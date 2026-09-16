Atlanta Braves Albies’ two-run shot in the seventh boosts Braves to win over Cubs Magic number to clinch the NL East shrinks to five. Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is seen in the dugout as the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Chad Bishop Updated 9 minutes ago Share

CHICAGO — Ozzie Albies’ two-run home run in the seventh erased a three-run deficit and brought the Braves one significant step closer to a division title after a 6-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. The Braves (89-63) had trailed 3-0 after four innings but scored two in the sixth and two more in the seventh to sneak in front. Didier Fuentes pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and 1-2-3 eighth before Drake Baldwin lined a two-run home run out to right in the top of the ninth to pad the lead. Closer Raisel Iglesias recorded his 33rd save with a perfect ninth inning.

And because the Nationals beat the second-place Phillies in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, the Braves’ magic number to clinch the NL East is now five. They can claim the division title as early as Saturday. “Honestly, I think we’re still kind of just taking it day-by-day,” Baldwin said of sniffing a postseason berth. “It feels like you come, you get ready for the game at at hand, and perform there, and then go to bed and do it all over again the next day. “In the back of our minds, you can see it a little bit on like TV and stuff like that that’s there. But once we get to the field, it’s pretty much about how do we win the game today? And and how do we put our best at-bats and pitch the best that specific day?” Down 3-2 in the seventh Tuesday, Austin Riley drew a leadoff walk from Cubs reliever Jacob Webb. After Mike Yastrzemski struck out, Albies stepped in and was ahead 2-1 in the count when he got a changeup over the plate and connected for a 396-foot homer out to right.

It was Albies’ first homer since Sept. 1. Moved down to eighth in the batting order, Albies is now 35-for-93 (he had a single in the ninth inning, too) lifetime at Wrigley Field.

“Definitely felt great,” Albies said. “Most important, put the team ahead and for us to get a ‘W’ tonight. So that’s more important.” Braves starter Martín Pérez struggled with his control at the outset, walking two batters in the first inning, then a third with none out and one on in the second. Pedro Ramírez ripped an RBI single to left-center, putting the Cubs up 1-0. Pérez’s fourth walk of the game started the fourth inning, then a swinging bunt by Matt Shaw put runners at first and second with nobody out. Pérez got a double-play ball off the bat of Ramírez, but shortstop Mauricio Dubón threw the ball into right field instead of to second base, which allowed a run to score. Miguel Amaya hit a sacrifice fly to right that brought Shaw home and put the Cubs up 3-0. Cubs starter Kevin Gausman was cruising right along with one out in the sixth when Baldwin lined a solid single to right field. Ronald Acuña Jr., who had made two outs on two pitches in his two previous at-bats, hit a 1-1 fastball 105.8-mph off the bat into the seats in left.