel thing,” but that wasn’t enough to overcome Orlando City as United fell 3-2 in his home debut on Wednesday night. United got on the board in the seventh minute thanks to an Orlando own goal, marking the earliest score for the Five Stripes this season. While the official record listed City defender David Brekalo with the own goal, Embolo was written all over it as he created pressure in front of goal. However, momentum shifted quickly as Orlando picked up the pace and put United’s shaky defense to the test. Orlando’s own European star Antoine Griezmann equalized in the 26th minute as United’s defense trailed after City recovered the ball seconds after a near miss, but the French striker redeemed the attempt and punished United center back Paulo Díaz, who trailed the play.

Orlando iced the match with two second-half goals, first by midfielder Iván Angulo in the 58th minute and then another for Griezmann in the 77th. Atlanta never quite regained that energy of the first 10 minutes despite Orlando committing another own goal seconds before second-half stoppage ended. Embolo made his United debut against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF last match day, where the Five Stripes battled the No. 2 team in the East to a 2-2 draw. Embolo converted a penalty kick in the final minutes to level the score and earn a point in the standings. He was just the ninth United player to score in his first appearance with the club. The Five Stripes made a splash this summer, signing Switzerland World Cup forward Embolo in August from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. It was the biggest signing of the summer for United, and one that could prove to be one of the most significant in club history as the striker’s contract runs through 2029-30. United manager Gerardo Martino said ahead of the match that the club can’t expect Embolo to be at his best just one game in, coming off an extended break after the World Cup and no club preseason — nor does Martino think anyone should put that pressure on him. Embolo played 78th minutes after a full 90 last match. United suits up again on Saturday to face D.C. United on the road. Ideally, Martino wants to manage his minutes along with expectations.

Wednesday was the third meeting between the two rivals this season. First, United drew with Orlando, then days later City knocked Atlanta out of the U.S. Open Cup in a 4-1 defeat.