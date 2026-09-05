Georgia Bulldogs 5 things to know about Oklahoma-Georgia: Gunner Stockton’s big challenge Sooners are 3-0 against top-5 ranked AP teams on the road since 2015. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton rushes for 62 yards during the second quarter against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. Georgia won 45-17. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 7 minutes ago Share

Gunner Stockton’s nation-leading pass efficiency-rating (259.27) will be in peril against a stout Oklahoma defense on Saturday. Stockton might even have to play a full four-quarter game for the first time this season against a battle-tested group of Sooners who have already played in front of more than 100,000 on the road at Michigan. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables had plenty to say about Stockton this week, a quarterback he respects. “The quarterback knows when to put it in different spots and when he’s got the matchups that they like,” Venables said, per SoonersWire.com. “He does a great job from an accuracy standpoint of taking the ball in their RPO (run-pass option) world and putting it on the right shoulder with the right leverage.”

The Sooners are likely to play several coverages to confuse Stockton and challenge him, at times, to throw over the top — something he has not had to do in earlier games against overmatched opponents. Stockton hit his deepest pass of the season in the Bulldogs’ 45-17 win at Arkansas, connecting on a 61-yard touchdown pass that traveled 43 yards in the air before hitting Craig Dandridge Jr. in stride. “It’s awesome, I’ve done it a lot in practice, and it’s pretty neat to hit it in the game,” Stockton said. “A lot of teams will (test me) a lot of different ways; they’re gonna max-blitz you and load the box up or they will drop out and play coverage,” Stockton said. “It depends on what they are playing. You’ve got to play each play, you can’t drop back forever when it’s max blitz and try to take four hitches, or when it’s drop eight, you’ve got to assess the pocket and do what you can do.”

What to know about Oklahoma at Georgia When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sanford Stadium Rankings and records: Georgia (3-0), No. 2 in AP Top 25 Poll. No. 8 in Sagarin computer rankings; Oklahoma (2-1) No. 12 (of 266) in Sagarin computer rankings. TV/radio: ESPN; Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network radio; Sirius XM 84 or 172. Weather: Sunny with a high of 83 Series: Georgia leads 1-0, won 54-48 (2OT) in 2018 Rose Bowl CFP semifinal. Last meeting: Sony Michel broke loose for a 27-yard touchdown run in the second overtime as Georgia rallied from a 31-17 halftime deficit in the 2018 CFP Rose Bowl semifinal over a Baker Mayfield-led Sooners team.

Last outings: Georgia steamrolled Arkansas in Fayetteville, charging to a 38-3 lead before pulling the majority of starters, rushing for 254 yards while holding the Razorbacks to just 17 yards on the ground. Oklahoma slipped past previously unbeaten New Mexico in Norman, Oklahoma, by a 14-6 score. John Mateer threw two touchdown passes and the defense held firm, yielding only 185 total yards of offense and two field goals to the high-scoring Lobos. Georgia injury report: OLB Amaris Williams (out); S Tyriq Green (out); OL Marcus Harrison (out); OLB Chase Linton (out); RB Nate Frazier (questionable); WR Isiah Canion (questionable); DE Justice Fitzpatrick (questionable). Oklahoma injury report: WR Jer’Michael Carter (out); LN Taylor Helm (out); WR Trell Harris (out); LB Cole Sullivan (out); DB Michael Boganowski (out); OL Michael Fasusi (out); DT David Stone (questionable); LB Kip Lewis (probable). The line: Georgia is a 13.5-point favorite. 5 more things to know about Oklahoma at Georgia 1. Gunner Stockton might not need flashy numbers to improve in the Heisman Trophy standings if he gets a win, as the Sooners represent a legit defense. Stockton sits tied for 10th among the favorites (+3000), having thrown more touchdown passes (9) than incompletions (7) through three games. Stockton is two TD passes away from tying his offensive coordinator, former UGA quarterback Mike Bobo, for eighth on UGA’s all-time TD passes list (38).