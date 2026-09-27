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How the Top 25 should look: Texas, Georgia, Miami make case for No. 1

Flurry of upsets will scramble remainder of Top 25.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (center) and the Bulldogs get ready to take the field against Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 41-13. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (center) and the Bulldogs get ready to take the field against Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 41-13. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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2 hours ago

Texas dodged an upset at No. 14 Tennessee and could easily maintain the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 when the rankings come out early Sunday afternoon.

The Longhorns’ 24-23 come-from-behind win over Ohio State — three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 12 matchup — remains the most impressive win in college football this season.

That said, Georgia looked every bit like a championship contender and might unseat the Longhorns. The Bulldogs’ defense forced four turnovers to score a lopsided 41-13 victory over preseason Top 10 team Oklahoma.

Notre Dame, No. 3 in last week’s AP Top 25, rolled at Purdue 49-10, likely making the three pollsters (of 69) who voted the Irish No. 1 last week feel validated enough to keep them in the top spot.

While there are strong cases to be made for the top three teams, No. 6 Miami is right there with Notre Dame and will maintain No. 1 votes after the Hurricanes beat Central Michigan 52-3.

Indiana, No. 5 last week, figures to drop among the Top 10 as it struggled to put away unheralded Northwestern on Friday night, winning 29-23 in Bloomington, Indiana.

Not every Top 25 team was fortunate enough to wind up on the winning side of the scoreboard, as a flurry of upsets should lead to a shake-up in this week’s rankings.

Ole Miss, previously No. 4, was the most notable victim, falling to No. 21 Florida 52-28 at “The Swamp” in Gainesville — a loss that could knock the Rebels out of the Top 10.

College football has indeed turned into a week-to-week game of survival as transfer-heavy teams settle in and first-year starting quarterbacks grow up.

How I voted in the AP Top 25

1. Texas (4-0)

Won at No. 14 Tennessee, 20-17

2. Georgia (4-0)

Beat Oklahoma, 41-13

3. Miami (4-0)

Beat Central Michigan, 52-3

4. Ohio State (3-1)

Beat Illinois, 42-19

5. Notre Dame (4-0)

Won 49-10 at Purdue

6. Alabama (4-0)

Beat South Carolina, 49-18

7. Florida (4-0)

Beat No. 4 Ole Miss, 52-28

8. Indiana (4-0)

Beat Northwestern, 29-23 (Friday)

9. Ole Miss (3-1)

Lost 52-28 at No. 21 Florida

10. LSU (3-1)

Beat No. 23 Texas A&M, 35-6

11. Utah (4-0)

Won 31-17 at Iowa State

12. Tennessee (3-1)

Lost to No. 1 Texas, 20-17

13 BYU (3-0)

Was idle

14. Iowa (4-0)

Won 20-19 at No. 18 Michigan

15. Oregon (3-1)

Won at No. 12 USC, 41-27

16. Texas Tech (4-0)

Beat Sam Houston State, 49-14

17. Boise State (3-1)

Won at Western Michigan, 32-7

18. Mississippi State (4-0)

Beat No. 19 Missouri, 31-24

19. Houston (3-1)

Won 42-28 at Georgia Southern

20. SMU (2-1)

Beat Missouri State, 34-24

21. USC (4-1)

Lost to No. 20 Oregon, 41-27

22. Michigan (3-1)

Lost to No. 17 Iowa, 20-19

23. Virginia Tech (4-0)

Won at Boston College, 21-14

24. Arizona (3-1)

Won at Washington State, 34-24

25. UCLA (4-0)

Won at Maryland, 54-3

Correction

This story was updated to correct Texas A&M's ranking last week.