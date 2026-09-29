Georgia Bulldogs No. 1 JUCO prospect Alius Mayo flips commitment to Georgia The Bulldogs swipe the cornerback from Cal. Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg cheers on the Bulldogs against the Oklahoma Sooners at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 1 hour ago Share

This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 4-star Alius Mayo of Modesto Junior College in California. He’s rated the nation’s No. 1 junior college cornerback and the No. 1 overall JUCO prospect for 2027 by the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Georgia football team got a surprise addition to its 2027 on Tuesday. Alius Mayo, a 4-star cornerback who committed to Cal in August and is rated as the nation’s No. 1 overall junior college prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, took a surprise official visit to UGA last weekend for the Oklahoma game.

There’s an even bigger surprise: Mayo, fresh off that visit, has just announced his commitment to Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Modesto Junior College standout has elite size for a corner, and he fills a need for the Bulldogs at the position in the 2027 class. The Bulldogs are now heavily recruiting 3-star Auburn pledge Nash Johnson, but they still lacked a cornerback commit in this class. That was until Mayo saw the Bulldogs demolish Oklahoma on Saturday. Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte Williams relied on relationships and his longstanding California connections here. “Really loved the trip,” Mayo said. “But coach Donte really showed the path he has for me at Georgia to come in and play right away. My agent and I have a good relationship with him, so I trust him.”

Kirby Smart also loomed large here.