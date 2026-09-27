How the Top 25 should look: Texas, Georgia, Miami make case for No. 1

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (center) and the Bulldogs get ready to take the field against Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 41-13. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Texas dodged an upset at No. 14 Tennessee and could easily maintain the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 when the rankings come out early Sunday afternoon.

The Longhorns’ 24-23 come-from-behind win over Ohio State — three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 12 matchup — remains the most impressive win in college football this season.

That said, Georgia looked every bit like a championship contender and might unseat the Longhorns. The Bulldogs’ defense forced four turnovers to score a lopsided 41-13 victory over preseason Top 10 team Oklahoma.

Notre Dame, No. 3 in last week’s AP Top 25, rolled at Purdue 49-10, likely making the three pollsters (of 69) who voted the Irish No. 1 last week feel validated enough to keep them in the top spot.